ZachXBT: New York scammers impersonated Coinbase customer service and stole more than $4 million, most of which was spent on gambling

PANews reported on June 23 that according to the on-chain detective ZachXBT, New York social engineering scammer Christian Nieves (alias Daytwo/PawsOnHips) set up a small call center to impersonate Coinbase customer service and guide users to create Coinbase wallets containing the alleged seeds on phishing websites, stealing more than $4 million in user funds. His accomplice Paranoia (Justin) once defrauded an elderly victim of $240,000 in November 2024. Part of the funds flowed into the Roobet platform, and the rest was converted into XMR. He disclosed the Roobet account "pawsonhips" in a Discord call and leaked the wallet address, showing that it was frequently used for online gambling.

