US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

By: PANews
2025/06/22 23:14
PANews reported on June 22 that according to a report by CCTV quoted by Jinshi, US Secretary of State Rubio called for direct negotiations between the United States and Iran in an interview with US media on the 22nd local time, and said that the United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd. Rubio reiterated that Iran can have a civilian nuclear program, but cannot enrich uranium. Rubio said that Iran rejected the US proposal and disappeared for 10 days before the US launched a military operation against it. Although Iran continued to send messages to interlocutors, Iran did not even talk directly to the United States.

