Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years

By: Incrypted
2025/06/22 03:09
Bitcoin
BTC$112,659.11-2.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0887+19.54%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12156-0.44%
  • Saylor said at the BTC Prague conference that the first cryptocurrency has become the foundation of the crypto economy.
  • The Strategy co-founder announced a forecast of bitcoin’s price of $21 million in 21 years.
  • The BTC Prague conference gathered 10,000 participants and over 200 speakers.

From June 19 to June 21, 2025, the Czech capital is hosting the BTC Prague conference, which was attended by Incrypted representatives. The main speaker of the event was Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). He spoke about the future of the first cryptocurrency and voiced his strategy for investing in the asset.

Michael Saylor speaking at BTC Prague. Photo: Incrypted.

According to the Strategy co-founder, the White House, Wall Street, tech funds and international regulators have embraced the asset over the past year. Hundreds of public companies are buying large amounts of cryptocurrency and forming their own bitcoin reserves, Saylor said.

In addition, the entrepreneur emphasized that in July 2024, the first cryptocurrency’s share of “global wealth” was less than 1%. However, this figure is now expected to jump to 7% already by 2045. The businessman considers the current stage of development of the asset as a “turning point of the monetary revolution”.

Saylor recalled Hal Finney’s words about the potential price of $10 million at full implementation and stated that “Satoshi’s fire has become unstoppable.” He calculated that BTC provides a 21% annualized return with the same volatility and has already outperformed all asset classes in a year and even a decade.

Speaking about the future, the entrepreneur offered a step-by-step 21-year plan for those who want to invest in the asset:

  • buy $50,000 worth of bitcoin each year with a 5% increase in contribution;
  • utilize leverage at 10% per annum;
  • integrate digital gold into financial and business strategies.

The Speaker emphasized that ignoring information noise and the principle of HODL help “secure a family’s future and create a legacy.” He recalled Sir John Templeton’s quote that the most dangerous thing to do is to consider the situation “this time is different”.

BTC Prague is positioned by the organizers as Europe’s largest and most influential bitcoin event. In 2025, the event gathered 10,000 participants, more than 200 speakers and more than 100 specialized companies.

We would like to remind you that Strategy added 10,100 BTC to its bitcoin portfolio.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

ABC Also Pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s Predecessor After Controversial Comments

ABC Also Pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s Predecessor After Controversial Comments

The post ABC Also Pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s Predecessor After Controversial Comments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jimmy Kimmel (Photo by Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals) Getty Images for Easterseals The shock decision by ABC to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! “indefinitely” after the late-night host’s remarks about the killing of Charlie Kirk has created a rare moment in modern TV media: A major show abruptly taken off the air, with its network forced into crisis-management mode. Rare, that is, but not unprecedented. What might go unnoticed by many people reacting to the news about Kimmel and his potential cancellation is that this is not the first time ABC has made such a move. In fact, a version of the same thing happened to Kimmel’s predecessor program — Bill Maher’s Politically Incorrect, which once had Kimmel’s slot and which ABC cancelled in the wake of a firestorm around comments Maher made in the immediate aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks. (Notice, by the way, that I said cancelled “in the wake of” and not “because of.” More on that in a moment.) Here’s what happened: Less than a week after 9/11, Maher and a panel were talking about then-President George W. Bush’s use of the word “cowards” to describe the hijackers. “We have been the cowards,” Maher interjected, referencing the practice of “lobbing cruise missiles from 2,000 miles away. That’s cowardly.” But Maher then went even farther over the line: Actually staying in an airplane as it hits a building? “Not cowardly.” You can read more about the ensuing uproar in this ABC news story from 2001, which includes a statement that Maher issued through his publicist: “In no way was I intending to say, nor have I ever thought, that the men and women who defend our nation in uniform are anything but courageous and valiant, and I offer my apologies to…
Wormhole
W$0.10278-9.27%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001432-8.08%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.012-5.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:02
Share
Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23752-10.28%
XRP
XRP$2.8464-4.26%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003372-6.25%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Share
Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-rate-cuts-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017198-3.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:40
Share

Trending News

More

ABC Also Pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s Predecessor After Controversial Comments

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

US and UK Launch Joint Task Force to Explore Crypto Regulation