Mineral mining company Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2 billion with partners, with Bitcoin treasury strategy as a core component

By: PANews
2025/06/23 15:55
PANews reported on June 23 that Green Minerals, a deep-sea mining and sustainable mineral mining company, announced the adoption of a Bitcoin treasury strategy as part of its blockchain strategy. Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2 billion with its partners, of which the Bitcoin treasury strategy will be a core component.

The company will also launch a key performance indicator of "BTC/share" to provide shareholders with transparency into the value of digital assets. In addition, the company plans to complete the acquisition of the first batch of Bitcoin in the next few days and regularly update the market on the progress of strategy implementation.

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

