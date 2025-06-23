CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw a net inflow of $1.24 billion last week, marking the tenth consecutive week of net inflows

By: PANews
2025/06/23 17:08
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0888+19.35%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008565-1.43%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to a CoinShares report, in the week ending June 22, Beijing time, digital asset investment products recorded net inflows for the tenth consecutive week, reaching US$1.24 billion, and the total inflow since the beginning of the year hit a new high of US$15.1 billion. Bitcoin and Ethereum attracted US$1.1 billion and US$124 million respectively. The United States was the main source of funds (US$1.25 billion), while Hong Kong, China and Switzerland saw net outflows of US$32.6 million and US$7.7 million, respectively. Ethereum has recorded inflows for nine consecutive weeks, totaling US$2.2 billion, the longest record since 2021. Solana and XRP also recorded inflows of US$2.78 million and US$2.69 million, respectively.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23728-10.98%
XRP
XRP$2.8464-4.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003371-6.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Share
Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-rate-cuts-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017195-3.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:40
Share
Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

The Federal Reserve has followed through with its widely expected decision, cutting rates by 25 basis points and leaving the door open for more cuts. The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision came on Wednesday, September 17. The Federal Open Market…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545-3.29%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.7632-21.05%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:20
Share

Trending News

More

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

US and UK Launch Joint Task Force to Explore Crypto Regulation

Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.