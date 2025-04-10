PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

By: PANews
2025/04/10 17:30
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003533-3.23%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.691-7.03%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01208-6.57%
Melania Meme
MELANIA$0.1692-9.85%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.009103-17.26%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10177-7.57%

Today's news tips:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the US imposing a 125% tariff on China: China does not want to fight a tariff war, but is not afraid of it

US stocks closed: Trump postponed trade policy, Nasdaq surged 12%

White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations

Binance Wallet to Host Mind Network (FHE) Token Generation Event

Melania Token Team Revealed to Have Cashed Out $4.2 Million in 25 Days

Binance's second round of "voting to delist" projects announced: FTT, ZEC and other 17 projects are on the list

Fetch.ai team address transferred out 15 million FET again, suspected to be sold/market-making through DWF Labs

Tether Treasury issues 1 billion USDT on Tron chain, and has issued 8 billion USDT so far this year

Regulatory/Macro

Pakistan plans to use surplus electricity for Bitcoin mining and AI data center construction

According to Reuters, Pakistan's Crypto Commission plans to use surplus domestic electricity to promote Bitcoin mining and AI data center construction to solve the problem of high electricity bills and energy surplus. The Commission has negotiated with several mining companies and will determine the location of the mine based on the power supply. Earlier news, market news: Pakistan appointed Zhao Changpeng as a cryptocurrency strategic advisor.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the US imposing a 125% tariff on China: China does not want to fight a tariff war, but is not afraid of it

In response to the US announcement of a 125% tariff increase on China, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said that the US uses tariffs as a tool of extreme pressure, which seriously infringes upon the legitimate rights and interests of all countries, violates WTO rules, undermines the multilateral trading system and impacts the global economic order. He stressed that there is no winner in a tariff war, China does not want to fight but is not afraid of it, and will never sit idly by and watch China's rights and interests being infringed or international rules being undermined. If the US insists on pushing forward the tariff war, China will fight to the end. Lin Jian pointed out that the US will sacrifice global interests to serve its own hegemony, which will inevitably be more strongly opposed by the international community.

US stocks closed: Trump postponed trade policy, Nasdaq surged 12%

Trump eased the implementation of reciprocal trade measures, and the three major U.S. stock indexes soared. The Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closed up 7.87%, the S&P 500 rose 9.51%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 12.16%. Tesla (TSLA.O) rose 22%, Apple (AAPL.O) rose 15%, and Nvidia (NVDA.O) rose 18%. Among blockchain concept stocks, MARA Holdings (MARA) rose 17.02%, Strategy (MSTR.O) rose 24.76%, and Coinbase (COIN.O) rose 16.91%. U.S. President Trump said: The record performance of the stock market should continue.

White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations

Trump posted on social media that in view of the fact that more than 75 countries have called the United States representative agencies to negotiate solutions to issues related to trade, trade barriers, tariffs, currency manipulation and non-monetary tariffs, I have approved a 90-day suspension of these countries. The suspension applies to reciprocal tariffs. During this period, the general tariff will be reduced to 10%, and the suspension will take effect immediately. The 90-day tariff suspension does not apply to US tariffs on Mexico and Canada. A White House spokesman said that tailored negotiations will continue, and the tariff level will be reduced to a general 10% during the negotiations. The White House posted on x that it would suspend for 90 days and reduce the reciprocal tariffs on most countries to 10%, effective immediately.

Viewpoint

Founder of Ethereum Newsweek: If ETH is not considered a currency, its value will approach zero

Evan Van Ness, founder of Ethereum Newsweek, posted on a social platform that if ETH does not have "currency attributes" and premium, its value will return to zero according to the discounted cash flow model, not only will it depreciate against legal tender, but it will also continue to weaken in the crypto market. He pointed out that the rise in ETH prices is a prerequisite for promoting ecological adoption, and the lack of currency status will weaken the Ethereum Foundation's finances and affect client development and platform adoption. He finally emphasized: "ETH is currency."

glassnode: If BTC falls below $72,000, it may face greater downside risks

According to glassnode analysis, the price of Bitcoin has fallen below two important long-term moving averages - the 111-day moving average ($93K) and the 200-day moving average ($87K), and has dropped to the 365-day moving average ($76K). These moving averages are generally regarded as important support levels in the market, and the current break may mean that market sentiment is changing. The cost price for short-term holders is about $93K. The price of Bitcoin is currently fluctuating between $131K and $72K, but it is close to testing the lower limit of $72K. If this level is broken, it may hit the confidence of short-term investors and cause prices to fall further. In addition, Bitcoin has deeper support areas near $65K and $71K, but these positions are in low liquidity areas. If the price falls into this range, it may cause large fluctuations and attract long-term investors to buy at the bottom.

Project News

Binance Wallet to Host Mind Network (FHE) Token Generation Event

Binance Wallet announced that it will hold its ninth exclusive token generation event (TGE) in cooperation with Mind Network through PancakeSwap from 19:00 to 20:00 Beijing time on April 10. The event will be held on the BNB Smart Chain, with a total fundraising amount of US$750,000, and a token price of $0.015 per token (denominated in BNB). It plans to issue 50 million FHE tokens, accounting for 5% of the total supply, and the upper limit for a single user to subscribe is 3 BNB. In addition, 10 million $FHE will be used for future market promotion.

Bithumb will launch Babylon (BABY) Korean Won trading market

South Korean exchange Bithumb announced that it will list Babylon (BABY) in the Korean won market. The supported network is the Babylon network, and recharges on other networks are not supported. Recharges and withdrawals are expected to be open at 19:00 on April 10.

Starknet announces STRK Staking v2 is now live on testnet

Starknet announced that its STRK Staking v2 has been launched on the testnet, and validators and delegators can familiarize themselves with the relevant content in advance and prepare for the launch of the mainnet. It is reported that the mainnet is scheduled to be launched within this quarter. Earlier news said that Starknet is about to start the STRK Staking V2 voting and plans to launch the testnet in a few weeks.

Melania Token Team Revealed to Have Cashed Out $4.2 Million in 25 Days

According to Lookonchain monitoring, the Melania ($MELANIA) token team has continuously added and withdrawn liquidity through 8 wallets in the past 25 days, selling a total of 6.72 million MELANIA and cashing out 34,168 SOL, equivalent to approximately US$4.2 million.

Binance will suspend Filecoin (FIL) network token deposits and withdrawals on the 11th to support its network upgrade

Binance is expected to suspend the token deposit and withdrawal services of the Filecoin (FIL) network at 06:00 (ET) on April 11, 2025 to support its network upgrade. The project will perform a network upgrade at 07:00 (ET) on April 11, 2025.

Binance's second round of "voting to delist" projects announced: FTT, ZEC and other 17 projects are on the list

According to Binance Square, Binance has announced the second round of "Vote to Delist" candidate projects, including FTT, ZEC, JASMY, STPT, ARK, ARDR, GPS, MBL, PERP, NKN, WING, LTO, FLM, BSW, ALPACA, VOXEL and PDA. Earlier today, Binance launched the second round of "Vote to Delist" mechanism, and voting will continue until April 17.

Wayfinder to distribute 5 million PROMPT tokens via Kaito Dashboard

Wayfinder Foundation tweeted that the KaitoAI social mission plan has completed the snapshot and officially ended on April 8, and 5 million $PROMPT tokens will be issued through the Kaito Dashboard. Among them, 4 million will be allocated to "Emerging Yappers" who have reached 90 Yaps and less than 1,100 followers, and the remaining 1 million will be awarded to users who have not reached the standard but have made contributions. Qualified users holding $KAITO can also receive an additional 30% bonus.

M^0 stablecoin platform is launched on Solana, KAST will issue the first digital dollar based on M^0

According to the official X account of M^0, its stablecoin platform is now online on the Solana network. The first partner, KAST, will issue KAST Dollar based on the M^0 architecture, focusing on payment and savings scenarios. Other integrated parties include Spree Finance, Squads Protocol, Jito and Perena. M^0 supports developers to build branded and feature-rich digital dollar solutions through its $M extension framework.

Synthetix ecological stablecoin sUSD has expanded its decoupling degree to more than 10%, and is now trading at $0.8946

The stablecoin sUSD of the Synthetix ecosystem has been depegging recently, and the degree of depegging has now expanded to over 10%. sUSD is now trading at $0.8946. The market value of the sUSD stablecoin is currently about $27 million. Kain Warwick, the founder of Synthetix, tweeted on April 2 to respond to users' concerns about the depegging of the sUSD stablecoin, saying that "Synthetix is not dying," and explained the background of sUSD's volatility by reviewing the history of stablecoins. He pointed out that sUSD is indeed more volatile than USDT and DAI, but its design mechanism is different, which is normal. He also reviewed the evolution of stablecoins since the birth of USDT, bitUSD, and Nubits in 2014, emphasizing that even centralized stablecoins such as USDC have been significantly depegged.

Important data

Deribit: Over $2.59 billion in BTC and ETH options will expire on April 11, with BTC’s biggest pain point at $82,000

Deribit officially announced that more than $2.59 billion of crypto options will expire at 16:00 Beijing time on April 11. Among them, the notional value of Bitcoin options is $2.32 billion, the Put/Call ratio is 0.97, and the maximum pain point price is $82,000; the notional value of Ethereum options is $270 million, the Put/Call ratio is 0.91, and the maximum pain point price is $1,750.

CryptoQuant: BTC trading volume has dropped 77% from its February high, and Binance's market share has risen to about 50%

According to CryptoQuant, Bitcoin spot trading volume fell from a high of $44 billion on February 3 to $10 billion at the end of the first quarter, a drop of 77%. At the same time, altcoin spot trading volume fell from $122 billion to $23 billion, a drop of more than 80%. The significant decline in trading volume indicates that investors are reducing their participation due to market uncertainty or fear. Despite the decline in overall trading volume, Binance's market share has continued to grow, with its daily average Bitcoin spot trading volume share rising from 33% on February 3 to 49% at the end of the first quarter, and its total crypto market trading share approaching 50%. In addition, Binance's daily average spot trading volume of altcoins also increased from 38% to 44%. Trading activities of major altcoins such as BNB, TON and EOS on Binance remain at a high level. Earlier news, data: Binance BTC reserves have surged by more than 22,000 in 12 days.

Fetch.ai team address transferred out 15 million FET again, suspected to be sold/market-making through DWF Labs

According to @ai_9684xtpa, the multi-signature address of the Fetch.ai team transferred 15 million FETs to the DWF Labs deposit address on Binance again after five months, which is about $6.58 million at the current price. In the past year, the address has transferred a total of 40 million FETs to the exchange, worth about $43.17 million.

Tether Treasury issues 1 billion USDT on Tron chain, and has issued 8 billion USDT so far this year

According to Lookonchain monitoring, Tether Treasury issued an additional $1 billion USDT on the Tron network 4 hours ago. Since 2025, Tether has issued a total of $8 billion USDT on the Tron chain and destroyed $1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain.

Financing

Magic Eden acquires decentralized exchange Slingshot

NFT platform Magic Eden has completed the acquisition of decentralized trading platform Slingshot. Magic Eden said that this move will promote its vision of building a cross-chain asset trading platform, supporting 8M+ tokens, covering all chains (including Bitcoin, which will be launched soon) and without the need for cross-bridges or centralized exchanges.

Web3 social media platform Wunder.Social completes $50 million in financing

According to CoinDesk, Web3 social media platform Wunder.Social announced the completion of a $50 million financing round led by Rollman Management. Wunder.Social said in the announcement that the project uses blockchain technology to verify user identities, thereby eliminating robots, and shares advertising revenue with users, allowing users to fund the causes they care about. The company plans to issue tokens later this month, and potential users who are interested can register on the company's website. The project also announced that Ryan Martin, former marketing director of TikTok, has joined Wunder.Social as chief marketing officer.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants The financial world is constantly evolving, and a groundbreaking development has just arrived for investors seeking diversified exposure. Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced an innovative Coinbase derivative product that’s poised to redefine investment strategies. This new offering uniquely combines crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the stability and growth potential of major U.S. technology stocks. What is This Revolutionary Coinbase Derivative? Coinbase’s latest financial innovation is a derivative product designed to track the performance of two powerful market segments. It’s a game-changer because it offers something unprecedented in the U.S. market. It tracks the “Magnificent Seven,” a group of seven dominant U.S. tech companies known for their significant market influence. It also includes BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, providing direct exposure to the two largest cryptocurrencies. Additionally, Coinbase’s own stock is part of this unique blend, adding another layer of exposure to the crypto ecosystem. This Coinbase derivative marks the first time a U.S.-listed product has offered direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities in a single package. This simplifies investment, bridging traditional finance and digital assets. Bridging the Gap: Benefits for Investors with Coinbase Derivative This new Coinbase derivative offers several compelling advantages for both seasoned and new investors looking to diversify their portfolios efficiently. Simplified Diversification: Instead of managing separate investments, investors gain exposure to both through a single product, streamlining the process. Enhanced Accessibility: For those hesitant to directly invest in cryptocurrencies, this derivative provides a regulated and more familiar pathway through an established exchange. Potential for Growth: By combining high-growth tech companies with the dynamic potential of cryptocurrencies, the product aims to capture upside from both sectors. Innovation in Finance: It integrates digital assets into mainstream financial products, reflecting evolving global markets. This product caters to a growing demand for integrated investment solutions that reflect the interconnectedness of today’s financial world. Understanding the Components: Tech Giants and Crypto ETFs in the Coinbase Derivative To appreciate this Coinbase derivative, understanding its core components is essential. The “Magnificent Seven” refers to tech powerhouses driving significant market growth. On the cryptocurrency side, BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are crucial. These ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of Bitcoin and Ethereum without directly owning the underlying digital assets. This eliminates some complexities associated with crypto custody and security. The inclusion of Coinbase’s own stock further aligns the derivative with the crypto industry’s performance. This combination provides a balanced, dynamic investment profile, capturing modern market trends. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Considerations for the Coinbase Derivative While the Coinbase derivative presents exciting opportunities, investors should also be aware of potential challenges and considerations. All investments carry risks. Market Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for their price fluctuations, which can impact the derivative’s performance. Even large-cap tech stocks can experience significant swings. Regulatory Landscape: The regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies is still evolving. Changes could influence the value and availability of such products. Concentration Risk: While diversified across two asset classes, the product is still concentrated in specific tech companies and two main cryptocurrencies. Understanding these factors is crucial for informed decisions. Thorough research and considering risk tolerance are paramount before engaging. Coinbase’s introduction of this unique derivative product marks a significant milestone in the financial industry. By ingeniously blending the world of leading technology stocks with the dynamic growth of spot crypto ETFs, it offers investors an unprecedented avenue for diversified exposure. This move not only simplifies access to complex markets but also underscores the growing convergence of traditional finance and digital assets. It’s an exciting time to witness such innovation, providing new tools for portfolio expansion and risk management in an ever-changing economic landscape. Frequently Asked Questions About the Coinbase Derivative Here are some common questions about this new investment product: Q1: What exactly is the Coinbase derivative? A1: It’s a new financial product launched by Coinbase that tracks the performance of both major U.S. technology stocks (the Magnificent Seven) and spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, along with Coinbase’s own stock. Q2: Why is this derivative considered unique? A2: It’s the first U.S.-listed derivative to offer direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities within a single product, simplifying diversification for investors. Q3: Which specific tech companies are included in the “Magnificent Seven”? A3: While the exact composition can vary slightly depending on the index, it generally refers to leading U.S. tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google (Alphabet), Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla. Q4: How does this product provide exposure to cryptocurrencies? A4: It achieves this through BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of these cryptocurrencies without directly holding the digital assets themselves. Q5: What are the main benefits of investing in this Coinbase derivative? A5: Key benefits include simplified diversification across tech and crypto, enhanced accessibility to digital assets, and the potential for growth from two dynamic market sectors. What are your thoughts on this innovative blend of crypto and tech? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of diversified investing! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping crypto market institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.0112-8.56%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004565-12.89%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0147-1.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:10
Share
RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

BitcoinWorld RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed The cryptocurrency community is buzzing with anticipation as Rainbow Wallet, a popular non-custodial platform, prepares for a significant milestone: the RNBW token launch. This exciting development, reported by The Block, is slated for the fourth quarter of this year. It marks a pivotal moment for Rainbow, as it aims to deepen its engagement with users and expand its ecosystem. Beyond simply introducing a new digital asset, Rainbow has ambitious plans to integrate cutting-edge DeFi features and significantly broaden its support for various blockchain networks. This strategic move could redefine how users interact with their digital assets and the broader decentralized finance landscape. What Does the RNBW Token Launch Mean for Rainbow Wallet Users? The introduction of the RNBW token is more than just a new coin entering the market; it represents a potential shift in how Rainbow Wallet operates and empowers its community. Native tokens often bring a host of benefits, transforming the user experience. Here are some key aspects that users might anticipate with the RNBW token launch: Governance Rights: Token holders could gain the ability to vote on crucial protocol upgrades, feature implementations, and the overall direction of the Rainbow ecosystem. This empowers the community to shape the wallet’s future. Utility and Rewards: The RNBW token might offer utility within the wallet, such as reduced transaction fees, access to exclusive features, or participation in staking programs that yield rewards. Enhanced Engagement: A native token fosters a stronger sense of ownership and participation among users, aligning their interests with the long-term success of the platform. Rainbow’s commitment to a seamless and secure user experience is expected to extend to its token integration, ensuring that these new functionalities are accessible and beneficial. Expanding Horizons: DeFi Features and Chain Support with the RNBW Token Alongside the RNBW token launch, Rainbow Wallet is set to roll out a suite of new DeFi features and expand its blockchain support. This strategic expansion is designed to make the wallet a more comprehensive hub for decentralized finance activities. Imagine being able to perform direct token swaps, provide liquidity to decentralized exchanges, or even participate in lending and borrowing protocols, all directly from your Rainbow Wallet. These integrations would streamline the DeFi experience, removing the need to navigate multiple platforms. Moreover, broadening chain support is crucial for interoperability in the diverse crypto landscape. By supporting more blockchains, Rainbow Wallet aims to: Increase accessibility for users holding assets on different networks. Facilitate smoother asset transfers and interactions across the decentralized web. Position itself as a versatile gateway to the multichain future of crypto. The RNBW token could play a central role in these expanded features, perhaps as a gas token for certain operations or as a reward for using integrated DeFi services. Anticipating the RNBW Token Launch: What to Expect in Q4 The fourth quarter of the year promises to be an exciting period for Rainbow Wallet and its community. While specific details about the RNBW token launch are still emerging, the announcement itself has generated considerable interest. For users looking forward to this development, it is wise to stay informed through official Rainbow Wallet channels and reputable crypto news sources. Understanding the tokenomics – how the token will be distributed, its supply, and its intended use cases – will be crucial for potential participants. New token launches often come with significant market attention, and prospective users should: Conduct thorough research into the project’s whitepaper and roadmap. Understand the risks associated with new token investments, including market volatility. Follow official announcements closely to avoid misinformation. This period of anticipation is a prime opportunity for the community to engage with Rainbow’s vision and prepare for what promises to be a transformative update. The Future is Bright: Why the RNBW Token Launch Matters The forthcoming RNBW token launch is a bold statement from Rainbow Wallet, signaling its intent to be a major player in the evolving non-custodial wallet space. By integrating DeFi functionalities and expanding chain support, Rainbow is not just launching a token; it is building a more robust and feature-rich ecosystem. This strategic move could position Rainbow as a preferred choice for users seeking a powerful, all-in-one solution for managing their digital assets and engaging with decentralized applications. The RNBW token will likely be central to this enhanced experience, fostering a vibrant and engaged community. Ultimately, the success of the RNBW token and Rainbow’s expanded features will depend on user adoption, effective implementation, and continued innovation. However, the foundational plans suggest a promising future for the wallet and its users. Compelling Summary Rainbow Wallet is gearing up for a truly transformative Q4 with the highly anticipated RNBW token launch. This move is poised to usher in a new era of decentralized finance features and expanded blockchain support, empowering users with greater control and utility. By embracing community governance and advanced DeFi tools, Rainbow aims to solidify its position as a leading non-custodial wallet. The future looks incredibly bright for Rainbow Wallet users and the broader crypto ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Rainbow Wallet? Rainbow Wallet is a popular non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to securely manage their digital assets, offering a user-friendly interface for interacting with various blockchain networks. What is the RNBW token? The RNBW token is the upcoming native cryptocurrency of the Rainbow Wallet ecosystem. It is expected to offer utility such as governance rights, potential fee reductions, and access to exclusive features within the wallet. When is the RNBW token launch expected? The RNBW token launch is currently planned for the fourth quarter of this year, according to reports from The Block. What new features will Rainbow Wallet offer alongside the RNBW token? Rainbow Wallet intends to add new DeFi features, such as direct token swaps and liquidity provision, and expand its support for a wider range of blockchain networks. How can I learn more about the RNBW token and its launch? It is recommended to follow official announcements from Rainbow Wallet’s social media channels and website, as well as reputable cryptocurrency news outlets, for the latest information regarding the RNBW token launch. If you found this article informative, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable insights into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. Share on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn to spread the word about Rainbow Wallet’s exciting plans! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping DeFi institutional adoption. This post RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014362+4.78%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0147-1.86%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03974-6.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:25
Share
CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line

CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line

TLDR CleanSpark’s stock rose by 6% in after-hours trading following the announcement of a $100M Bitcoin-backed credit line with Coinbase. The company will use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral instead of selling coins or issuing new shares to fund growth. CleanSpark plans to use the funds to expand its energy portfolio, scale Bitcoin mining operations, [...] The post CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line appeared first on Blockonomi.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000341-20.14%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02674-7.98%
FUND
FUND$0.02143+18.66%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/23 05:56
Share

Trending News

More

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line

How Moonlander's 1000x Leverage Bet Caught Crypto.com Capital's Attention in the DeFi Race

Investors holding BTC can turn to Topnotch Crypto for passive income and avoid market volatility