PA Daily | VANECK BNB ETF registered in Delaware; 16 crypto-rich people on Forbes billionaire list

By: PANews
2025/04/02 17:30
Binance Coin
BNB$994.85-3.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08629-2.32%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01708-11.77%

Today's news tips:

Binance released a preliminary report on the ACT crash, four users sold $1.05 million in spot ACT tokens, causing the decline

GameStop Raises $1.5 Billion in Convertible Bonds to Buy Bitcoin

The whale who bought $32.45 million of EIGEN has lost 69% in 5 months, and its assets have shrunk to $10.03 million

Forbes Billionaires List: Breaks 3,000 for the First Time, 16 Crypto-Public Wealthiest People in the World, including CZ and Tether CFO

The total net outflow of US Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday was US$158 million, with BITB leading the way with a net inflow of US$24.5254 million

Hong Kong-listed company Zhongzefeng plans to invest no more than 10% of its managed funds in virtual assets

BlackRock receives FCA approval to register as crypto asset firm

Market News: VANECK BNB ETF Registered in Delaware

Regulatory/Macro

Forbes Billionaires List: Breaks 3,000 for the First Time, 16 Crypto-Public Wealthiest People in the World, including CZ and Tether CFO

Forbes released the 39th Global Billionaires List. The number of billionaires in the world exceeded 3,000 for the first time, reaching 3,028, with a total wealth of $16.1 trillion, an increase of $2 trillion over last year. The list shows that 15 billionaires have a net worth of more than $100 billion, among which Elon Musk regained the title of the world's richest man with $342 billion, followed by Mark Zuckerberg ($216 billion) and Jeff Bezos ($215 billion). In addition, a total of 16 cryptocurrency billionaires made the list, with a total wealth of more than $164 billion and an average net worth of $6.8 billion. Among them, Binance founder Zhao Changpeng became the world's richest cryptocurrency billionaire with $63 billion. In addition, Tether's CFO Giancarlo Devasini ranked second with $22.4 billion, and JL van der Velde, Paolo Ardoino and Stuart Hoegner, who are also related to Tether, also made the list. Founders of cryptocurrency exchanges occupy an important position, including Coinbase co-founders Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, Gemini founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, and Tron founder Justin Sun. Others on the list include Chris Larsen of Ripple, Jed McCaleb of Stellar, investor Tim Draper, and Michael Saylor, founder of Microstrategy. Saylor's company holds 528,185 bitcoins, and he personally holds 17,732 bitcoins. His crypto assets have significantly improved his wealth ranking. Earlier news, 2025 Hurun Global Rich List: Musk retains the title of the world's richest man, and Zhao Changpeng continues to be the richest man in the crypto field with a wealth of 160 billion yuan.

Musk added F2Pool co-founder Wang ChunX's account

According to ElonAlertsX monitoring information, Musk has just added F2Pool co-founder Wang Chun's account on the X platform. Earlier news, F2Pool co-founder Wang Chun will lead a four-day SpaceX orbital flight.

Hong Kong-listed company Zhongzefeng plans to invest no more than 10% of its managed funds in virtual assets

According to the announcement of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Zhongzefeng, a Hong Kong-listed company, released its 2024 annual performance announcement, which disclosed that its subsidiary Atlantic Asset Management Co., Ltd. has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to allow Zhongzefeng's managed funds to invest no more than 10% of their managed assets (AUM) in virtual assets. In addition, the announcement also disclosed that in the coming year, Zhongzefeng's funds will focus on global stocks, futures and options, covering areas including indexes, cryptocurrencies, etc.

Li Chunlin, National Development and Reform Commission: We will explore the use of blockchain technology to promote the "on-chain" of key data

According to People's Finance, on April 2, Li Chunlin, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office that in terms of strengthening technical support and guarantee, the National Development and Reform Commission has applied new technologies such as privacy computing to the sharing and application of credit information to reduce the risk of information leakage. At the same time, it will explore the use of blockchain technology to promote the "chaining" of key data and realize data encryption processing and process plasticity.

Metaplanet announced that it has increased its holdings by 160 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,206 bitcoins

Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, announced that it would spend 1.998 billion yen (about 13.34 million US dollars) to increase its holdings of 160 bitcoins, bringing its total bitcoin holdings to 4,206 BTC.

Elon Musk's X platform urges Supreme Court to protect Coinbase users from IRS investigation

Elon Musk's X-Platform is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to protect companies from subpoenas issued by federal law enforcement agencies "without reasonable suspicion" to avoid being forced to disclose sensitive user financial data, according to Bloomberg. X-Platform asked the judge to reconsider a lower court ruling that allowed the IRS to enforce a subpoena for Coinbase customer transaction records in a tax investigation of more than 14,000 users of the crypto exchange. X-Platform's lawyers argued in a filing last week that X-Platform stores subscription and advertising data and plans to eventually provide financial services to users, but the Constitution does not allow "warrantless searches of customer records held by third-party service providers" when these companies have signed nondisclosure agreements with users.

IPO documents reveal Coinbase gets 50% of Circle's remaining USDC reserves

According to Decrypt, the S-1 listing document submitted by stablecoin issuer Circle shows that Coinbase, as its core partner, can obtain a 50% share of the remaining income of the USDC stablecoin reserve. In the regulatory documents submitted on Tuesday, Circle disclosed that Coinbase can obtain a 50% share of the "remaining payment base", which is directly derived from the reserve assets supporting the USDC stablecoin; Coinbase's share ratio is directly linked to the number of USDC held by its exchange. When the USDC managed by the Coinbase platform increases, its share ratio increases accordingly; otherwise, it decreases. This profit-sharing agreement confirms the industry's long-standing understanding that Circle has a symbiotic relationship with its largest distribution partner Coinbase. In 2024, the proportion of USDC held by the Coinbase platform has increased significantly from 5% in 2022 to 20%, showing its growing influence on Circle's revenue. But the document also warns that this cooperation model makes Circle's revenue subject to Coinbase's business strategy, which is not controlled by Circle. The company stressed that the distribution costs and revenue share paid to Coinbase are directly affected by the exchange operator’s business strategy and policies, which Circle can neither control nor monitor.

BlackRock receives FCA approval to register as crypto asset firm

According to DL News, BlackRock, a global asset management giant, has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to officially become a registered crypto asset company. This means that the company will be able to operate its newly launched European Bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) as a UK entity. According to the list updated on the FCA official website on April 1, BlackRock became the 51st company to obtain this qualification, alongside companies such as Coinbase, PayPal and Revolut. It is worth noting that the FCA's approval rate for crypto companies is only about 14%, and the agency has clearly stated that it will reject applications that "lack key assessment elements or substandard material quality." This approval paves the way for BlackRock to promote iShares Bitcoin ETP in Europe.

Market News: VANECK BNB ETF Registered in Delaware

VANECK has registered the VANECK BNB ETF in Delaware, which indicates that the company may launch a BNB-based investment product in the United States.

Bill authorizing Texas comptroller to invest $250 million in Bitcoin enters committee review

According to Bitcoin Magazine, Texas House Bill 4258 (HB 4258) was submitted to the Executive Committee on Government Efficiency for review today. The bill authorizes the state comptroller to invest up to $250 million in Bitcoin, and also authorizes municipalities or counties to invest up to $10 million of their funds or funds under their control in Bitcoin and/or other cryptocurrencies. If the bill becomes law, it will take effect on September 1, 2025, which will allow time for state and local government officials to develop investment strategies and develop custody plans. According to Bitcoin Laws, HB 4258 is one of eight currently valid Bitcoin or cryptocurrency-related bills submitted to the Texas Senate or State House of Representatives. Among the eight bills, it is the fifth bill to enter the committee review stage. Four of the bills (including the current one) would authorize the state to include Bitcoin in its balance sheet in some way. The other three bills - HB 1598, Senate Bill (SB) 21, and SB 778 - all call for Texas to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve (SBR). All three SBR bills have entered the committee stage, with SB 21 currently in its second round of committee review.

Viewpoint

JPMorgan Chase: The market value of 14 listed Bitcoin mining companies shrank by 25% in March, the worst month in history

According to Decrypt, JPMorgan Chase said in a report on Tuesday that Bitcoin miners continue to face challenges, and 14 listed mining companies in the field collectively experienced the worst month on record in March. The Bitcoin miners it tracks, including companies such as MARA and Core Scientific, saw their market value shrink by a total of 25%, or about $6 billion, last month. In addition, the report stated that companies with high-performance computing businesses "performed pure Bitcoin miners for the second consecutive month." JPMorgan Chase data showed that the 14 listed mining companies also performed poorly in February, when their total market value also lost more than 20%, also about $6 billion.

Grayscale executives: The impact of tariffs on cryptocurrencies may have been "priced in", and the worst case scenario is likely to have passed

According to CoinDesk, Grayscale Research Director Zach Pandl said that the impact of tariffs on cryptocurrencies may have been "priced in" and the worst may be over. Pandl estimates that tariffs have reduced economic growth by 2% so far this year. But Trump's so-called "Liberation Day" may actually prevent the worst pain felt by financial markets. Pandl said: "If we see that the tariff policy announced on Wednesday is both tough and phased, and focused on the 15 countries they seem to be targeting, I expect the market to rebound on the news. Once we get through this announcement period, the cryptocurrency market may refocus on fundamentals, which are very positive." Pandl said that if institutions do not have high confidence in the digital asset field and its related policies, announcements like Circle's initial public offering (IPO) will not happen. In addition, Pandl believes that tariffs will increase demand for non-US dollar currencies. Despite the current market pessimism about prices, Pandl still believes that Bitcoin will hit a record high this year. He said: "If I don't think Bitcoin will win in the long run, I won't quit my job on Wall Street."

Project News

Shardeum mainnet will be launched on April 15

Layer1 blockchain Shardeum officially announced that its world's first EVM-based automatic expansion blockchain mainnet will be officially launched on April 15, 2025. Earlier news, Shardeum launched an airdrop event before the launch of the mainnet, and airdrop registration is now online.

Binance will support Sei (SEI) network upgrade

According to the official announcement, Binance is expected to suspend the token deposit and withdrawal services of the Sei (SEI) network at 23:00 (Eastern Time) on April 2, 2025 to support its network upgrade. The project will upgrade the network at block height 139,936,278 (estimated to be 00:00 on April 3, 2025, Eastern Time).

Binance Alpha has added PUMP

The Binance APP page shows that Binance Alpha has added PUMP.

Coinbase to Delist Media Network (MEDIA)

Coinbase Assets said on the X platform that the platform regularly monitors the exchange's assets to ensure that they meet listing standards. Based on the recent review, trading in Media Network (MEDIA) will be suspended at approximately 02:00 Beijing time on April 16, 2025. MEDIA trading will be suspended on Coinbase.com (simple and advanced trading), Coinbase Exchange, and Coinbase Prime. The MEDIA order book has been moved to limit mode. Limit orders can be placed and canceled, and matching may occur.

Uniswap DAO gets initial $113M backing for 'treasury delegation' initiative to boost governance participation

According to The Block, Uniswap DAO has decided to continue its "Treasury Delegation Program" through a preliminary governance vote, which may allocate up to 18 million UNI tokens (about $113.4 million at current prices) to selected representatives. This proposal, which has been approved incidentally, will improve the specific details and will eventually take effect through an on-chain vote. Uniswap's first treasury delegation program, called "Delegating UNI tokens to active but underrepresented representatives," was launched in December 2023. The purpose of the program is to support "active but underrepresented representatives" who vote on behalf of UNI token holders. The Tane representative platform wrote in its proposal: "The program is critical to maintaining the health of governance and retaining active and capable representatives. After the launch of the program, all representatives will participate in all votes, which makes the DAO healthier." If the new representative funding plan is passed, approximately 12 selected representatives will each receive 1 million UNI tokens to incentivize them to participate in governance. Another 1 million tokens will be awarded to "top" representatives, who will be determined based on "objective criteria," including maintaining at least 80% voting participation in the past three months. Although the vote passed the “interim check,” the Uniswap community did not fully agree on the plan. Only 60% of the voting power supported the plan, while nearly 30% of voters chose to abstain. Tane’s proposal includes a plan to conduct a rolling assessment of the effectiveness of the plan every three months.

Binance released a preliminary report on the ACT crash, four users sold $1.05 million in spot ACT tokens, causing the decline

According to Binance’s announcement, three VIP users and one non-VIP user sold more than 1.05 million USDT of ACT tokens in the spot market, causing a sharp drop in the price of ACT, causing some users’ futures positions to be liquidated, and affecting the prices of other low-market-value tokens. No account has been found to have profited from this, and Binance is investigating further. Because ACT is fully circulated, the platform cannot restrict trading behavior. To prevent risks, the leverage of ACTUSDT contracts has been reduced. Binance reminds users to do a good job of risk management. According to previous news, ACT plummeted by about 50% in half an hour.

Important data

The whale who bought $32.45 million of EIGEN has lost 69% in 5 months, and its assets have shrunk to $10.03 million

According to @EmberCN monitoring, a suspected whale or institutional investor has suffered heavy losses in investment operations from October last year to date. The investor initially purchased 8.917 million EIGEN at an average price of $3.64 for $32.45 million. However, the decline in the price of EIGEN caused him to lose $17.19 million. Subsequently, he sold 2.417 million EIGEN at an average price of $3.77 at the end of December last year in exchange for $9.12 million USDC, and bought 295,000 HYPE at a high price of $30.9. However, the current price of HYPE is only $13, causing it to lose $5.21 million. In recent days, the investor sold 2.862 million EIGEN at a price of $1.068 in exchange for 31.6 WBTC (about $3.05 million). As of now, its initial $32.45 million has shrunk to only $10.03 million, including 295,000 HYPE (about $3.9 million), 3.638 million EIGEN (about $3.08 million) and 36.1 WBTC (about $3.05 million), with a total loss of $22.42 million, a drop of 69%.

A whale who hoarded ETH in the last bull market is suspected of selling 2,000 ETH, with an estimated profit of $3.273 million

According to the monitoring of @ai_9684xtpa, an analyst on the chain, a whale who hoarded ETH in the last bull market is suspected to have sold 2,000 ETH 4 hours ago, with a cost as low as $272. If sold, it would make a profit of $3.273 million. After this sale, it has completely cleared its position. The whale built positions in batches from June to November 2017. After sleeping for three years, it woke up a month ago and sold a total of 5,000 ETH, and is expected to make a profit of more than $8.678 million.

The total net outflow of US Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday was US$158 million, with BITB leading the way with a net inflow of US$24.5254 million

According to SoSoValue data, yesterday (April 1, Eastern Time), the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was $158 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net inflow in a single day yesterday was Bitwise ETF BITB, with a net inflow of $24.5254 million in a single day. Currently, BITB's total net inflow in history has reached $2.019 billion. The second is Franklin Bitcoin ETF EZBC, with a net inflow of $7.3883 million in a single day. Currently, EZBC's total net inflow in history has reached $245 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net outflow in a single day yesterday was Ark Invest and 21Shares' ETF ARKB, with a net outflow of $87.3727 million in a single day. Currently, ARKB's total net inflow in history has reached $2.522 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$95.448 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 5.64%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$36.016 billion.

EOS breaks through $0.8, with a 24-hour increase of more than 31%

The OKX market data shows that EOS has broken through $0.8 and is currently trading at $0.8021, with a 24-hour increase of more than 31%.

5 new wallets have withdrawn 2.66 million PENDLE from Binance in the past 5 days, equivalent to about 7.9 million US dollars

According to Lookonchain monitoring, in the past 5 days, 5 newly created wallets withdrew a total of 2.66 million PENDLE (about 7.9 million US dollars) from Binance.

Ethereum weekly blob fees hit 2025 low

According to Cointelegraph, the main source of income for the Ethereum network from the Layer2 extension chain - "Blob fees" - has fallen to the lowest weekly level this year. Etherscan pointed out in an article on the X platform that in the week ending March 30, Ethereum only earned 3.18 ETH (about $6,000 based on the price of April 1) through Blob fees. This figure is a 73% drop from the previous week and a more than 95% drop from the peak of 84 ETH in the week of March 16.

Financing

The total amount of funding in the crypto market in March was US$2.883 billion, a month-on-month increase of 198%.

According to RootData, the total financing amount of the crypto market in March 2025 was US$2.883 billion, a 153% increase from US$1.139 billion in March 2024 and a 198% increase from US$967 million in February 2025. In addition, the number of financings in March 2025 was 74, a 28.8% decrease from 104 in February. In terms of the total financing amount of the track, the top three tracks are other categories, Cefi and Defi.

GameStop Raises $1.5 Billion in Convertible Bonds to Buy Bitcoin

According to The Block, video game retailer GameStop announced on Tuesday that it raised $1.5 billion through a private placement of convertible bonds and planned to use the proceeds to purchase Bitcoin. The company's filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed that it had completed the issuance of $1.5 billion of senior convertible bonds with a coupon rate of 0.00% and due in 2030, including the underwriters' full exercise of the $200 million over-allotment option. This move is exactly the same as Strategy's strategy of turning to Bitcoin acquisitions in August 2020.

Cambrian Network Completes $5.9 Million Seed Round, Led by a16z CSX

Cambrian Network, an AI infrastructure protocol, announced that it has completed a $5.9 million seed round led by a16z Crypto Startup Accelerator (CSX) and participated by BB Fund. Cambrian aims to build an intelligent infrastructure for AI financial agents, enabling AI agents to make smarter market predictions and financial decisions by integrating on-chain and off-chain data. The project was founded by former members of The Graph and Semiotic Labs, and has now started private testing and plans to launch a testnet.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants The financial world is constantly evolving, and a groundbreaking development has just arrived for investors seeking diversified exposure. Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced an innovative Coinbase derivative product that’s poised to redefine investment strategies. This new offering uniquely combines crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the stability and growth potential of major U.S. technology stocks. What is This Revolutionary Coinbase Derivative? Coinbase’s latest financial innovation is a derivative product designed to track the performance of two powerful market segments. It’s a game-changer because it offers something unprecedented in the U.S. market. It tracks the “Magnificent Seven,” a group of seven dominant U.S. tech companies known for their significant market influence. It also includes BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, providing direct exposure to the two largest cryptocurrencies. Additionally, Coinbase’s own stock is part of this unique blend, adding another layer of exposure to the crypto ecosystem. This Coinbase derivative marks the first time a U.S.-listed product has offered direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities in a single package. This simplifies investment, bridging traditional finance and digital assets. Bridging the Gap: Benefits for Investors with Coinbase Derivative This new Coinbase derivative offers several compelling advantages for both seasoned and new investors looking to diversify their portfolios efficiently. Simplified Diversification: Instead of managing separate investments, investors gain exposure to both through a single product, streamlining the process. Enhanced Accessibility: For those hesitant to directly invest in cryptocurrencies, this derivative provides a regulated and more familiar pathway through an established exchange. Potential for Growth: By combining high-growth tech companies with the dynamic potential of cryptocurrencies, the product aims to capture upside from both sectors. Innovation in Finance: It integrates digital assets into mainstream financial products, reflecting evolving global markets. This product caters to a growing demand for integrated investment solutions that reflect the interconnectedness of today’s financial world. Understanding the Components: Tech Giants and Crypto ETFs in the Coinbase Derivative To appreciate this Coinbase derivative, understanding its core components is essential. The “Magnificent Seven” refers to tech powerhouses driving significant market growth. On the cryptocurrency side, BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are crucial. These ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of Bitcoin and Ethereum without directly owning the underlying digital assets. This eliminates some complexities associated with crypto custody and security. The inclusion of Coinbase’s own stock further aligns the derivative with the crypto industry’s performance. This combination provides a balanced, dynamic investment profile, capturing modern market trends. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Considerations for the Coinbase Derivative While the Coinbase derivative presents exciting opportunities, investors should also be aware of potential challenges and considerations. All investments carry risks. Market Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for their price fluctuations, which can impact the derivative’s performance. Even large-cap tech stocks can experience significant swings. Regulatory Landscape: The regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies is still evolving. Changes could influence the value and availability of such products. Concentration Risk: While diversified across two asset classes, the product is still concentrated in specific tech companies and two main cryptocurrencies. Understanding these factors is crucial for informed decisions. Thorough research and considering risk tolerance are paramount before engaging. Coinbase’s introduction of this unique derivative product marks a significant milestone in the financial industry. By ingeniously blending the world of leading technology stocks with the dynamic growth of spot crypto ETFs, it offers investors an unprecedented avenue for diversified exposure. This move not only simplifies access to complex markets but also underscores the growing convergence of traditional finance and digital assets. It’s an exciting time to witness such innovation, providing new tools for portfolio expansion and risk management in an ever-changing economic landscape. Frequently Asked Questions About the Coinbase Derivative Here are some common questions about this new investment product: Q1: What exactly is the Coinbase derivative? A1: It’s a new financial product launched by Coinbase that tracks the performance of both major U.S. technology stocks (the Magnificent Seven) and spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, along with Coinbase’s own stock. Q2: Why is this derivative considered unique? A2: It’s the first U.S.-listed derivative to offer direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities within a single product, simplifying diversification for investors. Q3: Which specific tech companies are included in the “Magnificent Seven”? A3: While the exact composition can vary slightly depending on the index, it generally refers to leading U.S. tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google (Alphabet), Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla. Q4: How does this product provide exposure to cryptocurrencies? A4: It achieves this through BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of these cryptocurrencies without directly holding the digital assets themselves. Q5: What are the main benefits of investing in this Coinbase derivative? A5: Key benefits include simplified diversification across tech and crypto, enhanced accessibility to digital assets, and the potential for growth from two dynamic market sectors. What are your thoughts on this innovative blend of crypto and tech? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of diversified investing! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping crypto market institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.0112-8.56%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004565-12.89%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0147-1.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:10
Share
RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

BitcoinWorld RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed The cryptocurrency community is buzzing with anticipation as Rainbow Wallet, a popular non-custodial platform, prepares for a significant milestone: the RNBW token launch. This exciting development, reported by The Block, is slated for the fourth quarter of this year. It marks a pivotal moment for Rainbow, as it aims to deepen its engagement with users and expand its ecosystem. Beyond simply introducing a new digital asset, Rainbow has ambitious plans to integrate cutting-edge DeFi features and significantly broaden its support for various blockchain networks. This strategic move could redefine how users interact with their digital assets and the broader decentralized finance landscape. What Does the RNBW Token Launch Mean for Rainbow Wallet Users? The introduction of the RNBW token is more than just a new coin entering the market; it represents a potential shift in how Rainbow Wallet operates and empowers its community. Native tokens often bring a host of benefits, transforming the user experience. Here are some key aspects that users might anticipate with the RNBW token launch: Governance Rights: Token holders could gain the ability to vote on crucial protocol upgrades, feature implementations, and the overall direction of the Rainbow ecosystem. This empowers the community to shape the wallet’s future. Utility and Rewards: The RNBW token might offer utility within the wallet, such as reduced transaction fees, access to exclusive features, or participation in staking programs that yield rewards. Enhanced Engagement: A native token fosters a stronger sense of ownership and participation among users, aligning their interests with the long-term success of the platform. Rainbow’s commitment to a seamless and secure user experience is expected to extend to its token integration, ensuring that these new functionalities are accessible and beneficial. Expanding Horizons: DeFi Features and Chain Support with the RNBW Token Alongside the RNBW token launch, Rainbow Wallet is set to roll out a suite of new DeFi features and expand its blockchain support. This strategic expansion is designed to make the wallet a more comprehensive hub for decentralized finance activities. Imagine being able to perform direct token swaps, provide liquidity to decentralized exchanges, or even participate in lending and borrowing protocols, all directly from your Rainbow Wallet. These integrations would streamline the DeFi experience, removing the need to navigate multiple platforms. Moreover, broadening chain support is crucial for interoperability in the diverse crypto landscape. By supporting more blockchains, Rainbow Wallet aims to: Increase accessibility for users holding assets on different networks. Facilitate smoother asset transfers and interactions across the decentralized web. Position itself as a versatile gateway to the multichain future of crypto. The RNBW token could play a central role in these expanded features, perhaps as a gas token for certain operations or as a reward for using integrated DeFi services. Anticipating the RNBW Token Launch: What to Expect in Q4 The fourth quarter of the year promises to be an exciting period for Rainbow Wallet and its community. While specific details about the RNBW token launch are still emerging, the announcement itself has generated considerable interest. For users looking forward to this development, it is wise to stay informed through official Rainbow Wallet channels and reputable crypto news sources. Understanding the tokenomics – how the token will be distributed, its supply, and its intended use cases – will be crucial for potential participants. New token launches often come with significant market attention, and prospective users should: Conduct thorough research into the project’s whitepaper and roadmap. Understand the risks associated with new token investments, including market volatility. Follow official announcements closely to avoid misinformation. This period of anticipation is a prime opportunity for the community to engage with Rainbow’s vision and prepare for what promises to be a transformative update. The Future is Bright: Why the RNBW Token Launch Matters The forthcoming RNBW token launch is a bold statement from Rainbow Wallet, signaling its intent to be a major player in the evolving non-custodial wallet space. By integrating DeFi functionalities and expanding chain support, Rainbow is not just launching a token; it is building a more robust and feature-rich ecosystem. This strategic move could position Rainbow as a preferred choice for users seeking a powerful, all-in-one solution for managing their digital assets and engaging with decentralized applications. The RNBW token will likely be central to this enhanced experience, fostering a vibrant and engaged community. Ultimately, the success of the RNBW token and Rainbow’s expanded features will depend on user adoption, effective implementation, and continued innovation. However, the foundational plans suggest a promising future for the wallet and its users. Compelling Summary Rainbow Wallet is gearing up for a truly transformative Q4 with the highly anticipated RNBW token launch. This move is poised to usher in a new era of decentralized finance features and expanded blockchain support, empowering users with greater control and utility. By embracing community governance and advanced DeFi tools, Rainbow aims to solidify its position as a leading non-custodial wallet. The future looks incredibly bright for Rainbow Wallet users and the broader crypto ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Rainbow Wallet? Rainbow Wallet is a popular non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to securely manage their digital assets, offering a user-friendly interface for interacting with various blockchain networks. What is the RNBW token? The RNBW token is the upcoming native cryptocurrency of the Rainbow Wallet ecosystem. It is expected to offer utility such as governance rights, potential fee reductions, and access to exclusive features within the wallet. When is the RNBW token launch expected? The RNBW token launch is currently planned for the fourth quarter of this year, according to reports from The Block. What new features will Rainbow Wallet offer alongside the RNBW token? Rainbow Wallet intends to add new DeFi features, such as direct token swaps and liquidity provision, and expand its support for a wider range of blockchain networks. How can I learn more about the RNBW token and its launch? It is recommended to follow official announcements from Rainbow Wallet’s social media channels and website, as well as reputable cryptocurrency news outlets, for the latest information regarding the RNBW token launch. If you found this article informative, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable insights into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. Share on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn to spread the word about Rainbow Wallet’s exciting plans! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping DeFi institutional adoption. This post RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014362+4.78%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0147-1.86%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03974-6.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:25
Share
CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line

CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line

TLDR CleanSpark’s stock rose by 6% in after-hours trading following the announcement of a $100M Bitcoin-backed credit line with Coinbase. The company will use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral instead of selling coins or issuing new shares to fund growth. CleanSpark plans to use the funds to expand its energy portfolio, scale Bitcoin mining operations, [...] The post CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line appeared first on Blockonomi.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000341-20.14%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02674-7.98%
FUND
FUND$0.02143+18.66%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/23 05:56
Share

Trending News

More

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line

How Moonlander's 1000x Leverage Bet Caught Crypto.com Capital's Attention in the DeFi Race

Investors holding BTC can turn to Topnotch Crypto for passive income and avoid market volatility