PA Daily | Galaxy Digital has been officially listed on Nasdaq; Binance Alpha has launched MIRAI and REX

Today's news tips:

1. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins attended the annual financial market regulation conference and delivered an opening speech

2. Galaxy Digital has been officially listed on the Nasdaq with the stock code GLXY

3. French crypto entrepreneurs will receive extra security in recent kidnapping incidents

4. Binance Alpha launches Project MIRAI (MIRAI) and REX (REX)

5. OpenAI launches a research preview of Codex, a cloud-based software engineering agent

6. Musk changed his profile picture and nickname to Kekius Maximus

7. Vitalik will remotely participate in the ETH Beijing hackathon and give a speech

8. Abraxas Capital has increased its holdings of ETH, withdrawing more than $650 million in the past ten days

Regulatory/Macro

Buffett sells out of crypto-friendly bank Nubank, earning $250 million

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has completely exited its holdings in Nu Holdings, the parent company of Latin American crypto-friendly bank Nubank, with a cumulative profit of $250 million. Although Nubank set new profit records in 2024 and Q1 2025, Buffett's move reflects his overall strategy of withdrawing from the financial sector. In the same quarter, Berkshire also sold Citigroup's holdings and significantly reduced its holdings in Bank of America, and its cash reserves increased to $347.8 billion. Nubank supports crypto transactions such as BTC, ETH, and XRP, and has allocated 1% of its assets to Bitcoin.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins attended the annual Financial Markets Regulation Conference and delivered an opening speech

According to the announcement of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Chairman Paul Atkins delivered an opening speech at the 12th Annual Financial Market Regulation Conference at 8:45 am (EST) today. The conference agenda covers four major topics, including corporate finance, market microstructure, intermediaries and asset management, and is co-hosted by the SEC and scholars from many universities. The official website of the event provides a full live broadcast, focusing on discussions on financial market transparency, information disclosure reform and regulatory innovation.

Galaxy Digital plans to tokenize its stocks and has started discussions with the SEC

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is in talks with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) about tokenizing its shares and other securities, according to Bloomberg. The company plans to use its digital asset platform to convert its shares into tokens that can be used in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, and hopes to expand this technology to other stocks, fixed income products and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the future. Galaxy met with the SEC's cryptocurrency task force in March to discuss the possibility of registering its shares on the blockchain. The company currently manages approximately $7 billion in assets and was officially listed on the Nasdaq today.

Argentine judge orders asset freeze of key figures in LIBRA project, including review of financial transactions of President Milley and his sister

According to Cryptoslate, citing local media reports, an Argentine federal judge has ordered the freezing of assets of key figures in the LIBRA memecoin project. Investigators are investigating potential fraud related to the promotion of the digital token, including reviewing financial operations related to President Javier Milei and his sister Karina Milei. The judge also authorized the lifting of bank confidentiality protections for Milei and his sister, allowing investigators to review their financial transaction histories to look for signs of improper connections between them and supporters of the project.

Galaxy Digital has officially listed on the Nasdaq with the stock code GLXY

Galaxy Digital announced that it has officially listed on the Nasdaq with the stock code GLXY.

Earlier news revealed that crypto asset management company Galaxy Digital has completed the restructuring process of relocating its registration from Cayman to the United States, and plans to be listed on the Nasdaq on May 16 with the code "GLXY".

French Crypto Entrepreneurs to Get Extra Security Amid Recent Kidnappings

According to Politico, in light of the recent increase in cryptocurrency-related kidnappings in France, cryptocurrency entrepreneurs and their families will receive enhanced security measures. The French Ministry of the Interior said that these measures include priority calls to the police emergency hotline, door-to-door visits, and security briefings from law enforcement to provide best practice advice. Law enforcement officers will also receive "anti-crypto money laundering training." "In response to the repeated kidnappings of professionals in the cryptocurrency industry, we will take immediate and short-term concrete measures to combat them in order to protect the industry," said Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau in a statement.

Since the beginning of this year, there have been at least three kidnappings of cryptocurrency industry leaders or their families in France. Earlier news , France will hold a crypto industry security meeting to deal with the series of kidnappings. This decision follows an attempted kidnapping in Paris on May 13, when the daughter of a French crypto entrepreneur and her grandson were attacked by four masked gangsters on the street, but fortunately they escaped with minor injuries . It is reported that the woman is the daughter of the co-founder and CEO of the French crypto trading platform Paymium. In recent years, there have been many kidnappings related to crypto wealth in France, including the kidnapping and torture of Ledger co-founder David Balland in January this year.

Viewpoint

US Senator: Senate may pass GENIUS Act next week

Republican Senator Bill Hagerty said the Senate may pass the GENIUS Act next week. The bill will establish the first growth-enhancing regulatory framework for payment stablecoins. The bill will consolidate the dominance of the U.S. dollar, protect consumer rights, increase demand for U.S. Treasuries, and ensure that innovation in the digital asset space is in the hands of the United States.

Analyst: Cyberattack and SEC investigation will not have a substantial impact on Coinbase

Benchmark senior equity research analyst • Palmer said in a research note that Coinbase disclosed a major cybersecurity breach on Thursday and confirmed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating its past user metrics. This is in stark contrast to the news earlier this week that the company will join the S&P 500 index. Palmer believes that the cyberattack was more of a one-time event and the SEC's investigation is "nothing more than noise and is unlikely to have any material impact on any driver of the company's bullish thesis on the stock."

CryptoQuant: Ethereum may have hit bottom, and the alt season may begin

CryptoQuant tweeted that Ethereum may have bottomed out compared to Bitcoin. The ETH/BTC ratio has surged 38% from a five-year low. Demand is rising, selling pressure is falling, and ETFs are accumulating. This could herald the beginning of the alt season.

Project News

Binance Alpha Launches Project MIRAI (MIRAI)

The APP page shows that Binance Alpha has launched Project MIRAI (MIRAI).

Binance Alpha has launched REX (REX)

The APP page shows that Binance Alpha has launched REX (REX).

Modular blockchain Sophon will launch SOPH main token in May

Sophon, a modular blockchain based on ZKsync, announced that SOPH will be officially launched in May as the main functional token of Sophon Network. Details such as the token economic model and community allocation will be announced later. Officials remind users to pay attention to the verification link and remain vigilant to prevent phishing risks.

OpenAI launches research preview of Codex, a cloud-based software engineering agent

The OpenAI team announced the launch of a research preview of Codex, a cloud-based software engineering agent, powered by codex-1 in a livestream. It is now available for ChatGPT Pro, Team, and Enterprise users, and will be available soon for Plus users. Users can access Codex through the sidebar, assign coding tasks to it, and check execution through references, terminal logs, and test results. Codex will be free to use in the coming weeks, and will introduce rate-limited access and flexible pricing plans in the future.

Musk changes his profile picture and nickname to Kekius Maximus

Musk changed his nickname and profile picture to the theme of "Kekius Maximus". Market information shows that Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) rose 105.9% in 24 hours. Musk changed his personal profile picture and nickname to Kekius Maximus in December last year, and the related concept coins soared.

Sequoia Capital partner Roelof Botha’s personal information was stolen in the Coinbase data breach

According to Bloomberg, a person familiar with the matter said that in the Coinbase data breach, Sequoia Capital Managing Partner Roelof Botha's personal information was stolen, including phone number, address and other details related to his Coinbase account. Coinbase disclosed on Thursday that the attacker bribed Indian customer service representatives to obtain customer data. The leaked information includes name, date of birth, address, nationality, ID number, partial bank data, and details such as account creation time and balance.

In addition, major cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance and Kraken were also hit by similar social engineering attacks, but their internal policies and technologies resisted these attacks without losing customer data, according to people familiar with the matter. One of the people familiar with the matter said that Binance found that scammers offered bribes to its customer service staff and provided a Telegram account for contacting criminals. Binance uses artificial intelligence robots to identify potential bribes in different languages and block conversations.

Related reading: Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Sociological attacks have become the norm

Vitalik will remotely participate in the ETH Beijing hackathon and give a speech

Ethereum founder Vitalik will remotely participate in the ETH Beijing hackathon and deliver a speech titled "Ethereum Consensus Layer Upgrade (Beam Chain)" at 2 pm on May 17 (Beijing time).

Binance: The threshold for participating in the REX airdrop is 196 Alpha points, and it takes 15 points to receive it

According to the official announcement, eligible Binance users with at least 196 Binance Alpha Points can apply for an airdrop of 3,935 REX tokens on the Alpha event page starting at 15:00 (UTC+8) on May 17. Applying for the REX airdrop will consume 15 Binance Alpha Points. Users need to complete the application within 24 hours after the application is opened (that is, before 15:00 on May 18, Eastern Time 8), otherwise it will be deemed to have given up the airdrop.

Important data

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $22.117 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $260 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

Abraxas Capital has increased its holdings of ETH, withdrawing more than $650 million in the past ten days

According to Lookonchain, since May 7, Abraxas Capital has withdrawn a total of 278,639 ETH from the exchange, worth approximately $655 million, with an average purchase price of $2,350, and current unrealized gains of $77 million.

Grayscale address transferred nearly 400 BTC and 6,562 ETH to Coinbase

On-chain data shows that the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust address transferred a total of 378.63 BTC to Coinbase Prime at 21:07 (Beijing time) today, which is equivalent to about 39.24 million US dollars at the current price, involving two transaction addresses. The Grayscale address also transferred a total of 6,562 ETH to Coinbase at 21:27, which is about 17.1 million US dollars at the current market value. Among them, there are 1,495 ETH (about 3.9 million US dollars) and 5,067 ETH (about 13.2 million US dollars). In addition, at 21:24, the Grayscale address also transferred a total of 13,070 ETH (worth about 34.05 million US dollars) to two unknown addresses.

An institution or team has transferred 6.7 million LDO to CEX in the past 20 hours, and 17.81 million LDO to CEX in the past 4 days

According to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, another 6.7 million LDO (6.61 million USD) entered Binance, OKX, Bybit, and Gate in the past 20 hours. The organization or team has transferred 17.81 million LDO (18.14 million USD) to CEX in the past four days. The price of LDO also fell from $1.16 to the current $0.93 during this period, a drop of 20%.

Yesterday, it was reported that in the past three days, two addresses, including one that may belong to the Lido team, transferred 11.11 million LDO (11.53 million US dollars) to Binance, OKX, Bybit, and Gate.

The whale who borrowed 10,543 ETH to go long has liquidated his position, with a total loss of $1.42 million in this round

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "giant whale who borrowed 8,613 ETH to go long" liquidated 10,543 ETH (US$26.08 million) at US$2,473.61 in the past hour. Because the average long price was US$2,608.36, the total loss in this round was US$1.42 million.

This morning's news said that the "whale who borrowed money to go long on 8,613 ETH" borrowed another 5 million USDT to buy 1,930 ETH during the market decline 10 hours ago.

Tether has issued 75.7 billion USDT on Tron, surpassing Ethereum

According to Lookonchain monitoring, Tether minted 16 billion USDT on Tron in 2025. Tether has issued a total of 75.7 billion USDT on Tron, surpassing Ethereum.

