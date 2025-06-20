Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21

PANews reported on June 20 that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) announced the launch of a public consultation on new rules for the listing of digital assets, which will last until July 21, 2025. The new rules propose that exchanges be allowed to list digital tokens issued by themselves or their affiliates, while requiring stricter information disclosure to prevent insider trading. The new rules also require the disclosure of information about people related to the token issuer and the marking of warning symbols in the reporting system to strengthen market supervision.

