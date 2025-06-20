Traders who shorted 16 altcoins on Hyperliquid have accumulated a profit of $9.68 million

By: PANews
2025/06/20 15:17
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.089+20.43%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, a trader who shorted 16 altcoins on the Hyperliquid platform has accumulated a profit of $9.68 million, a significant improvement compared to last week's floating profit of $3.56 million. Currently, 15 of the 16 positions are in a floating profit state, and the only floating loss, $HYPE, has narrowed its loss to $1.92 million, with the overall position value reaching $53.3 million. On June 17, the trader has partially closed positions in multiple targets such as $ETH, $PEPE, $INIT, and $XRP to lock in some profits.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

