When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

By: PANews
2025/04/09 09:19
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00175917-3.01%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.102-2.82%

Author: Frank, PANews

The sharp fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market are closely linked to the extreme swings in investor sentiment, and the "Fear and Greed Index" has become an intuitive data on the mentality of investors across the board. On April 7, concerns about increased global tariffs triggered a major shock in the global financial market, followed by a surge of panic.

Looking back, since 2018, the crypto market has experienced 239 "extreme panic" moments with the index below 20. This article does not intend to exaggerate the negative sentiment of the market, but hopes to systematically review these key nodes, learn from history, and try to discover the cyclical laws that may exist behind them. PANews' research focuses on the distribution characteristics and duration of these panic moments, and analyzes whether they contain market signals worthy of attention.

2018: A year of panic under the shadow of regulation

Judging from the panic index, this period is characterized by occasional panics in the market over a long period of time. From February 2018, BTC fell 70% from its high of $19,000 in 50 days to around $5,900. This was the first panic.

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

During the process of hitting the bottom several times, the market experienced panic. According to the data, there were 93 panic moments with the panic index below 20 in 2018, making it the year with the most panic moments. Among them, the panic index reached a minimum of 8 on February 5, lasted for 23 days from August 20 to September 11, and lasted for 27 days from November 20 to December 16.

From the perspective of short-term market conditions, these panic phases are almost all short-term bottoms. After the panic, the market has experienced a short-term rebound to varying degrees. However, these rebounds ultimately failed to form a new trend, but instead became additives to the market downturn.

Here are the news factors behind these panic moments:

February 4-5, 2018: The SEC launches a large-scale ICO investigation in February; multiple banks ban the use of credit cards to purchase Bitcoin.

March 28-April 1, 2018: SEC announces it will begin regulating cryptocurrency institutions

May-June 2018: South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Coinrail was hacked, with losses exceeding $40 million; the CFTC issued subpoenas to several large exchanges including Coinbase, Kraken and Bitstamp.

August-September 2018: The SEC postponed its decision on the application for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), and five Chinese ministries issued a risk warning to prevent "virtual currency" speculation.

November 20-December 16, 2018: Bitcoin prices fell 80% from their peak, losing nearly a third of their value in a week, hitting a low of around $3,100 in December 2018. Growth in Bitcoin miners stopped in August, and hashrate began to decline significantly in November.

Judging from the impact of these major news, the source of panic in 2018 was mainly affected by policies, and regulatory news from regulatory agencies such as the SEC and CFTC caused a panic effect.

After these panic moments, the market entered an upward cycle after a consolidation period of about 4 months.

2019: Panic selling after a mini bull run

There were fewer panic moments in 2019 than in 2018, with the index falling below 20 20 times. During this phase, the panic period was divided into two parts. One part was a continuation of the end of the bear market in 2018, and the other was a panic cycle caused by the first rapid decline after reaching the peak. Especially in the correction phase after the rise, the panic caused was even more serious than at the end of the bear market. On August 21, 2019, the panic index fell to 5, becoming the lowest panic index in the history of crypto. However, this extreme panic mainly stems from the continuous correction of the market after the frenzy of the rise, which makes the market nerves extremely fragile.

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

In fact, the panic moments in 2019 were gradually less affected by news, but hacker attacks and security vulnerabilities also had a significant impact on the entire market. In 2019, about 10 major exchanges reported being hacker attacks. Among them, Binance Exchange had 7,000 bitcoins stolen in May, which attracted market attention.

In addition, China began to adopt restrictive policies on Bitcoin mining that year, and a large number of miners began to move overseas. It seems difficult to find direct sources of information behind the several plunges in 2019, which is more like the self-regulation of the market.

2020: The “3.12” black swan continued the panic for 43 days

In the ranking of panic moments in the crypto market, 2020 is definitely the most painful year. Although in terms of time, the panic moments in 2020 were the most concentrated, mainly in March and April. The rest of the time, there was no situation where the index was lower than 20.

However, the 3.12 crash caused the market to fall into panic for a long time in March and April. According to PANews statistics, in March 2020, there were 6 days with a panic index below 10, which was the highest in history. In March and April, there were 43 days with a panic index below 20. These were the two months with the most panic in the history of cryptocurrencies.

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

The panic in March 2020 was mainly caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that year. The global financial market suffered a "Black Thursday" on March 12. As the market fell, high-leverage positions were liquidated on a large scale in a short period of time, causing Bitcoin to fall 51% in one day.

Fortunately, the market was optimistic for most of the rest of 2020. After the important turning point on March 12, the cryptocurrency market entered a new round of rising cycle. According to the report of Coingecko, the market value of the top 30 cryptocurrencies increased by 308% in 2020, exceeding the 62% in 2019. Bitcoin soared from a low of $3,850 to a high of $64,895, an increase of nearly 17 times in 400 days.

2021: FUD and market shock

The market in 2021 has once again suffered a sharp decline, and the reasons for this market crash are multifaceted. First, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on May 12 that Tesla would suspend the use of Bitcoin to purchase cars due to concerns about the impact of Bitcoin mining on the environment. Second, the People's Bank of China reiterated on May 18 that digital tokens cannot be used as currency and prohibited financial institutions and payment institutions from providing services related to cryptocurrencies, which further exacerbated the selling pressure in the market.

The market subsequently fell into a downturn, and market sentiment was in a state of panic during the consolidation phase before August.

However, after entering August, the crypto market ushered in another wave of sharp rises, with the price of Bitcoin reaching as high as $69,000. After that, in December, as the market entered a new round of decline, the crypto market fell into panic again.

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years Overall, the panic moment in 2021 basically marks the end of a rising trend.

2022: Luna crash brings 65 consecutive days of panic

The panics in 2022 can be divided into three parts. The first two panics were still caused by the continuation of the downward trend in 2021. The third panic lasted for 65 days, the longest in history. The panic index also fell to 6, second only to the lowest point of 5 in 2019.

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

The 2022 crash was mainly caused by the Terra/Luna crash. On May 9, UST was decoupled from the US dollar and the Terra blockchain was suspended. Celsius Network suspended all transfers and withdrawals on June 13. Three Arrows Capital (3AC) defaulted in June and was ordered to liquidate in July. Bitcoin fell below $30,000 for the first time since July 2021. On July 13, the global cryptocurrency market value reached $871 billion.

But the 2022 crash was not just about Luna’s depegging. The FTX exchange crash in November also brought the market into panic, with Bitcoin falling to as low as $15,479, the lowest point in nearly three years. However, this crash did not seem to show much volatility in the panic index, which fell to as low as 20.

But it can also be seen from here that when the market enters the late stage of a bear market, events that the market intuitively feels very strongly are often not reflected much in the index. Thinking about it the other way around, when the market seems to be in a panic, but the index does not fluctuate too much, it may also be the moment when the market is about to change.

2023-2024: Panic subsides and market recovers

After the market bottomed out in 2022, the market completely returned to the rising cycle. The panic index did not fall below 20 throughout 2023, and it did not fall to 17 again until August 2024, when an extreme panic occurred. However, this panic was caused by a rapid correction during the rise.

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

2025: Panic reappears and the future is uncertain

The panic moments in 2025 seem to be frequent again. As of April 8, the panic index has fallen below 20 three times. Among them, it fell to a low of 10 on February 26. It fell to 15 again on March 3. On April 7, affected by the Trump administration's global increase in tariffs, the global financial market fell into a major collapse, and Bitcoin fell below $75,000. However, the panic index did not fall below 20. This time it seems that the panic index gave a similar hint to the FTX crash in November 2022. However, after the FTX crash, the crypto market really hit the bottom, began to rebound and grew into a bull market. And this time, I wonder if the impact of tariffs is the beginning of a decline or a signal of the bottom?

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

The thoughts behind 239 panic moments

According to PANews statistics, the crypto market has experienced 239 extreme panics (values below 20) in more than 6 years. In most cases, these panics are caused by a sharp drop in the market and are at a short-term bottom.

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

Through further analysis of these panic moments, PANews summarized the following interesting patterns.

1. Panic moments are basically concentrated in two stages. One is at the end of the bear market. With the shrinking of market liquidity, the market becomes more sensitive to market fluctuations. Generally, black swan events occur frequently at this time, such as the 3.12 or FTX crash. The other is at the beginning of the end of the bull market. When the price reaches the peak for the second time and then begins to fall, the panic selling caused by this stage is also likely to cause extreme panic. When the market is in a unilateral upward trend, the panic index has almost never been lower than 20.

2. The single duration of the panic index seems to be more meaningful. Whether it is November to December 2018 (27 consecutive days below 20), March to April 2020 (43 consecutive days below 20), or May to July 2022 (65 consecutive days below 20), this period of continuous panic is often a sign that the market is approaching the bottom. When the market continues to panic, it is the beginning of the reversal of extremes.

3. Sporadic panic moments with relatively long intervals often do not have much reference value for judging market trends. Many people in the market believe that when the market enters extreme panic, there will often be a rebound. In most cases, this rule does work in the short-term market, but if you magnify the cycle, you will find that such sporadic panic moments with relatively long intervals do not mean that the market has reversed, but often only mean that the market is still in a bear market (refer to the panic moments from February to November 2018 or from July to September 2019).

4. The panic moments under the panic index have become less and less in recent years, with 93 in 2018, 73 in 2022, but only 1 in 2023 and 2024. On the one hand, the size of the crypto market is getting bigger and bigger, and the volatility is not as drastic as before, which reduces the occurrence of panic moments. But on the other hand, after the relatively stable market in the past two years, the market may enter a stage in 2025 where panic moments are more frequent.

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

Looking at the 239 "extreme panics" in more than six years from 2018 to the beginning of 2025, we can see a certain pattern of the tide of crypto market sentiment: panic often appears at the end of a bear market and at the beginning of a bull market. Among them, continuous deep panics for many days are more likely to indicate the approach of a stage bottom than sporadic panics, confirming the market philosophy that "extremes lead to opposites".

History will not repeat itself, but it will always be strikingly similar. Understanding the signals sent by the panic index, carefully distinguishing short-term fluctuations from long-term trends, and making comprehensive judgments based on macro events and changes in market structure will be an important reference for investors to navigate the ever-changing world of cryptocurrencies. Ultimately, whether the current market is the prelude to a new round of decline or another bottom signal of "panic is opportunity" still needs time to give an answer.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants The financial world is constantly evolving, and a groundbreaking development has just arrived for investors seeking diversified exposure. Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced an innovative Coinbase derivative product that’s poised to redefine investment strategies. This new offering uniquely combines crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the stability and growth potential of major U.S. technology stocks. What is This Revolutionary Coinbase Derivative? Coinbase’s latest financial innovation is a derivative product designed to track the performance of two powerful market segments. It’s a game-changer because it offers something unprecedented in the U.S. market. It tracks the “Magnificent Seven,” a group of seven dominant U.S. tech companies known for their significant market influence. It also includes BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, providing direct exposure to the two largest cryptocurrencies. Additionally, Coinbase’s own stock is part of this unique blend, adding another layer of exposure to the crypto ecosystem. This Coinbase derivative marks the first time a U.S.-listed product has offered direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities in a single package. This simplifies investment, bridging traditional finance and digital assets. Bridging the Gap: Benefits for Investors with Coinbase Derivative This new Coinbase derivative offers several compelling advantages for both seasoned and new investors looking to diversify their portfolios efficiently. Simplified Diversification: Instead of managing separate investments, investors gain exposure to both through a single product, streamlining the process. Enhanced Accessibility: For those hesitant to directly invest in cryptocurrencies, this derivative provides a regulated and more familiar pathway through an established exchange. Potential for Growth: By combining high-growth tech companies with the dynamic potential of cryptocurrencies, the product aims to capture upside from both sectors. Innovation in Finance: It integrates digital assets into mainstream financial products, reflecting evolving global markets. This product caters to a growing demand for integrated investment solutions that reflect the interconnectedness of today’s financial world. Understanding the Components: Tech Giants and Crypto ETFs in the Coinbase Derivative To appreciate this Coinbase derivative, understanding its core components is essential. The “Magnificent Seven” refers to tech powerhouses driving significant market growth. On the cryptocurrency side, BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are crucial. These ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of Bitcoin and Ethereum without directly owning the underlying digital assets. This eliminates some complexities associated with crypto custody and security. The inclusion of Coinbase’s own stock further aligns the derivative with the crypto industry’s performance. This combination provides a balanced, dynamic investment profile, capturing modern market trends. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Considerations for the Coinbase Derivative While the Coinbase derivative presents exciting opportunities, investors should also be aware of potential challenges and considerations. All investments carry risks. Market Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for their price fluctuations, which can impact the derivative’s performance. Even large-cap tech stocks can experience significant swings. Regulatory Landscape: The regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies is still evolving. Changes could influence the value and availability of such products. Concentration Risk: While diversified across two asset classes, the product is still concentrated in specific tech companies and two main cryptocurrencies. Understanding these factors is crucial for informed decisions. Thorough research and considering risk tolerance are paramount before engaging. Coinbase’s introduction of this unique derivative product marks a significant milestone in the financial industry. By ingeniously blending the world of leading technology stocks with the dynamic growth of spot crypto ETFs, it offers investors an unprecedented avenue for diversified exposure. This move not only simplifies access to complex markets but also underscores the growing convergence of traditional finance and digital assets. It’s an exciting time to witness such innovation, providing new tools for portfolio expansion and risk management in an ever-changing economic landscape. Frequently Asked Questions About the Coinbase Derivative Here are some common questions about this new investment product: Q1: What exactly is the Coinbase derivative? A1: It’s a new financial product launched by Coinbase that tracks the performance of both major U.S. technology stocks (the Magnificent Seven) and spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, along with Coinbase’s own stock. Q2: Why is this derivative considered unique? A2: It’s the first U.S.-listed derivative to offer direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities within a single product, simplifying diversification for investors. Q3: Which specific tech companies are included in the “Magnificent Seven”? A3: While the exact composition can vary slightly depending on the index, it generally refers to leading U.S. tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google (Alphabet), Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla. Q4: How does this product provide exposure to cryptocurrencies? A4: It achieves this through BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of these cryptocurrencies without directly holding the digital assets themselves. Q5: What are the main benefits of investing in this Coinbase derivative? A5: Key benefits include simplified diversification across tech and crypto, enhanced accessibility to digital assets, and the potential for growth from two dynamic market sectors. What are your thoughts on this innovative blend of crypto and tech? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of diversified investing! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping crypto market institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.0112-8.56%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004565-12.89%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0147-1.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:10
Share
RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

BitcoinWorld RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed The cryptocurrency community is buzzing with anticipation as Rainbow Wallet, a popular non-custodial platform, prepares for a significant milestone: the RNBW token launch. This exciting development, reported by The Block, is slated for the fourth quarter of this year. It marks a pivotal moment for Rainbow, as it aims to deepen its engagement with users and expand its ecosystem. Beyond simply introducing a new digital asset, Rainbow has ambitious plans to integrate cutting-edge DeFi features and significantly broaden its support for various blockchain networks. This strategic move could redefine how users interact with their digital assets and the broader decentralized finance landscape. What Does the RNBW Token Launch Mean for Rainbow Wallet Users? The introduction of the RNBW token is more than just a new coin entering the market; it represents a potential shift in how Rainbow Wallet operates and empowers its community. Native tokens often bring a host of benefits, transforming the user experience. Here are some key aspects that users might anticipate with the RNBW token launch: Governance Rights: Token holders could gain the ability to vote on crucial protocol upgrades, feature implementations, and the overall direction of the Rainbow ecosystem. This empowers the community to shape the wallet’s future. Utility and Rewards: The RNBW token might offer utility within the wallet, such as reduced transaction fees, access to exclusive features, or participation in staking programs that yield rewards. Enhanced Engagement: A native token fosters a stronger sense of ownership and participation among users, aligning their interests with the long-term success of the platform. Rainbow’s commitment to a seamless and secure user experience is expected to extend to its token integration, ensuring that these new functionalities are accessible and beneficial. Expanding Horizons: DeFi Features and Chain Support with the RNBW Token Alongside the RNBW token launch, Rainbow Wallet is set to roll out a suite of new DeFi features and expand its blockchain support. This strategic expansion is designed to make the wallet a more comprehensive hub for decentralized finance activities. Imagine being able to perform direct token swaps, provide liquidity to decentralized exchanges, or even participate in lending and borrowing protocols, all directly from your Rainbow Wallet. These integrations would streamline the DeFi experience, removing the need to navigate multiple platforms. Moreover, broadening chain support is crucial for interoperability in the diverse crypto landscape. By supporting more blockchains, Rainbow Wallet aims to: Increase accessibility for users holding assets on different networks. Facilitate smoother asset transfers and interactions across the decentralized web. Position itself as a versatile gateway to the multichain future of crypto. The RNBW token could play a central role in these expanded features, perhaps as a gas token for certain operations or as a reward for using integrated DeFi services. Anticipating the RNBW Token Launch: What to Expect in Q4 The fourth quarter of the year promises to be an exciting period for Rainbow Wallet and its community. While specific details about the RNBW token launch are still emerging, the announcement itself has generated considerable interest. For users looking forward to this development, it is wise to stay informed through official Rainbow Wallet channels and reputable crypto news sources. Understanding the tokenomics – how the token will be distributed, its supply, and its intended use cases – will be crucial for potential participants. New token launches often come with significant market attention, and prospective users should: Conduct thorough research into the project’s whitepaper and roadmap. Understand the risks associated with new token investments, including market volatility. Follow official announcements closely to avoid misinformation. This period of anticipation is a prime opportunity for the community to engage with Rainbow’s vision and prepare for what promises to be a transformative update. The Future is Bright: Why the RNBW Token Launch Matters The forthcoming RNBW token launch is a bold statement from Rainbow Wallet, signaling its intent to be a major player in the evolving non-custodial wallet space. By integrating DeFi functionalities and expanding chain support, Rainbow is not just launching a token; it is building a more robust and feature-rich ecosystem. This strategic move could position Rainbow as a preferred choice for users seeking a powerful, all-in-one solution for managing their digital assets and engaging with decentralized applications. The RNBW token will likely be central to this enhanced experience, fostering a vibrant and engaged community. Ultimately, the success of the RNBW token and Rainbow’s expanded features will depend on user adoption, effective implementation, and continued innovation. However, the foundational plans suggest a promising future for the wallet and its users. Compelling Summary Rainbow Wallet is gearing up for a truly transformative Q4 with the highly anticipated RNBW token launch. This move is poised to usher in a new era of decentralized finance features and expanded blockchain support, empowering users with greater control and utility. By embracing community governance and advanced DeFi tools, Rainbow aims to solidify its position as a leading non-custodial wallet. The future looks incredibly bright for Rainbow Wallet users and the broader crypto ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Rainbow Wallet? Rainbow Wallet is a popular non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to securely manage their digital assets, offering a user-friendly interface for interacting with various blockchain networks. What is the RNBW token? The RNBW token is the upcoming native cryptocurrency of the Rainbow Wallet ecosystem. It is expected to offer utility such as governance rights, potential fee reductions, and access to exclusive features within the wallet. When is the RNBW token launch expected? The RNBW token launch is currently planned for the fourth quarter of this year, according to reports from The Block. What new features will Rainbow Wallet offer alongside the RNBW token? Rainbow Wallet intends to add new DeFi features, such as direct token swaps and liquidity provision, and expand its support for a wider range of blockchain networks. How can I learn more about the RNBW token and its launch? It is recommended to follow official announcements from Rainbow Wallet’s social media channels and website, as well as reputable cryptocurrency news outlets, for the latest information regarding the RNBW token launch. If you found this article informative, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable insights into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. Share on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn to spread the word about Rainbow Wallet’s exciting plans! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping DeFi institutional adoption. This post RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014362+4.78%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0147-1.86%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03974-6.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:25
Share
CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line

CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line

TLDR CleanSpark’s stock rose by 6% in after-hours trading following the announcement of a $100M Bitcoin-backed credit line with Coinbase. The company will use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral instead of selling coins or issuing new shares to fund growth. CleanSpark plans to use the funds to expand its energy portfolio, scale Bitcoin mining operations, [...] The post CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line appeared first on Blockonomi.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000341-20.14%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02674-7.98%
FUND
FUND$0.02143+18.66%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/23 05:56
Share

Trending News

More

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line

How Moonlander's 1000x Leverage Bet Caught Crypto.com Capital's Attention in the DeFi Race

Investors holding BTC can turn to Topnotch Crypto for passive income and avoid market volatility