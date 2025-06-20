Listed company Everything Blockchain plans to invest $10 million in SOL, XRP, SUI, TAO and HYPE

PANews reported on June 20 that according to GlobeNewswire, the US listed company Everything Blockchain (OTC: EBZT) announced plans to invest US$10 million to strategically allocate five crypto assets including Solana (SOL), XRP, Sui (SUI), Bittensor (TAO) and Hyperliquid (HYPE) to create a multi-token staking vault facing institutional adoption trends.

EBZT said that this strategy will make it the first US stock company to return staking income directly to shareholders. It is expected to generate about $1 million in staking rewards each year after deployment, and plans to return to investors in the form of dividends in the future. In addition, EBZT is also actively promoting the listing on Nasdaq to attract institutional capital and seize the first-mover advantage in the crypto vault track.