Weekly preview | The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a hearing to promote digital asset regulatory legislation; FTX opens the next round of distribution registration

By: PANews
2025/04/06 20:42
News preview:

  • Trump's proposed higher reciprocal tariff rates of 11% to 50% will take effect on April 9;
  • Saga (SAGA) will unlock approximately 133 million tokens at 4:00 pm Beijing time on April 9, accounting for 118.54% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$35.1 million;
  • The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a hearing on April 9 to promote digital asset regulation legislation;
  • The registration date for FTX’s next round of allocations is April 11;
  • The U.S. SEC will hold its second roundtable on crypto regulation on April 11;
  • Aptos (APT) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at 4:00 pm Beijing time on April 12, accounting for 1.87% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$53.7 million.
  • Cheelee (CHEEL) will unlock approximately 20.81 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 13, worth approximately $161 million

April 7

Project News:

BNB Chain’s AI Agent Competition will end on April 7

BNB Chain launches the AI Agent competition to encourage innovation and explore potential AI decentralized applications. The competition aims to encourage innovation and development in the field of AI, which is in line with the development direction of BNB Chain AI First. The competition will have 8 rounds and end on April 7, 2025. In each round, the best performing AI agent will be selected based on specific criteria, including market capitalization ranking, market capitalization growth, community member influence and community participation. The BNB Chain Foundation will use BNB to purchase $10,000 worth of winning AI project tokens in each round and distribute them to 1,000 users who hold these tokens through airdrops.

Token unlocking:

Neon (NEON) will unlock approximately 53.91 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 7, accounting for 22.51% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$6.1 million.

April 8

Token unlocking:

Tensor (TNSR) will unlock approximately 120 million tokens at 11:00 pm Beijing time on April 8, accounting for 35.86% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$15.1 million.

April 9

Macroeconomics:

Trump announced the implementation of "reciprocal tariffs", which will take effect in the early morning of April 9

On Wednesday (April 2nd) Eastern Time, US President Trump signed two executive orders on so-called "reciprocal tariffs" at the White House, announcing that the United States would set a 10% "minimum base tariff" for all trading partners and impose higher tariffs on multiple trading partners. Trump said that the United States will impose reciprocal tariffs on dozens of trading partners, but the tariffs will not be completely reciprocal. The United States will charge these countries and regions about half of the combined tax rate. Trump showed a poster with a list of reciprocal tariffs. The chart shows that the United States imposes a 34% reciprocal tariff on China, a 20% reciprocal tariff on the European Union, a 10% reciprocal tariff on Brazil and the United Kingdom, a 31% reciprocal tariff on Switzerland, a 26% reciprocal tariff on India, a 25% reciprocal tariff on South Korea, a 24% reciprocal tariff on Japan, a 32% reciprocal tariff on Indonesia, a 36% reciprocal tariff on Thailand, a 46% reciprocal tariff on Vietnam, and a 49% reciprocal tariff on Cambodia.

Senior White House officials said that the base tariff rate (10%) will take effect at dawn on April 5, and the reciprocal tariff will take effect at dawn on April 9. The tariff exemption for goods under the USMCA will continue, and the tariff for goods that do not comply with the USMCA will remain at 25%. Previously, several trading partners have said they will take countermeasures in response. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that in the face of the new tariffs to be introduced by the Trump administration of the United States, the EU "holds a lot of cards" and has formulated a strong counter-plan, which will be implemented when necessary. Canadian Prime Minister Carney said that if Trump fulfills his promise of "reciprocal tariffs", Canada plans to impose counter-tariffs on US goods this week. Carney warned that Canada's relationship with the United States has changed fundamentally, and Canada has "a number of measures to deal with it."

Policy supervision:

The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a hearing on April 9 to promote digital asset regulation legislation

The U.S. House Financial Services Committee’s Digital Assets Panel will hold a hearing on April 9 titled “American Innovation and the Future of Digital Assets: Adapting Securities Laws to the Digital Age,” the 119th Congress’ first public effort to develop a federal regulatory framework for the $2.7 trillion crypto industry. The House plans to release a revised version of market structure legislation in the coming weeks and consider the STABLE Act, the Senate’s counterpart to the GENIUS Act, next week. Republican leadership is striving to send the stablecoin and market structure bills to President Trump for his signature before the August recess.

US SEC postpones decision on BlackRock Ethereum ETF options trading to April 9

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday delayed its decision on whether to approve BlackRock to list and trade options on its spot Ethereum ETF. According to the filing, the SEC said it will decide on April 9, 2025 whether to approve or deny BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust to trade options. The SEC said: "The Commission believes it is necessary to specify a longer period of time to issue an order approving or denying the proposed rule change to allow sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change and the issues it raises." Also on Friday, the SEC sought public comments on a proposal submitted by Cboe BZX Exchange on behalf of Fidelity to list and trade options on its spot Ethereum ETF. These comments are required to be submitted within 21 days of publication in the Federal Register.

Token unlocking:

Saga (SAGA) will unlock approximately 133 million tokens at 4:00 pm Beijing time on April 9, accounting for 118.54% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$35.1 million.

Movement (MOVE) will unlock approximately 50 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on April 9, accounting for 2.04% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$18.5 million.

April 10

Macroeconomics:

2 a.m.: The Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its March monetary policy meeting

8:30 p.m.: U.S. CPI data for March, initial jobless claims for the week ending April 5

The State Council Tariff Commission: Starting from April 10, a 34% tariff will be imposed on all imported goods originating from the United States

According to China News Network, on April 2, 2025, the US government announced the imposition of "reciprocal tariffs" on Chinese goods exported to the US. The US practice is inconsistent with international trade rules, seriously undermines China's legitimate rights and interests, and is a typical unilateral bullying practice that not only undermines the interests of the United States itself, but also endangers global economic development and the stability of the production and supply chain.

In accordance with the Tariff Law of the People's Republic of China, the Customs Law of the People's Republic of China, the Foreign Trade Law of the People's Republic of China and other laws and regulations and the basic principles of international law, and with the approval of the State Council, the State Council Tariff Commission announced that from 12:01 on April 10, 2025, a 34% tariff will be imposed on all imported goods originating from the United States. Goods that have been shipped from the place of departure before 12:01 on April 10, 2025 and imported between 12:01 on April 10, 2025 and 24:00 on May 13, 2025 will not be subject to the additional tariffs. China urges the United States to immediately cancel its unilateral tariff measures and resolve trade differences through consultation in an equal, respectful and mutually beneficial manner.

Project News:

UXLINK announces Season 3 airdrop plan, April 10 snapshot

Web3 social platform and infrastructure UXLINK announced the launch of Season 3 airdrop plan on March 11, 2025, and launched exclusive NFT projects for Japanese and Korean users. The airdrop snapshot time is April 10, and the claim period starts on April 18. The total amount of this airdrop is expected to be no more than 3.077% of the total supply, which is lower than the previous 10% of S1 and S2. The airdrop targets include community users using the OAOG protocol, developers and partners of testnets and AI growth agents, participants in S3 staking activities, and other active users.

At the same time, UXLINK plans to pilot NFT-based "Social Club Cards" in Japan and South Korea, denominated in ETH. Cardholders can enjoy benefits including airdrop priority, free payment cards, participation in ecological airdrops, and priority admission to offline events. Officials said the plan may be expanded to other regions in the future.

Do Kwon hearing postponed to April 10 as more time is needed to review 4TB of new evidence

The resolution of Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon's court case has been delayed by a month as the U.S. government claims that his defense team needs more time to review an additional 4TB of evidence. The status conference originally scheduled for March 10, where lawyers from both sides discuss the current status of the case and possible resolution, has been postponed. Based on a written request submitted by the U.S. government, the New York District Court yesterday postponed the conference to April 10. The court agreed to the U.S. request and said it would postpone the conference "to allow the defense to review a large amount of evidence."

The U.S. government claimed to have submitted 600GB of evidence to the defense on February 27, including Do Kwon’s cell phone data, emails, and cryptocurrency transaction records. In addition, the government stated that it “expects to provide an additional 4TB of evidence to the defense by the end of next week.” The court order postponing the meeting noted that the final trial “is still scheduled for January 26, 2026.”

US judge postpones sentencing of Mango Markets attackers to April 10

Avraham "Avi" Eisenberg, who was convicted of fraud and market manipulation for exploiting a vulnerability on decentralized exchange Mango Markets, will be sentenced on April 10. In documents filed on January 8 with the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), Judge Arun Subramanian postponed Eisenberg's sentencing hearing to April 10 at the request of his lawyers. He was originally scheduled to be sentenced at a hearing on December 12, which was subsequently postponed to February 11 after his conviction in April 2024. The legal team of the Mango Markets exploiter requested the postponement on January 7, citing the "complexity of the factual record of the case and certain sentencing issues." The U.S. Attorney's Office did not object to the change.

In October 2022, Eisenberg attacked Mango Markets through a vulnerability and stole more than $100 million. Although he returned about $67 million, he still retained more than $40 million after the community governance vote. In December of the same year, Eisenberg was arrested by US authorities and has been detained for nearly two years. If sentenced to the maximum sentence, he could face 20 years in prison. In addition, Eisenberg may also face civil enforcement actions from the US SEC and CFTC. The two cases were suspended in March 2023 and may be restarted after the criminal cases are completed.

April 11

Macroeconomics:

8:30pm: US PPI data for March

Policy supervision:

The U.S. SEC will hold its second roundtable on crypto regulation on April 11

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will hold its second roundtable on crypto regulation from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST on April 11, with the theme of "Tailoring Regulation for Cryptocurrency Transactions."

Developer Activities:

YZi Labs will collaborate with AGI House and DoraHacks to host a hackathon on April 12 and 13

YZi Labs announced that it will launch a global hackathon in April 2025, including an offline event held at AGI House in Silicon Valley on April 12 (with CZ as a special guest speaker) and an online hackathon in cooperation with DoraHacks from April 13 to 27. In addition, a BUIDLer Breakfast exchange event will be held at Stanford University on April 13. Participants will build innovative financial products around AI+blockchain, including AI investment assistants, on-chain data analysis and anti-fraud, financial document processing and compliance technology, etc. The winner will have the opportunity to join the YZi Labs incubation program and get direct investment opportunities.

Token unlocking:

Aptos (APT) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at 4:00 pm Beijing time on April 12, accounting for 1.87% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$53.7 million.

Axie Infinity (AXS) will unlock approximately 9.09 million tokens at 9:10 pm Beijing time on April 12, accounting for 5.68% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$24.5 million.

April 13

Project News:

Cross-chain protocol Hyperlane announces $HYPER airdrop details, users need to check eligibility before April 13

The cross-chain interoperability protocol Hyperlane will airdrop the token $HYPER on April 22, with 57% of the total supply allocated to community users, 25% to the team, 10.9% to investors, and 7.1% to the foundation. The community airdrop will be fully unlocked, while the team and investor tokens will be locked for 12 months. Users must check their eligibility through the official portal before April 13.

Token unlocking:

Cheelee (CHEEL) will unlock approximately 20.81 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 13, worth approximately $161 million

