Israel says Iran is trying to attack Israeli targets in Europe, including passenger planes and embassies

PANews reported on June 20 that according to CCTV News, the Israeli intelligence agency (Shin Bet) has discovered that Iran is trying to attack some Israeli targets in Europe, including passenger planes of El Al airlines parked at various European airports and Israeli embassies and consulates in many European countries. Israel Channel 12 reported that the Israeli military has implemented a thorough security plan and is sending additional security personnel to Europe. Israel recently launched a plan to evacuate its expatriates, planning to bring back to Israel in stages about 100,000 Israelis stranded in other countries due to the Israeli-Iranian conflict. Iran has not yet responded to the above news.

