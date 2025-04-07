The data comprehensively analyzes the capital flows behind the trillion-dollar growth of stablecoins. If altcoins did not increase, where did the money go?

By: PANews
2025/04/07 10:00
Notcoin
NOT$0.001626-8.65%

Author: Frank, PANews

Since 2024, the global stablecoin market has exceeded 235 billion US dollars with a growth rate of 80.7%, and USDT and USDC continue to dominate the market with a growth contribution rate of 86%. But what is puzzling is that the hundreds of billions of dollars of incremental funds deposited on the Ethereum and Tron chains have not driven the simultaneous outbreak of the altcoin market as in previous cycles. Data shows that every additional $1 of stablecoins in this round only leverages $1.5 of altcoin market value growth, which is 82% less than the previous bull market.

In this article, PANews will analyze the ultimate crypto question brought about by the growth of stablecoins through a comprehensive data analysis: Where did the money go? As the balance of exchanges skyrocketed and the amount of pledged funds in DeFi protocols climbed, the over-the-counter transactions of traditional financial institutions, the penetration of cross-border payment scenarios, and the demand for currency substitution in emerging markets are quietly reshaping the capital flow map of the cryptocurrency world.

Stablecoin market value increased by $100 billion, with Ethereum and TRON still contributing 80% of the growth

According to data from defillama, from 2024 to now, the issuance of stablecoins has increased from US$130 billion to US$235 billion, with an overall increase of 80.7%. Among them, the main growth still comes from the two stablecoins UDST and USDC.

The data comprehensively analyzes the capital flows behind the trillion-dollar growth of stablecoins. If altcoins did not increase, where did the money go?

On January 1, 2024, USDT's issuance volume was $91 billion. As of March 31, 2025, USDT's issuance volume was $144.6 billion, an increase of about $53.6 billion, accounting for 51% of the growth rate. USDC's issuance volume increased from $23.8 billion to $60.6 billion during the same period, accounting for about 35% of the growth rate. These two stablecoins not only accounted for 87% of the market share, but also contributed 86% of the growth rate.

Looking at the on-chain data, Ethereum and Tron are still the two public chains with the largest issuance of stablecoins, with Ethereum accounting for 53.62% and Tron accounting for about 28.37%, for a total of 81.99%.

Among them, the increase in Ethereum's stablecoins from January 1, 2024 to April 3, 2025 is about 58 billion US dollars, with a growth rate of 86%, which is basically the same as the issuance growth rate of USDT and UDSC. Tron's growth rate is about 34%, which is lower than the overall growth rate of stablecoins.

The data comprehensively analyzes the capital flows behind the trillion-dollar growth of stablecoins. If altcoins did not increase, where did the money go?

Solana ranked third, with an increase of $12.5 billion in issuance over the same period, a growth rate of 584.34%. Base ranked fourth, with an increase of $4 billion in issuance, a growth rate of 2316.46%.

Among the top ten, Hyperliquid, TON, and Berachain have only started issuing stablecoins in the past year. These three companies have added about $3.8 billion in stablecoin issuance, contributing 3.6% of the growth share of stablecoins. Overall, Ethereum and Tron are still the main markets for stablecoins.

Every $1 of new capital only leverages $1.5 of altcoin market value

Although the on-chain growth of stablecoins is rapid, the market value growth of altcoins during the same period is not ideal.

In comparison, in March 2020, the overall market value of altcoins was about $39.8 billion (excluding BTC and ETH). By May 2021, the market value of altcoins had risen to $813.5 billion, an increase of about 19.43 times. During the same period, the data for stablecoins grew from $6.14 billion to $99.2 billion, an increase of about 15 times, which was basically synchronized. The increase was basically synchronized.

During this round of bull market, the overall market value of stablecoins increased by 80%, but the overall market value of altcoins increased by only 38.3% during the same period, an increase of approximately US$159.9 billion.

The data comprehensively analyzes the capital flows behind the trillion-dollar growth of stablecoins. If altcoins did not increase, where did the money go?

Looking back, in the 2020-2021 cycle, for every $1 increase in stablecoins, the overall market value of altcoins increased by $8.3. But in the 2024-2025 cycle, for every $1 increase in stablecoins, the market value of altcoins only increased by $1.5. This ratio has shrunk significantly, which means that the newly added stablecoins do not seem to be used to purchase altcoins.

Where did the money go? This is a key question.

Public chain landscape reshuffle: Ethereum and Tron defend their position, while Solana and Base break through and grow

Intuitively speaking, the MEME craze on Solana has always led this round of bull market. However, during the hype of MEME, the SOL trading pair was basically used, and there was not much room for stablecoins to participate. And from the results analyzed in the previous article, the growth of stablecoins still mainly stays on Ethereum.

Therefore, to find out where the growth of stablecoins has gone, we still need to analyze the trends of major stablecoins such as Ethereum or USDT, USDC, etc.

Before the analysis, perhaps we can list several possible directions, which are also the common speculations in the market about the direction of stablecoins. For example, stablecoins are more used in payment scenarios, staking income, value storage, etc.

Let's first look at the stablecoin transactions on Ethereum. From the figure below, we can see that the trading volume of stablecoins fluctuates regularly, just like a heartbeat. Behind this fluctuation, there may be a pattern in the use of stablecoins.

The data comprehensively analyzes the capital flows behind the trillion-dollar growth of stablecoins. If altcoins did not increase, where did the money go?

When the period is shortened, it can be clearly seen that the pattern of this fluctuation is 5+2 fluctuations, that is, 2 days of depression and 5 days of peak. After observation, it can be seen that the trough period is the weekend, and the peak period is basically from Monday to Wednesday, gradually rising, and gradually falling on Thursday and Friday. This obvious volatility pattern seems to at least indicate that the transaction initiators of these stablecoins are mainly from institutions or enterprises. After all, if it is dominated by consumer payment scenarios, it should not show this kind of volatility.

The data comprehensively analyzes the capital flows behind the trillion-dollar growth of stablecoins. If altcoins did not increase, where did the money go?

In addition, judging from the daily transaction frequency, the peak daily transfer frequency of USDT on Ethereum does not exceed 300,000 times, and the transfer frequency and average transfer amount on weekends are usually much lower than on weekdays, which further confirms the above inference.

USDT pours into exchanges, USDC settles in DeFi protocols

Judging from the distribution of holdings, the exchange balance of USDT has increased significantly in the past year. The balance of exchanges was 15.2 billion on January 1, 2024, and by April 2, 2025, this number increased to 40.9 billion, an increase of 25.7 billion US dollars, a growth of 169%. This increase is much higher than the 80.7% increase in the overall issuance of stablecoins, and accounts for 48% of the increase in USDT issuance during the same period.

The data comprehensively analyzes the capital flows behind the trillion-dollar growth of stablecoins. If altcoins did not increase, where did the money go?

That is to say, in the past year or so, about half of the new issuance of USDT has flowed into exchanges.

The data comprehensively analyzes the capital flows behind the trillion-dollar growth of stablecoins. If altcoins did not increase, where did the money go?

However, the situation of USDC in the same period is quite different. On January 1, 2024, the exchange holdings of USDC were about 2.06 billion, and by April 2, 2025, this number increased to 4.98 billion. During the same period, the issuance of USDC increased by 36.8 billion, and only 7.9% of the new issuance flowed into the exchange. The overall balance of the exchange accounted for only 8.5%, which is a big gap compared with USDT's 28.4%.

Most of the new issuance of USDT flowed into the exchanges, but the new trading volume of USDC did not enter the exchanges.

The data comprehensively analyzes the capital flows behind the trillion-dollar growth of stablecoins. If altcoins did not increase, where did the money go?

So where does the new flow of USDC go? This may explain to some extent where the funds in the market flow.

From the perspective of the address holding USDC, the top few USDC addresses are basically from DeFi protocols. Taking Ethereum as an example, the largest USDC address is Sky (MakerDAO), which holds 4.8 billion USDC, accounting for about 11.9%. In July 2024, the number of USDC held by this address was only 20 million, which increased by 229 times in less than a year. Sky's USDC is mainly used as a collateral asset for its stablecoins DAI and USDS. Overall, the growth of USDC at this address still represents the demand for stablecoins due to the growth of TVL of DeFi protocols.

AAVE is the fourth largest USDC holding address on Ethereum. On January 1, 2024, AAVE held approximately 45 million USDC. By the peak point on March 12, 2025, the USDC holdings of this address increased to 1.32 billion, an increase of approximately US$1.275 billion, accounting for 7.5% of the new issuance of USDC on Ethereum.

The data comprehensively analyzes the capital flows behind the trillion-dollar growth of stablecoins. If altcoins did not increase, where did the money go?

From this perspective, the increase in USDC on Ethereum is mainly due to the growth of staking products. At the beginning of 2024, the total TVL of Ethereum was about 29.7 billion US dollars. Although it has declined recently, there is still 49 billion US dollars in stock (the TVL at the peak reached 76 billion US dollars). Calculated at 49 billion, the TVL growth rate on Ethereum can also reach 64.9%, which is much greater than the growth rate of altcoins last year and is close to the overall growth rate of stablecoins.

However, in terms of scale, although the TVL on Ethereum has increased by $19.3 billion, it is still far behind the growth of Ethereum stablecoins, which has increased by $58 billion. Apart from some new issuances contributed by exchanges, pledge protocols have not absorbed all the increase in these stablecoins.

The rise of new scenarios: paradigm shift from cross-border payments to institutional transactions

In addition to the growing demand for stablecoins from DeFi, consumer payments, cross-border remittances, and over-the-counter transactions by financial institutions may also be new demands for the growth of stablecoins.

According to multiple official documents from Circle, stablecoins are gradually showing their potential in cross-border remittances, consumer payments and other scenarios. According to a report by Rise, about 30% of global remittances are made through stablecoins. This proportion is particularly significant in Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa. Retail and professional stablecoin transfers in Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa increased by more than 40% year-on-year between July 2023 and June 2024.

According to a report released by Circle, the net amount of USDC minted by Zodia Markets, a subsidiary of Standard Chartered Bank, has reached US$4 billion in 2024 (Zodia Markets is an institutional digital asset brokerage company that provides services including over-the-counter trading and on-chain foreign exchange to global customers).

The data comprehensively analyzes the capital flows behind the trillion-dollar growth of stablecoins. If altcoins did not increase, where did the money go?

Customers of Lemon, another Latin American retail payment company, hold more than $137 million in USDC. Users of the platform mainly use stablecoins for retail payments.

In addition to the new demand caused by different scenarios, the different ecological structures of each chain have also created different stablecoin demands. For example, the MEME craze on the Solana chain has stimulated the trading demand of DEX. According to incomplete statistics from PANews, the TVL of USDC (top 100) trading pairs on the Solana chain is about 2.2 billion US dollars. According to the rule that USDC accounts for half of the volume, the amount of deposited funds in this part is about 1.1 billion USDC, accounting for 8.8% of the issuance of USDC on the Solana chain.

The crypto market has shifted from a "speculative bubble" to a "new financial product"

After analyzing the stablecoins, PANews found that it seems difficult to find a direction that is the main driving force for the growth of stablecoins. It is also impossible to explain where the money in the market has gone. But looking back, we may get a series of complex conclusions.

1. The market value of stablecoins is growing, but it is clear that these funds have not flowed into the altcoin market on a large scale, becoming the initial driving force for the arrival of the altcoin season.

2. From the perspective of the Ethereum market, half of the growth of the main stablecoin USDT still flows into exchanges, but it seems more likely to be used to buy BTC (because the markets of altcoins and Ethereum have not risen significantly) or financial products in exchanges. The remaining growth demand may be absorbed by the DeFi protocol. Overall, the funds flowing into Ethereum are more concerned with the stable returns of pledge and lending protocols. The attraction of the crypto market to traditional funds may no longer be crazy ups and downs, but a new type of financial product.

3. Changes in new scenarios. Traditional financial institutions such as Standard Chartered Bank have entered the crypto market, which has also become one of the new demands for stablecoins. In addition, the number of scenarios where underdeveloped regions choose to adopt stablecoins due to backward infrastructure and unstable exchange rates of their own currencies is also increasing. However, there is still no complete statistical result for this part of the data, and we do not know the specific share.

4. Stablecoins have different narrative needs on different chains. For example, Solana’s growth demand may come from the rising trading popularity of MEME. The growth of new public chains such as Hyperliquid, Berachain, and TON also brings certain funding needs.

Overall, the undercurrent of this capital migration reveals that the crypto market is undergoing a paradigm shift. Stablecoins have broken through the boundaries of a simple trading medium and become a value pipeline connecting traditional finance and the crypto world. On the one hand, altcoins have not received a large-scale transfusion due to the growth of stablecoins. On the other hand, the financial management needs of institutional funds, the rigid payment needs of emerging markets, and the maturity of on-chain financial infrastructure are pushing stablecoins to a broader value-bearing stage. This may indicate that the cryptocurrency market is quietly moving towards a historic turning point from "speculation-driven" to "value precipitation".

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants The financial world is constantly evolving, and a groundbreaking development has just arrived for investors seeking diversified exposure. Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced an innovative Coinbase derivative product that’s poised to redefine investment strategies. This new offering uniquely combines crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the stability and growth potential of major U.S. technology stocks. What is This Revolutionary Coinbase Derivative? Coinbase’s latest financial innovation is a derivative product designed to track the performance of two powerful market segments. It’s a game-changer because it offers something unprecedented in the U.S. market. It tracks the “Magnificent Seven,” a group of seven dominant U.S. tech companies known for their significant market influence. It also includes BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, providing direct exposure to the two largest cryptocurrencies. Additionally, Coinbase’s own stock is part of this unique blend, adding another layer of exposure to the crypto ecosystem. This Coinbase derivative marks the first time a U.S.-listed product has offered direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities in a single package. This simplifies investment, bridging traditional finance and digital assets. Bridging the Gap: Benefits for Investors with Coinbase Derivative This new Coinbase derivative offers several compelling advantages for both seasoned and new investors looking to diversify their portfolios efficiently. Simplified Diversification: Instead of managing separate investments, investors gain exposure to both through a single product, streamlining the process. Enhanced Accessibility: For those hesitant to directly invest in cryptocurrencies, this derivative provides a regulated and more familiar pathway through an established exchange. Potential for Growth: By combining high-growth tech companies with the dynamic potential of cryptocurrencies, the product aims to capture upside from both sectors. Innovation in Finance: It integrates digital assets into mainstream financial products, reflecting evolving global markets. This product caters to a growing demand for integrated investment solutions that reflect the interconnectedness of today’s financial world. Understanding the Components: Tech Giants and Crypto ETFs in the Coinbase Derivative To appreciate this Coinbase derivative, understanding its core components is essential. The “Magnificent Seven” refers to tech powerhouses driving significant market growth. On the cryptocurrency side, BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are crucial. These ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of Bitcoin and Ethereum without directly owning the underlying digital assets. This eliminates some complexities associated with crypto custody and security. The inclusion of Coinbase’s own stock further aligns the derivative with the crypto industry’s performance. This combination provides a balanced, dynamic investment profile, capturing modern market trends. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Considerations for the Coinbase Derivative While the Coinbase derivative presents exciting opportunities, investors should also be aware of potential challenges and considerations. All investments carry risks. Market Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for their price fluctuations, which can impact the derivative’s performance. Even large-cap tech stocks can experience significant swings. Regulatory Landscape: The regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies is still evolving. Changes could influence the value and availability of such products. Concentration Risk: While diversified across two asset classes, the product is still concentrated in specific tech companies and two main cryptocurrencies. Understanding these factors is crucial for informed decisions. Thorough research and considering risk tolerance are paramount before engaging. Coinbase’s introduction of this unique derivative product marks a significant milestone in the financial industry. By ingeniously blending the world of leading technology stocks with the dynamic growth of spot crypto ETFs, it offers investors an unprecedented avenue for diversified exposure. This move not only simplifies access to complex markets but also underscores the growing convergence of traditional finance and digital assets. It’s an exciting time to witness such innovation, providing new tools for portfolio expansion and risk management in an ever-changing economic landscape. Frequently Asked Questions About the Coinbase Derivative Here are some common questions about this new investment product: Q1: What exactly is the Coinbase derivative? A1: It’s a new financial product launched by Coinbase that tracks the performance of both major U.S. technology stocks (the Magnificent Seven) and spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, along with Coinbase’s own stock. Q2: Why is this derivative considered unique? A2: It’s the first U.S.-listed derivative to offer direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities within a single product, simplifying diversification for investors. Q3: Which specific tech companies are included in the “Magnificent Seven”? A3: While the exact composition can vary slightly depending on the index, it generally refers to leading U.S. tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google (Alphabet), Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla. Q4: How does this product provide exposure to cryptocurrencies? A4: It achieves this through BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of these cryptocurrencies without directly holding the digital assets themselves. Q5: What are the main benefits of investing in this Coinbase derivative? A5: Key benefits include simplified diversification across tech and crypto, enhanced accessibility to digital assets, and the potential for growth from two dynamic market sectors. What are your thoughts on this innovative blend of crypto and tech? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of diversified investing! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping crypto market institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.0112-8.56%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004565-12.89%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0147-1.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:10
Share
RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

BitcoinWorld RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed The cryptocurrency community is buzzing with anticipation as Rainbow Wallet, a popular non-custodial platform, prepares for a significant milestone: the RNBW token launch. This exciting development, reported by The Block, is slated for the fourth quarter of this year. It marks a pivotal moment for Rainbow, as it aims to deepen its engagement with users and expand its ecosystem. Beyond simply introducing a new digital asset, Rainbow has ambitious plans to integrate cutting-edge DeFi features and significantly broaden its support for various blockchain networks. This strategic move could redefine how users interact with their digital assets and the broader decentralized finance landscape. What Does the RNBW Token Launch Mean for Rainbow Wallet Users? The introduction of the RNBW token is more than just a new coin entering the market; it represents a potential shift in how Rainbow Wallet operates and empowers its community. Native tokens often bring a host of benefits, transforming the user experience. Here are some key aspects that users might anticipate with the RNBW token launch: Governance Rights: Token holders could gain the ability to vote on crucial protocol upgrades, feature implementations, and the overall direction of the Rainbow ecosystem. This empowers the community to shape the wallet’s future. Utility and Rewards: The RNBW token might offer utility within the wallet, such as reduced transaction fees, access to exclusive features, or participation in staking programs that yield rewards. Enhanced Engagement: A native token fosters a stronger sense of ownership and participation among users, aligning their interests with the long-term success of the platform. Rainbow’s commitment to a seamless and secure user experience is expected to extend to its token integration, ensuring that these new functionalities are accessible and beneficial. Expanding Horizons: DeFi Features and Chain Support with the RNBW Token Alongside the RNBW token launch, Rainbow Wallet is set to roll out a suite of new DeFi features and expand its blockchain support. This strategic expansion is designed to make the wallet a more comprehensive hub for decentralized finance activities. Imagine being able to perform direct token swaps, provide liquidity to decentralized exchanges, or even participate in lending and borrowing protocols, all directly from your Rainbow Wallet. These integrations would streamline the DeFi experience, removing the need to navigate multiple platforms. Moreover, broadening chain support is crucial for interoperability in the diverse crypto landscape. By supporting more blockchains, Rainbow Wallet aims to: Increase accessibility for users holding assets on different networks. Facilitate smoother asset transfers and interactions across the decentralized web. Position itself as a versatile gateway to the multichain future of crypto. The RNBW token could play a central role in these expanded features, perhaps as a gas token for certain operations or as a reward for using integrated DeFi services. Anticipating the RNBW Token Launch: What to Expect in Q4 The fourth quarter of the year promises to be an exciting period for Rainbow Wallet and its community. While specific details about the RNBW token launch are still emerging, the announcement itself has generated considerable interest. For users looking forward to this development, it is wise to stay informed through official Rainbow Wallet channels and reputable crypto news sources. Understanding the tokenomics – how the token will be distributed, its supply, and its intended use cases – will be crucial for potential participants. New token launches often come with significant market attention, and prospective users should: Conduct thorough research into the project’s whitepaper and roadmap. Understand the risks associated with new token investments, including market volatility. Follow official announcements closely to avoid misinformation. This period of anticipation is a prime opportunity for the community to engage with Rainbow’s vision and prepare for what promises to be a transformative update. The Future is Bright: Why the RNBW Token Launch Matters The forthcoming RNBW token launch is a bold statement from Rainbow Wallet, signaling its intent to be a major player in the evolving non-custodial wallet space. By integrating DeFi functionalities and expanding chain support, Rainbow is not just launching a token; it is building a more robust and feature-rich ecosystem. This strategic move could position Rainbow as a preferred choice for users seeking a powerful, all-in-one solution for managing their digital assets and engaging with decentralized applications. The RNBW token will likely be central to this enhanced experience, fostering a vibrant and engaged community. Ultimately, the success of the RNBW token and Rainbow’s expanded features will depend on user adoption, effective implementation, and continued innovation. However, the foundational plans suggest a promising future for the wallet and its users. Compelling Summary Rainbow Wallet is gearing up for a truly transformative Q4 with the highly anticipated RNBW token launch. This move is poised to usher in a new era of decentralized finance features and expanded blockchain support, empowering users with greater control and utility. By embracing community governance and advanced DeFi tools, Rainbow aims to solidify its position as a leading non-custodial wallet. The future looks incredibly bright for Rainbow Wallet users and the broader crypto ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Rainbow Wallet? Rainbow Wallet is a popular non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to securely manage their digital assets, offering a user-friendly interface for interacting with various blockchain networks. What is the RNBW token? The RNBW token is the upcoming native cryptocurrency of the Rainbow Wallet ecosystem. It is expected to offer utility such as governance rights, potential fee reductions, and access to exclusive features within the wallet. When is the RNBW token launch expected? The RNBW token launch is currently planned for the fourth quarter of this year, according to reports from The Block. What new features will Rainbow Wallet offer alongside the RNBW token? Rainbow Wallet intends to add new DeFi features, such as direct token swaps and liquidity provision, and expand its support for a wider range of blockchain networks. How can I learn more about the RNBW token and its launch? It is recommended to follow official announcements from Rainbow Wallet’s social media channels and website, as well as reputable cryptocurrency news outlets, for the latest information regarding the RNBW token launch. If you found this article informative, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable insights into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. Share on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn to spread the word about Rainbow Wallet’s exciting plans! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping DeFi institutional adoption. This post RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014362+4.78%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0147-1.86%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03974-6.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:25
Share
CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line

CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line

TLDR CleanSpark’s stock rose by 6% in after-hours trading following the announcement of a $100M Bitcoin-backed credit line with Coinbase. The company will use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral instead of selling coins or issuing new shares to fund growth. CleanSpark plans to use the funds to expand its energy portfolio, scale Bitcoin mining operations, [...] The post CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line appeared first on Blockonomi.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000341-20.14%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02674-7.98%
FUND
FUND$0.02143+18.66%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/23 05:56
Share

Trending News

More

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line

How Moonlander's 1000x Leverage Bet Caught Crypto.com Capital's Attention in the DeFi Race

Investors holding BTC can turn to Topnotch Crypto for passive income and avoid market volatility