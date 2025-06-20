World App’s parent company acquires Dawn Wallet, warns of an app ‘wind down’

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 18:29
Ethereum
ETH$4,190.34-5.98%
RWAX
APP$0.002294-5.71%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02366-5.58%

World App’s parent company, Tools for Humanity, announced the acquisition of the iOS-native ETH wallet Dawn Wallet. The app will be ‘winding down’ in the coming weeks following the transition.

According to an official statement on the World Chain site, the Dawn Wallet app will be phasing out in the coming weeks after it has been acquired by Sam Altman-backed Tools for Humanity. However, the company behind World App assures users that it will simply be transitioning into the World (WLD) project.

“This transition marks both an ending and a beginning. Dawn Wallet will wind down in the coming weeks, with full support provided for individuals transitioning their assets,” wrote Worldcoin’s parent company in its statement.

Worldcoin claimed that the founders behind Dawn Wallet, Tom Waite and Isaac Rodriguez have joined Tools for Humanity “to help bring advanced financial capabilities to World network.” Although the announcement does not specify what future plans the merger entails, it declared that “the team will focus on bringing next generation finance to World App.”

Dawn Wallet was an iOS-native Ethereum (ETH) wallet that made it easier for users to access decentralized finance tools directly through their phones. At its core, Dawn Wallet transformed Safari into a seamless web3 browser via a lightweight native extension that granted users the ability to connect, sign, and interact with dApps like Uniswap (UNI), Aave (AAVE), and Sound.xyz.

Security was a key focus of Dawn Wallet’s operations. It made use of Apple’s Secure Enclave to create and encrypt users’ private keys, storing them in the device’s Keychain feature and protecting access with biometrics like Face ID.

What really set Dawn apart was its built-in assistant Dawn AI that made crypto transactions as simple as sending a text. Users could type commands and the AI would simulate the transaction, check balances, show current lending rates, or fetch live data before final approval.

By bringing Dawn’s AI-driven, conversational interface into Tools for Humanity’s stack, the World App could offer user-friendly DeFi operations, such as token swaps, bridging, lending, without requiring technical knowledge.

Additionally, the World App could grant Dawn Wallet exposure to its user base of over 10 million registered individuals.

Previously, the Sam Altman-backed World project has been integrated with major firms like Circle’s USDC (USDC) stablecoin, the dating app giant Match Group, and Visa among others.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

HYPE, the native token for Hyperliquid (a decentralized trading platform that aims at providing better trading executions through high speed and deep liquidity for traders), is currently under fire as the token is facing serious selling pressure from major whales and backlash from analysts. According to research published by Arthur Hayes’s family office fund, Maelstrom […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.58-7.48%
Movement
MOVE$0.1153-9.63%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.117898-9.01%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/23 04:00
Share
Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Today, early investors are turning their attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Trading under $0.003, this Layer-2 meme-native token is being […] The post Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003 appeared first on Coindoo.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01206-9.32%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4532-12.47%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000964-7.83%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 03:51
Share
Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple network, which works as a blockchain called the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It utilised a shared, distributed ledger to track account balances and transactions. What Do XRP Charts Reveal? […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.23644-11.44%
XRP
XRP$2.8525-4.10%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/18 00:00
Share

Trending News

More

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028