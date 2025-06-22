Virtuals Protocol hit by token drain, revenue drop, and user exodus

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/22 19:37
Moonveil
MORE$0,08553-%3,20
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,012-%10,17
MAY
MAY$0,04023-%8,96
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0887+%19,22
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,106-%10,53

Virtuals Protocol token continued its strong downward trend on Sunday, June 22, as its ecosystem woes accelerated.

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) price tumbled to a low of $1.35, its lowest level since May 8. It has dropped by more than 46% from its highest point on May 27 this year. 

Virtuals Protocol’s sharp decline reflects a broader unraveling of its once-promising ecosystem, as falling demand for AI agent tokens, slumping revenue, and dwindling user engagement weigh heavily on investor sentiment.

With daily active addresses and smart money holdings plummeting, and exchange balances rising, the data points to growing sell pressure and fading confidence in the platform’s utility. The collapse in VIRTUAL’s price and sub-tokens underscores the mounting challenges facing speculative AI-driven crypto projects in a cooling market.

Ecosystem challenges continue

Data shows that the prices of most of its AI agent tokens have been in a strong downtrend. For example, GAME by Virtuals (GAME) token plunged by over 24% in the last 24 hours.

Similarly, Ribbita by Virtuals, VaderAI, and aixbt (AIXBT) tokens plunged by over 30% in the last seven days.

More data shows that Virtuals Protocol is no longer making as much money as it made earlier this year. It made over $3.5 million in January as AI agent generation and demand jumped. It has made less than $200,000 this month, a big drop from last month’s $770,000. 

Further data shows that the number of daily active addresses has dropped to below 12,000, down from the year-to-date high of 30,000.

VIRTUAL’s price has plunged as exchange balances have jumped by 22% in the last 30 days to over 33.67 million. Whale holdings have dropped by 5% to 1 million, while smart money holdings fell by 46% to 10.4 million. 

VIRTUAL price technical analysis

VIRTUAL price

The 12-hour chart shows that the VIRTUAL price peaked at $2.5850 in May as cryptocurrencies rallied. It has formed a head-and-shoulders pattern, a popular reversal pattern. This pattern comprises a head at $2.5850 and the shoulders at around $2.20. It has moved below the neckline at $1.6125. 

Virtuals Protocol has moved below the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level at 1.50. It also moved below the 50-period and 100-period moving averages, while the Relative Strength Index and the MACD have all pointed downwards. 

The token will likely continue falling as sellers target the psychological point at $1, down by 28% below the current level. A move above the resistance at $1.6125 will invalidate the bearish outlook.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0,23697-%10,84
XRP
XRP$2,8445-%4,71
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,0000337-%6,33
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Share
Morning Update — 19.09.2025

Morning Update — 19.09.2025

🌅 Morning Update — 19.09.2025 📈 U.S. equities soared yesterday: the S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, and Russell 2000 all closed at record highs — a rare event seen only 25 times this&nbsp;century! 💻 Tech stocks led the rally, with Nvidia and Intel in the spotlight. Intel skyrocketed 🚀 +23%, while the Nasdaq 100 gained +1.1%. The small-cap Russell 2000 jumped&nbsp;+2.5%. 📦 FedEx shares climbed +5% after earnings, boosting sentiment in the logistics sector. 💵 U.S. Treasury yields eased after data showed new jobless claims fell by the most in nearly 4 years, reducing labour market&nbsp;worries. 🌍 Today, investors will digest macro data from the 🇬🇧 UK and 🇩🇪 Germany, but the main focus will be the scheduled call 📞 between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at 13:00 GMT. Volatility may also rise due to “triple witching” — the quarterly expiry of futures and&nbsp;options. ✨ Stay alert — opportunities move as fast as the&nbsp;markets! 👉 Trade smart with&nbsp;NordFX! 🌅 Morning Update — 19.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Share
Medium2025/09/19 15:56
Share
'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Grayscale is launching a "combo" multi-token ETF that offers exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and other tokens
Bitcoin
BTC$112.621,66-%2,49
XRP
XRP$2,8445-%4,71
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01201-%10,10
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 13:04
Share

Trending News

More

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Morning Update — 19.09.2025

'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025