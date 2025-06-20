Trader AguilaTrades BTC long position reached $318 million, liquidation price was $98,956

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Ember’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades’ Bitcoin long position has increased to $318 million, with a current floating profit of $3.95 million. The trader opened his third long position on BTC yesterday afternoon and increased his position to the current level through multiple increases.
At present, the position details of AguilaTrades are: 20x leverage long 3003 BTC, opening price is $104,820, and liquidation price is $98,956. Previously, when its position size exceeded $400 million, BTC had a callback of more than $4,000.
