Paradigm completes liquidation of 70 million LDOs, earning approximately $28.13 million in 4 years

By: PANews
2025/06/21 16:04
PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, Paradigm transferred out the last 10 million LDOs (US$7.42 million) it held 10 hours ago, and these LDOs will flow into multiple CEXs in the next few days. Paradigm purchased 70 million LDOs from the Lido Treasury at an over-the-counter price of US$0.76 each four years ago, sold 50 million LDOs at an average price of US$1.31 in November last year, and sold 20 million LDOs at an average price of US$0.79 in the past 11 days. The average transfer price was US$1.16, and the overall investment profit was about US$28.13 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

