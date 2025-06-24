Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

By: PANews
2025/06/24 07:00
DeFi
DEFI$0.00171-5.52%
Chainlink
LINK$21.55-6.14%

In the current situation of the Web3 industry, DeFi-related products occupy an absolute market share. Among them, AMM (Automated Market Maker) is a key link and a powerful promoter of changes in Web3 finance. This article will introduce several important AMM implementations in the Solana ecosystem, hoping to provide some help to LP (Liquidity Provider) on how to choose their investment strategy.

CPMM

CPMM ( Constant Product Market Maker ) is the most basic AMM implementation and is implemented in many products. Here we use the AMM based on constant product launched by Raydium as an example. The constant product means that the supply of the two tokens in the pool has a fixed product: X * Y = k.

For liquidity providers, when anyone adds liquidity (adds assets) to the pool, CPMM will automatically create an associated account for the wallet address and issue LP Token (each token pair has its own LP Token Mint). This LP Token is used to prove that the wallet address holds a share of a pool, and the corresponding Token will be destroyed when the liquidity provider withdraws.

The on-chain program of CPMM is developed using Anchor, and the program code can be found at https://github.com/raydium-io/raydium-cp-swap . Let’s briefly confirm how it achieves constant product.

First, when users use Raydium's CPMM to exchange tokens, swap-related instructions will be triggered.

For example (for illustrative purposes only, this article is not responsible for any token): when a user wants to use USDC to exchange TRUMP, they can exchange it through the TRUMP-USDC pool.

pond

TRUMP

USDC

7XzVsjqTebULfkUofTDH5gDdZDmxacPmPuTfHa1n9kuh

6p6xgHyF7AeE6TZkSmFsko444wqoP15icUSqi2jfGiPN

EPjFWdd5AufqSSqeM2qN1xzybapC8G4wEGGkZwyTDt1v

For example, let's look at this transaction . For simplicity, let's ignore other instructions in the transaction and only look at the Raydium part. Find Raydium CPMM: swapBaseInput :

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

In Input Accounts, we can see that the input token is USDC and the output token is TRUMP. In the AMM of the Solana ecosystem, LP Pair can be simply represented by Token Account, without creating a new contract program and deploying it (such as the factory contract commonly used in Ethereum). When a transaction occurs, it interacts directly with Raydium's CPMM Program. The Solana program will modify the status of the corresponding Token Account through the incoming pool address, token address, etc. to perform swap operations.

For example, the code for the swapBaseInput instruction above can be found here . After a series of pre-checks, the exact amount of target tokens that can be exchanged is calculated in ConstantProductCurve.swap_base_input_without_fees :

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

The formula used is:

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

That is, after the total amount of TokenX and TokenY changes, their product should remain unchanged. The left side of the formula is the product after the change, and the right side is the product before the change.

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

After mathematical transformation, the above formula can be converted into the conversion formula of Δy (that is, the number of y tokens we can exchange):

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

That is, delta_y = (delta_x * y) / (x + delta_x) part in the code. Note that the calculation here does not include the handling fee, which has been deducted in the pre-logic of swap_base_input .

CLMM

CLMM (Concentrated Liquidity Market Maker) is also an AMM launched by Raydium. It is similar to Uniswap V3. Each token pair also has multiple fee tiers, and can create a corresponding pool for each tier.

Since the implementation of CLMM refers to Uniswap V3, when learning it, many concepts and implementation methods can refer to Uniswap's implementation. It also inherits Uniswap's concepts such as tick, multiple fee tiers, centralized liquidity, etc. More content can be found in the DEX development course launched by ZAN: DEX Development Practice - Uniswap Code Analysis - How Uniswap works - ZAN

However, it should be noted that, similar to CPMM, due to the characteristics of the Solana chain, Raydium CLMM does not need to deploy a separate contract for each pool, so there is no concept of factory contracts. This is different from Uniswap.

CLMM allows liquidity providers to select a price range when injecting funds, and the funds will be distributed only within the selected range:

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

For centralized liquidity pools, tokens exist on both sides of the current price. The price range selected in the above figure includes the current price, so the funds will be allocated to the two tokens in the pool.

We can also inject only one type of token to provide so-called one-sided liquidity (as shown below). This is somewhat similar to the limit order in the traditional financial model. LP funds will only be used when the token price reaches a certain range, but this model also has more risk points to consider.

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

Generally speaking, for pools with small price fluctuations, LPs tend to choose a smaller range; conversely, for pools with very drastic price fluctuations, they tend to choose a larger range. The purpose of this is to try not to let the current price deviate from the price range you choose, causing too much impermanent loss.

It should be noted that although centralized liquidity can make LP's capital utilization rate higher, it also places higher demands on LP's financial awareness. LP needs to manage its own liquidity more actively. If LP fails to respond effectively, the frequent fluctuations on the chain will easily cause LP to suffer serious impermanent losses.

DLMM

DLMM (Dynamic Liquidity Market Maker) is an AMM product launched by Meteora. It is also a type of Uniswap V3. It is very similar to the CLMM mentioned above. DLMM also allows LPs to concentrate their funds within a certain range near the current price. However, DLMM is somewhat different in its specific implementation and provides some special features.

DLMM provides the concept of Bin. The pool will start from the base price and exist as a Bin every small Bin step. If the transaction occurs in the same Bin, the trader will enjoy zero slippage. This can greatly increase the transaction volume and transaction success rate. In theory, LP can earn more transaction fees.

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

Similar to CLMM, the tokens in the pool are also distributed on both sides of the current price, and one token only needs to provide unilateral liquidity. However, according to the concept of Bin, the currently activated Bin (indicating the current exchange price) has two tokens. That is:

  • Currently activated Bin: There are two tokens in it. Swapping tokens in the current Bin will be done at a fixed price with 0 slippage;
  • Other Bins: Distributed on both sides of the currently activated Bin, each with only a single token.

When the amount of tokens in the currently activated Bin changes, if the tokens of one party are reduced to 0, DLMM will set the currently activated Bin to the next Bin on its left or right according to the actual situation in the pool, thereby driving price changes in the pool.

When LP provides liquidity, DLMM provides 3 strategies, namely Spot, Curve and Bid Ask

  • Among them, Spot is the most universal, and basically all liquidity pools are suitable. It is considered to be the simplest liquidity strategy.
  • Curve is more suitable for pools with very small price changes, such as stablecoin pairs. The price fluctuations in these pools are very small, and as its shape reveals, concentrating LP funds in this range can maximize the transaction fees.
  • Bid Ask is more suitable for pools with very large price fluctuations. People tend to conduct more arbitrage transactions in such pools, and prices may be difficult to concentrate in a small range. This strategy usually requires LPs to frequently adjust their positions to prevent prices from deviating from the funding range they set. This is usually not easy because it involves market judgment.

Summarize

As an important part of the Web3 financial field, AMM promotes the popularization and development of decentralized finance through its unique mechanisms and innovations. With the continuous advancement of technology and the improvement of the ecosystem, AMM is expected to play a greater role in the future and further change the landscape of traditional finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Summarize Any Stock’s Earnings Call in Seconds Using FMP API

Summarize Any Stock’s Earnings Call in Seconds Using FMP API

Turn lengthy earnings call transcripts into one-page insights using the Financial Modeling Prep&nbsp;APIPhoto by Bich&nbsp;Tran Earnings calls are packed with insights. They tell you how a company performed, what management expects in the future, and what analysts are worried about. The challenge is that these transcripts often stretch across dozens of pages, making it tough to separate the key takeaways from the&nbsp;noise. With the right tools, you don’t need to spend hours reading every line. By combining the Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) API with Groq’s lightning-fast LLMs, you can transform any earnings call into a concise summary in seconds. The FMP API provides reliable access to complete transcripts, while Groq handles the heavy lifting of distilling them into clear, actionable highlights. In this article, we’ll build a Python workflow that brings these two together. You’ll see how to fetch transcripts for any stock, prepare the text, and instantly generate a one-page summary. Whether you’re tracking Apple, NVIDIA, or your favorite growth stock, the process works the same — fast, accurate, and ready whenever you&nbsp;are. Fetching Earnings Transcripts with FMP&nbsp;API The first step is to pull the raw transcript data. FMP makes this simple with dedicated endpoints for earnings calls. If you want the latest transcripts across the market, you can use the stable endpoint /stable/earning-call-transcript-latest. For a specific stock, the v3 endpoint lets you request transcripts by symbol, quarter, and year using the&nbsp;pattern: https://financialmodelingprep.com/api/v3/earning_call_transcript/{symbol}?quarter={q}&amp;year={y}&amp;apikey=YOUR_API_KEY here’s how you can fetch NVIDIA’s transcript for a given&nbsp;quarter: import requestsAPI_KEY = "your_api_key"symbol = "NVDA"quarter = 2year = 2024url = f"https://financialmodelingprep.com/api/v3/earning_call_transcript/{symbol}?quarter={quarter}&amp;year={year}&amp;apikey={API_KEY}"response = requests.get(url)data = response.json()# Inspect the keysprint(data.keys())# Access transcript contentif "content" in data[0]: transcript_text = data[0]["content"] print(transcript_text[:500]) # preview first 500 characters The response typically includes details like the company symbol, quarter, year, and the full transcript text. If you aren’t sure which quarter to query, the “latest transcripts” endpoint is the quickest way to always stay up to&nbsp;date. Cleaning and Preparing Transcript Data Raw transcripts from the API often include long paragraphs, speaker tags, and formatting artifacts. Before sending them to an LLM, it helps to organize the text into a cleaner structure. Most transcripts follow a pattern: prepared remarks from executives first, followed by a Q&amp;A session with analysts. Separating these sections gives better control when prompting the&nbsp;model. In Python, you can parse the transcript and strip out unnecessary characters. A simple way is to split by markers such as “Operator” or “Question-and-Answer.” Once separated, you can create two blocks — Prepared Remarks and Q&amp;A — that will later be summarized independently. This ensures the model handles each section within context and avoids missing important details. Here’s a small example of how you might start preparing the&nbsp;data: import re# Example: using the transcript_text we fetched earliertext = transcript_text# Remove extra spaces and line breaksclean_text = re.sub(r'\s+', ' ', text).strip()# Split sections (this is a heuristic; real-world transcripts vary slightly)if "Question-and-Answer" in clean_text: prepared, qna = clean_text.split("Question-and-Answer", 1)else: prepared, qna = clean_text, ""print("Prepared Remarks Preview:\n", prepared[:500])print("\nQ&amp;A Preview:\n", qna[:500]) With the transcript cleaned and divided, you’re ready to feed it into Groq’s LLM. Chunking may be necessary if the text is very long. A good approach is to break it into segments of a few thousand tokens, summarize each part, and then merge the summaries in a final&nbsp;pass. Summarizing with Groq&nbsp;LLM Now that the transcript is clean and split into Prepared Remarks and Q&amp;A, we’ll use Groq to generate a crisp one-pager. The idea is simple: summarize each section separately (for focus and accuracy), then synthesize a final&nbsp;brief. Prompt design (concise and&nbsp;factual) Use a short, repeatable template that pushes for neutral, investor-ready language: You are an equity research analyst. Summarize the following earnings call sectionfor {symbol} ({quarter} {year}). Be factual and concise.Return:1) TL;DR (3–5 bullets)2) Results vs. guidance (what improved/worsened)3) Forward outlook (specific statements)4) Risks / watch-outs5) Q&amp;A takeaways (if present)Text:&lt;&lt;&lt;{section_text}&gt;&gt;&gt; Python: calling Groq and getting a clean&nbsp;summary Groq provides an OpenAI-compatible API. Set your GROQ_API_KEY and pick a fast, high-quality model (e.g., a Llama-3.1 70B variant). We’ll write a helper to summarize any text block, then run it for both sections and&nbsp;merge. import osimport textwrapimport requestsGROQ_API_KEY = os.environ.get("GROQ_API_KEY") or "your_groq_api_key"GROQ_BASE_URL = "https://api.groq.com/openai/v1" # OpenAI-compatibleMODEL = "llama-3.1-70b" # choose your preferred Groq modeldef call_groq(prompt, temperature=0.2, max_tokens=1200): url = f"{GROQ_BASE_URL}/chat/completions" headers = { "Authorization": f"Bearer {GROQ_API_KEY}", "Content-Type": "application/json", } payload = { "model": MODEL, "messages": [ {"role": "system", "content": "You are a precise, neutral equity research analyst."}, {"role": "user", "content": prompt}, ], "temperature": temperature, "max_tokens": max_tokens, } r = requests.post(url, headers=headers, json=payload, timeout=60) r.raise_for_status() return r.json()["choices"][0]["message"]["content"].strip()def build_prompt(section_text, symbol, quarter, year): template = """ You are an equity research analyst. Summarize the following earnings call section for {symbol} ({quarter} {year}). Be factual and concise. Return: 1) TL;DR (3–5 bullets) 2) Results vs. guidance (what improved/worsened) 3) Forward outlook (specific statements) 4) Risks / watch-outs 5) Q&amp;A takeaways (if present) Text: &lt;&lt;&lt; {section_text} &gt;&gt;&gt; """ return textwrap.dedent(template).format( symbol=symbol, quarter=quarter, year=year, section_text=section_text )def summarize_section(section_text, symbol="NVDA", quarter="Q2", year="2024"): if not section_text or section_text.strip() == "": return "(No content found for this section.)" prompt = build_prompt(section_text, symbol, quarter, year) return call_groq(prompt)# Example usage with the cleaned splits from Section 3prepared_summary = summarize_section(prepared, symbol="NVDA", quarter="Q2", year="2024")qna_summary = summarize_section(qna, symbol="NVDA", quarter="Q2", year="2024")final_one_pager = f"""# {symbol} Earnings One-Pager — {quarter} {year}## Prepared Remarks — Key Points{prepared_summary}## Q&amp;A Highlights{qna_summary}""".strip()print(final_one_pager[:1200]) # preview Tips that keep quality&nbsp;high: Keep temperature low (≈0.2) for factual&nbsp;tone. If a section is extremely long, chunk at ~5–8k tokens, summarize each chunk with the same prompt, then ask the model to merge chunk summaries into one section summary before producing the final one-pager. If you also fetched headline numbers (EPS/revenue, guidance) earlier, prepend them to the prompt as brief context to help the model anchor on the right outcomes. Building the End-to-End Pipeline At this point, we have all the building blocks: the FMP API to fetch transcripts, a cleaning step to structure the data, and Groq LLM to generate concise summaries. The final step is to connect everything into a single workflow that can take any ticker and return a one-page earnings call&nbsp;summary. The flow looks like&nbsp;this: Input a stock ticker (for example,&nbsp;NVDA). Use FMP to fetch the latest transcript. Clean and split the text into Prepared Remarks and&nbsp;Q&amp;A. Send each section to Groq for summarization. Merge the outputs into a neatly formatted earnings one-pager. Here’s how it comes together in&nbsp;Python: def summarize_earnings_call(symbol, quarter, year, api_key, groq_key): # Step 1: Fetch transcript from FMP url = f"https://financialmodelingprep.com/api/v3/earning_call_transcript/{symbol}?quarter={quarter}&amp;year={year}&amp;apikey={api_key}" resp = requests.get(url) resp.raise_for_status() data = resp.json() if not data or "content" not in data[0]: return f"No transcript found for {symbol} {quarter} {year}" text = data[0]["content"] # Step 2: Clean and split clean_text = re.sub(r'\s+', ' ', text).strip() if "Question-and-Answer" in clean_text: prepared, qna = clean_text.split("Question-and-Answer", 1) else: prepared, qna = clean_text, "" # Step 3: Summarize with Groq prepared_summary = summarize_section(prepared, symbol, quarter, year) qna_summary = summarize_section(qna, symbol, quarter, year) # Step 4: Merge into final one-pager return f"""# {symbol} Earnings One-Pager — {quarter} {year}## Prepared Remarks{prepared_summary}## Q&amp;A Highlights{qna_summary}""".strip()# Example runprint(summarize_earnings_call("NVDA", 2, 2024, API_KEY, GROQ_API_KEY)) With this setup, generating a summary becomes as simple as calling one function with a ticker and date. You can run it inside a notebook, integrate it into a research workflow, or even schedule it to trigger after each new earnings&nbsp;release. Free Stock Market API and Financial Statements API... Conclusion Earnings calls no longer need to feel overwhelming. With the Financial Modeling Prep API, you can instantly access any company’s transcript, and with Groq LLM, you can turn that raw text into a sharp, actionable summary in seconds. This pipeline saves hours of reading and ensures you never miss the key results, guidance, or risks hidden in lengthy remarks. Whether you track tech giants like NVIDIA or smaller growth stocks, the process is the same — fast, reliable, and powered by the flexibility of FMP’s&nbsp;data. Summarize Any Stock’s Earnings Call in Seconds Using FMP API was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Share
Medium2025/09/18 14:40
Share
Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23795-10.67%
XRP
XRP$2.8468-4.51%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003371-5.89%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Share

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Summarize Any Stock’s Earnings Call in Seconds Using FMP API

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

US and UK Launch Joint Task Force to Explore Crypto Regulation