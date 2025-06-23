CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw a net inflow of $1.24 billion last week, marking the tenth consecutive week of net inflows

PANews reported on June 23 that according to a CoinShares report, in the week ending June 22, Beijing time, digital asset investment products recorded net inflows for the tenth consecutive week, reaching US$1.24 billion, and the total inflow since the beginning of the year hit a new high of US$15.1 billion. Bitcoin and Ethereum attracted US$1.1 billion and US$124 million respectively. The United States was the main source of funds (US$1.25 billion), while Hong Kong, China and Switzerland saw net outflows of US$32.6 million and US$7.7 million, respectively. Ethereum has recorded inflows for nine consecutive weeks, totaling US$2.2 billion, the longest record since 2021. Solana and XRP also recorded inflows of US$2.78 million and US$2.69 million, respectively.

