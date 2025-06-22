Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

PANews June 22 news, according to CoinDesk, due to market concerns that Iran may block the Strait of Hormuz, Bitcoin fell below $100,000 on Sunday, hitting its lowest level since May this year, XRP fell to its lowest level since early April, ETH fell to the level of early May, and SOL prices also fell sharply. The Strait of Hormuz is an important channel for global oil trade, carrying about 20% of the world's oil supply, which has led to a rise in risk aversion on Wall Street.

JPMorgan Chase predicts that under the current circumstances, oil prices could soar to $120-130 a barrel, which could push US inflation to 5%, the highest level since March 2023.