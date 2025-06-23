The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and nine other departments: By 2027, the amount of gold resources will increase by 5% to 10%, and the output of gold and silver will increase by mor

By: PANews
2025/06/23 21:46
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0889+19.97%

PANews reported on June 23 that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and nine other departments issued the "Implementation Plan for High-quality Development of the Gold Industry (2025-2027)", which proposed that by 2027, the gold resource guarantee capacity and the level of innovation in the industrial chain will be significantly improved. In terms of resource guarantee, the amount of gold resources will increase by 5%-10%, and the output of gold and silver will increase by more than 5%; in terms of technological innovation, a number of key common technologies and equipment will be broken through, and mining and smelting technologies and equipment such as mining at a depth of less than 2,000 meters and cyanide-free gold extraction will be applied, and the supply capacity of high-end new materials for gold and silver will be significantly enhanced.

The Implementation Plan states that gold is a strategic mineral resource with both commodity and currency attributes, and is of great significance to maintaining national industrial and financial security. In recent years, my country's gold industry has developed rapidly and has become the world's largest gold producer and consumer.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23728-10.98%
XRP
XRP$2.8464-4.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003371-6.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Share
Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-rate-cuts-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017195-3.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:40
Share
Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

The Federal Reserve has followed through with its widely expected decision, cutting rates by 25 basis points and leaving the door open for more cuts. The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision came on Wednesday, September 17. The Federal Open Market…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545-3.29%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.7632-21.05%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:20
Share

Trending News

More

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

US and UK Launch Joint Task Force to Explore Crypto Regulation

Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.