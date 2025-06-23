Hong Kong to start issuing stablecoin licenses, with Ant Group and JD.com already in line

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/23 18:08
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017169-3.98%
Wink
LIKE$0.008131+1.13%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.0000062+100.00%

Hong Kong to start issuing first stablecoin licenses within months, with companies like Ant Group and JD.com already in line.

In a recent interview with China Daily, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po revealed that regulators have received “a number of applications” from entities seeking to become licensed stablecoin issuers in the city, with the first licenses expected to be granted in the coming months.

Speaking on June 20, Chan explained that the government is taking a step-by-step approach—starting with establishing a regulatory foundation and initially focusing on fiat-pegged tokens.

“The stablecoin, particularly when it is referenced to fiat currencies, (has) many user case scenarios,” Chan said.

Looking ahead, Chan said the next phase could include stablecoins that are “real and integrated with the real economy.” The goal, he added, is to ensure these digital assets serve practical use cases (e.g. improving cross-border payments) rather than becoming speculative instruments.

Since July of last year, several companies have been testing their use cases under the HKMA’s stablecoin sandbox, with Hong Kong Telecommunications, Standard Chartered, and Animoca Brands among the sandbox participants.

The announcement follows the passage of Hong Kong’s Stablecoins Bill by the Legislative Council in late May. The new Stablecoins Ordinance, which comes into effect on August 1, mandates that any entity issuing fiat-backed stablecoins—whether pegged to the Hong Kong dollar or otherwise—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

A number of local and international firms have already already announced plans to seek stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong, including tech giants like JD.com and Ant Group, banking institutions like Standard Chartered, as well as some logistics companies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23728-10.98%
XRP
XRP$2.8464-4.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003371-6.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Share
Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-rate-cuts-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017195-3.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:40
Share
Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

The Federal Reserve has followed through with its widely expected decision, cutting rates by 25 basis points and leaving the door open for more cuts. The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision came on Wednesday, September 17. The Federal Open Market…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545-3.29%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.7632-21.05%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:20
Share

Trending News

More

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

US and UK Launch Joint Task Force to Explore Crypto Regulation

Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.