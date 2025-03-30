Weekly preview | Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” take effect on April 2; Terraform Labs opens a portal for crypto creditors to claim

By: PANews
2025/03/30 21:15
Portal
PORTAL$0.0396-11.60%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.682-7.19%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005913-0.88%

News preview:

  • Binance will list GUNZ (GUN) at 21:00 (ET) on March 31 and open GUN/USDT, GUN/BNB, GUN/FDUSD, and GUN/TRY trading markets.
  • Terraform Labs will open a crypto creditor claims portal on March 31;
  • The Cayman Islands’ new cryptocurrency regulatory framework introduces new licensing requirements, effective April 1;
  • Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 64.19 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 1, accounting for 2.03% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$152 million;
  • Trump said reciprocal tariffs would begin on April 2;
  • The U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee is expected to review the draft stablecoin legislation on April 2;
  • Wormhole (W) will unlock approximately 1.39 billion tokens at 7:30 pm Beijing time on April 3, accounting for 47.4% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$117 million;
  • The 2025 Hong Kong Web3 Carnival will be held from April 6 to 9, co-organized by Wanxiang Blockchain Lab and HashKey Group and hosted by W3ME

March 31

Policy supervision:

Japan's ruling party proposes lowering the crypto tax cap to 20%, public comment period ends on March 31

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has drafted a crypto tax reform proposal to reduce the cryptocurrency tax rate from a maximum of 55% to 20%, and reclassify it as a financial product, subject to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, similar to the tax model for securities investment. Currently, Japan regards cryptocurrency gains as "miscellaneous income" with a maximum tax rate of 55%. If the proposal is approved, crypto assets may receive independent tax treatment and lay the foundation for spot crypto ETFs. The LDP is soliciting public opinions until March 31, after which it will be submitted to the Financial Services Agency (FSA) for review. The FSA previously announced that it will announce new crypto regulatory directions by June at the latest.

Project dynamics:

mtnDAO will launch an unlimited sale of $MTN tokens on MetaDAO Launchpad on March 31

mtnDAO announced that the $MTN token sale will be launched on MetaDAO's Launchpad on March 31, 2025, using an uncapped sales model. The sale will last for 7 days and the deadline is April 6. The final token price will be determined based on the ratio of the total USDC raised to 10 million $MTN. mtnCapital will serve as a tokenized investment fund governed by futarchy , focusing on the Solana ecosystem, and all decisions will be made through the MetaDAO governance platform. The sale will issue 10 million $MTN, and another 1 million $MTN will be minted into the treasury and paired with 10% of the funds raised to support liquidity. The supply of $MTN will be dynamically adjusted and controlled by the DAO.

Terraform Labs to Open Crypto Creditor Claims Portal on March 31

Terraform Labs, the company behind TerraUSD and LUNA, will open its claims portal for cryptocurrency creditors on March 31 after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2024. Eligible creditors must register on the "Claims Portal" by April 30, 2025. Claims submitted after the deadline will not be accepted. In order to file a claim, creditors must provide proof of their cryptocurrency ownership, including wallet addresses for native assets and read-only API keys for cryptocurrencies held on centralized exchanges. Earlier, Reuters reported that Terraform said it could repay $185 million to $442 million to creditors as part of a reorganization plan approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon.

Four.meme will switch to PancakeSwap V2 liquidity solution and destroy new tokens LP on March 31

Four.meme tweeted that it will implement a major update. The platform will switch to the PancakeSwap V2 liquidity solution on March 31 (specific time to be determined), and all newly created and launched token LPs will be destroyed directly after going online.

Token unlocking:

Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 31.34 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 31, accounting for 1.93% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$23.8 million.

April 1

Macroeconomics:

The Federal Reserve kept its policy rate unchanged and began to slow down the pace of balance sheet reduction on April 1

According to Wall Street Journal, the Fed remained on hold - maintaining the target range of the federal funds rate at 4.25%-4.50%, in line with market expectations. On April 1, the pace of balance sheet reduction began to slow down, lowering the upper limit of monthly reduction of U.S. Treasury bonds to $5 billion and maintaining the scale of monthly reduction of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) at $35 billion. The resolution statement said: The uncertainty facing the economy has increased, and the growth forecast for 2025 has been lowered, while the inflation forecast has been raised. The wording about the roughly balanced risks faced by the Fed's two goals (maintaining price stability + achieving full employment) was omitted. Fed Governor Waller supported the FOMC interest rate decision this time, but disagreed with the balance sheet decision.

Policy supervision:

Cayman Islands’ new cryptocurrency regulatory framework introduces new licensing requirements, effective April 1

The Cayman Islands has updated its cryptocurrency regulatory framework with new licensing regulations that will come into effect on April 1, 2025. Under the Virtual Assets (Service Providers) (Amendment) Regulations 2025, all entities providing virtual asset custodian and trading platform services will need to obtain a license from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA). Existing virtual asset service providers (VASPs) must submit a licensing application within 90 days of the effective date. As part of the application process, crypto asset custodians must disclose the types and quantities of virtual assets they intend to hold for clients, while trading platform operators will need to provide details of expected revenue and the location of their physical hardware.

Project dynamics:

IOST: Snapshotting has been executed, and the airdrop query portal is planned to be launched on April 1

IOST announced that the IOST 3.0 mainnet is now operational. In order to protect the rights of token holders, a snapshot has been executed at 0:00 UTC on March 15 (8:00 Beijing time today) to ensure the upcoming TGE. According to the subsequent plan, the airdrop query portal is scheduled to be launched on April 1, when users can check their token application qualifications. In addition, the equity pledge portal is scheduled to be launched in early April.

Astar zkEVM plans to shut down in the near future. Users are advised to withdraw their assets before April 1st.

Astar Network announced on the X platform that the shutdown date of the Astar zkEVM network is approaching, and it is recommended that users withdraw all assets before April 1.

Metaplanet Announces 10:1 Stock Split on April 1

Japanese Bitcoin company Metaplanet announced that it will conduct a 10:1 stock split on April 1, 2025. The decision was made against the backdrop of a 3,900% increase in the company's stock price, with the aim of reducing the minimum investment cost and improving market liquidity. Metaplanet began buying Bitcoin in April 2024 and has accumulated 2,031 Bitcoins with a market value of nearly $200 million. These Bitcoin purchases were a major factor in the company becoming the best performing Japanese stock in the past 12 months. The company said the stock split will help reduce the financial burden of investors, expand the investor base and strengthen ties with a wider range of shareholders.

Jupiter: The appeal for addresses mislabeled as Sybils or Bots in the Jupuary airdrop will close on April 1

Jupiter tweeted that the appeals for users marked as witches/bots in the Jupuary airdrop will close at 7:59 (UTC+8) on April 1, and the team will review and process valid appeals before the end of May.

Token unlocking:

Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 64.19 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 1, accounting for 2.03% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$152 million.

ZetaChain (ZETA) will unlock approximately 44.26 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 1, accounting for 6.05% of the current circulation and worth approximately $13.2 million.

DYDX (DYDX) will unlock approximately 8.33 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 1, accounting for 1.09% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.4 million.

April 2

Macroeconomics:

Trump: Reciprocal tariffs will take effect on April 2

U.S. President Donald Trump said reciprocal tariffs would begin on April 2. Tariffs on Canada and Mexico are set to go into effect on Tuesday.

April 2 may be a watershed for global assets : before the reciprocal tariff announcement date, investors are more cautious because it is unclear what specific tariffs Trump will impose. Bank of America foreign exchange analysts Athanasios Vamvakidis and Claudio Piron said in a report that risks are balanced before next week's deadline. Imposing tariffs on specific products is already expected by the market. Comprehensive tariffs would be a negative surprise and the dollar is not expected to continue to strengthen in this case.

Policy supervision:

Bloomberg: U.S. House Financial Services Committee expected to review stablecoin legislation on April 2

The U.S. House Financial Services Committee is expected to review draft stablecoin legislation on April 2. Arkansas Chairman French Hill said last week that a well-regulated stablecoin market would "strengthen the dominance of the dollar, modernize our payment infrastructure, and promote the spread of financial services without excessive government intervention." But critics such as Maxine Waters, the Democratic leader of the House committee, and Elizabeth Warren of the Senate Banking Committee believe that the bill does not go far enough to protect consumers and advocate a ban on technology companies issuing stablecoins and other reforms. Critics also worry that if stablecoins fail, there will be a lack of insurance backing like the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC); while bankers warn that stablecoins could siphon off deposits and reduce credit channels.

According to Crypto in America, the White House is actively pushing the GENIUS Act to enter the Senate for deliberation as soon as possible, and strives to be signed into law by President Trump within two months . The bill passed the Senate Banking Committee by 18 to 6 on March 13, and intends to establish a regulatory framework for payment stablecoins pegged to the US dollar. The House version of the STABLE Act will begin deliberation on April 2, and the White House hopes that the Senate version will gain enough support to push the House of Representatives to pass it directly and avoid the legislative negotiation process.

Token unlocking:

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 40.63 million tokens at 3:00 pm Beijing time on April 2, accounting for 0.77% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$15 million.

April 3

Token unlocking:

Wormhole (W) will unlock approximately 1.39 billion tokens at 7:30 pm Beijing time on April 3, accounting for 47.4% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$117 million.

Big Time (BIGTIME) will unlock approximately 333 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on April 3, accounting for 18.44% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$16.7 million.

April 4

Macroeconomics:

U.S. unemployment rate in March, U.S. seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls in March, U.S. average hourly wage annual rate/monthly rate in March (released at 20:30)

At 23:25 Beijing time, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell delivered a speech

Project dynamics:

UniSat Wallet: Will Stop Supporting Atomicals Protocol Starting April 4

UniSat Wallet tweeted that starting from 14:00 (UTC+8) on April 4, the extended wallet will no longer support the Atomicals protocol after updating to version 1.6.0. Users need to transfer their Atomicals assets to a compatible wallet before updating, and they will not be able to view Atomicals assets in UniSat Wallet after April 4. Officials said that this decision was made to simplify the product and effectively manage development resources.

April 5

April 6

"2025 Hong Kong Web3 Carnival" opens at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

The event is co-organized by Wanxiang Blockchain Lab and HashKey Group and hosted by W3ME. It will last until the 9th.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

The post Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), chaired by Tom Lee, said Monday it now controls more than 2% of ether’s supply and raised $365 million to expand its holdings. The company announced this morning that its treasury, valued at $11.4 billion as of Sept. 21, consists of 2,416,054 ETH at $4,497 per token, 192 bitcoin BTC$108,783.53, $345 million in cash and a $175 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings. BitMine described itself as the world’s largest public holder of ether and the second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine is chaired by Tom Lee, who is also head of research at Fundstrat and chief investment officer at Fundstrat Capital. Lee said the company is pursuing what he calls the “alchemy of 5%,” aiming to accumulate 5% of the total ETH supply. “Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum,” Lee said. Raising funds to grow the treasury A few hours later, BitMine announced a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor covering 5.2 million shares of common stock at $70 per share — about 14% above its Sept. 19 close — along with warrants for up to 10.4 million additional shares at $87.50. The offering is expected to raise $365 million in gross proceeds, with the warrants potentially adding another $913 million, bringing total potential proceeds to about $1.28 billion. Lee said the primary use of funds would be to expand BitMine’s ether holdings, calling the premium pricing “materially accretive” to existing shareholders. BitMine added that institutional demand reflected growing interest in ethereum as Wall Street integrates blockchain into financial infrastructure. As of 11:13 a.m. ET, BMNR shares were trading around $55.79, down 9% on the day,…
1
1$0.009832-0.92%
MemeCore
M$2.59254+7.97%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,591.29-1.90%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:04
Share
Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

With the sheer volume of options in today’s market, choosing the best crypto to buy and hold right now can be overwhelming.Concerns over persistent inflation, shifting U.S. policies, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty have tempered market expansion this year. Still, Bitcoin recently broke new ground, climbing to a record high of $124,128 last month.Investor appetite isn’t […] The post Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.01541-5.22%
Union
U$0.011336-6.23%
XRP
XRP$2.8563-2.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 06:30
Share
August Crypto Market Review: ETH Leads the Rise, Institutional Funding and Macro Factors Dominate Market Trends

August Crypto Market Review: ETH Leads the Rise, Institutional Funding and Macro Factors Dominate Market Trends

By Jianing Wu , Galaxy Digital Compiled by Tim, PANews August saw various crossover signals between the macro economy and the crypto market. In traditional markets, investors faced conflicting inflation signals: the CPI released at the beginning of the month came in below expectations, but the subsequent Producer Price Index (PPI) came in above expectations. This was coupled with weakening employment data and growing market expectations that the Federal Reserve would begin cutting interest rates in September. At the end of the month's Fed meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Chairman Powell struck a dovish tone, emphasizing the "shifting balance of risks" brought about by rising unemployment, which reinforced expectations of a shift toward easing monetary policy. The stock market closed higher in a volatile session, with the S&P 500 fluctuating with the data releases. Defensive assets like gold outperformed at the end of the month. The crypto market reflected this macro uncertainty, with increased volatility. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of over $124,000 in mid-August before retreating to around $110,000, while Ethereum's gains for the entire month outpaced Bitcoin's. After experiencing its largest single-day outflow at the beginning of the month, Ethereum ETFs quickly attracted strong inflows, briefly surpassing Bitcoin's despite Ethereum's smaller market capitalization. However, the recovery in demand pushed ETH prices to a new high near $4,953, and the ETH/BTC exchange rate rose to 0.04 for the first time since November 2024. The fluctuations in ETF trading highlight that institutional position adjustments are increasingly influencing price trends, and ETH is clearly the leader in this cycle. In terms of laws and policies, regulators are gradually pushing forward reforms to reshape the industry landscape. The U.S. Department of Labor has opened the door to allocating crypto assets to 401(k) pension plans, while the U.S. SEC has explicitly stated that certain liquidity pledge businesses do not fall under the category of securities. Application trends at the market structure and institutional levels are deepening. Treasury Secretary Bessant disclosed for the first time that strategic Bitcoin reserves now hold between 120,000 and 170,000 coins, revealing the government's cumulative cryptocurrency holdings for the first time. Business activity is also accelerating: Stablecoin issuers Stripe and Circle announced plans to develop independent L1 blockchains, while Wyoming became the first state government in the US to issue a dollar-denominated stablecoin. Google also joined the enterprise blockchain fray with its "Universal Ledger" system. Meanwhile, crypto treasury companies continue to increase their asset allocation efforts. Overall, August reinforced two key trends. On the one hand, macro volatility and policy uncertainty triggered significant market volatility in both the equity and crypto markets; on the other, the underlying trend of market institutionalization is accelerating, from ETF flows to widespread adoption by sovereign institutions and corporations. These intertwining forces are likely to continue to dominate market movements as the autumn approaches, with the Federal Reserve's policy shift and ongoing structural demand likely setting the tone for the next phase of the cycle. 1. Spikes, Breakouts, and Reversals In the first half of August, Ethereum led the market, outperforming Bitcoin and driving a broad rally in altcoins. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index shows that Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $124,496 on August 13 before reversing course, closing the month at $109,127, down from $116,491 at the beginning of the month. A week later, on August 22, Ethereum broke through the previous cycle high, reaching $4,953, surpassing the November 2021 high of $4,866 and ending a four-year consolidation. Ethereum's strong performance is particularly noteworthy given its underperformance for much of this cycle. Since its April low near $1,400, the price of Ether has more than tripled, driven by strong ETF flows and purchases by crypto treasury firms. U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of approximately $4 billion in August, the second-strongest month after July. In contrast, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw net outflows of approximately $639 million. However, despite a price decline in the last two weeks of August, Bitcoin ETF inflows turned positive. As market expectations for aggressive interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve grew, Bitcoin's store-of-value narrative regained focus. As the likelihood of a rate cut increased, Bitcoin's correlation with gold strengthened significantly that month. Besides ETFs, crypto treasury firms remain a significant source of demand. These firms continued to increase their holdings throughout August, with Ethereum-focused treasuries in particular injecting significant capital. Because Ethereum's market capitalization is smaller than Bitcoin's, corporate capital inflows have a disproportionate impact on spot prices. A $1 billion allocation to Ethereum can significantly impact the market landscape, far more than a similar amount allocated to Bitcoin. Furthermore, significant funds remain undeployed among publicly disclosed crypto treasury firms, suggesting further positive market conditions. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization climbed to a record high of $4.2 trillion that month, demonstrating the deep correlation between crypto assets and broader market trends. Rising expectations of interest rate cuts boosted risk appetite in both the stock and crypto markets, while ETF inflows and corporate reserve accumulation directly contributed to record highs for BTC and ETH. Despite market volatility near the end of the month, the interplay of loose macro policies, institutional capital flows, and crypto treasury reserve needs has maintained the crypto market's central position in the risk asset narrative. 2. Each company launches its own L1 public chain Favorable regulations are giving businesses more confidence to enter the crypto market directly. In late July, US SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced the launch of "Project Crypto," an initiative aimed at promoting the on-chain issuance and trading of stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments. This initiative marks a key step in the integration of traditional market infrastructure with blockchain technology. Encouraged by this, businesses are breaking through the limitations of existing blockchain applications and launching their own Layer 1 networks. In August, three major companies announced the launch of new L1 blockchains. Circle launched Arc, which is compatible with the EVM and uses its USDC stablecoin as its native gas token. Arc features compliance and privacy features, a built-in on-chain foreign exchange settlement engine, and will launch with a permissioned validator set. Following its acquisitions of stablecoin infrastructure provider Bridge and crypto wallet service provider Privy, Stripe launched Tempo Chain, also compatible with the EVM and focused on stablecoin payments and enterprise applications. Google released the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), a private permissioned blockchain focused on payments and asset issuance. It supports Python-based smart contracts and has attracted CME Group as a pilot partner. The logic behind enterprise blockchain development boils down to value capture, control, and independent design. By owning the underlying protocol, companies like Circle avoid paying network fees to third parties and profit directly from transaction activity. Stripe, on the other hand, can more tightly integrate its proprietary blockchain with payment systems, developing new features for customers without relying on the governance mechanisms of other chains. Both companies view control as a key element of compliant operations, particularly as regulators increase their scrutiny of illicit financial activities. Choosing to build on L1 rather than L2 avoids being constrained by other blockchain networks in terms of settlement or consensus mechanisms. Reactions from the crypto-native community have been mixed. Many believe that projects like Arc and GCUL, while borrowing technical standards from existing L1 chains, are inferior in design and exclude Ethereum and other native assets. Critics point out that permissioned validators and corporate-led governance models undermine decentralization and user autonomy. These debates echo the failed wave of "enterprise blockchains" in the mid-2010s, which ultimately failed to attract real users. Despite skepticism, these companies' moves are significant. Stripe processes over $1 trillion in payments annually, holding approximately 17% of the global payment processing market. If Tempo can achieve lower costs or offer better developer tools, competitors may be forced to follow suit. Google's entry demonstrates that major tech companies view blockchain as the next evolutionary level of financial infrastructure. If these companies can bring their scale, distribution capabilities, and regulatory resources to this area, the impact could be profound. In addition to businesses launching their own Layer 1 chains, other developments reinforce the trend of economic activity migrating on-chain. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Lutnick announced that GDP data will be published on public blockchains via oracle networks such as Chainlink and Python. Galaxy tokenized its shares to test on-chain secondary market trading. These initiatives demonstrate that businesses and governments are beginning to embed blockchain technology into core financial and data infrastructure, despite ongoing debate over the appropriate balance between compliance and decentralization. 3. Hot Trend: Crypto Treasury Companies The crypto treasury trends we highlighted in our earlier report continue. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solver (SOL) holdings continue to accumulate, with Ethereum showing the strongest performance. Holdings data shows a sharp rise in ETH's crypto treasury throughout August, primarily driven by Bitmine's reserves, which increased from approximately 625,000 ETH at the beginning of August to over 2 million currently. Solver holdings also maintained steady growth, while BTC holdings continued their slower but steady accumulation. Compared to ETF fund flows, the activity of crypto treasury companies appears relatively flat. In July and August, ETF fund inflows were stronger than those of crypto treasury companies, and the cumulative balance of ETFs also exceeded the cumulative size of crypto treasury companies. This divergence is becoming increasingly apparent as premiums on crypto treasury stocks shrink across the board. Earlier this summer, price-to-earnings ratios for crypto treasury companies were significantly higher than their net asset values, but these premiums have gradually returned to more normal levels, signaling a growing caution among stock market investors. The stock price fluctuations are evident: KindlyMD (Nakamoto's parent company) has fallen from a peak of nearly $25 in late May to around $5, while Bitmine has fallen from $62 in early August to around $46. Selling pressure intensified in late August amid reports that Nasdaq may tighten its oversight of acquisitions of crypto treasury companies through stock offerings. This news accelerated the sell-off in shares of Ethereum-focused crypto treasury companies. Bitcoin-focused companies, such as Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, ticker symbol: MSTR), were less affected because their acquisition strategies rely more on debt financing than equity issuance. 4. Hot Trend: Copycat Season Another hot trend is the rotation into altcoins. Bitcoin's dominance has gradually declined, from approximately 60% at the beginning of August to 56.5% by the end of the month, while Ethereum's market share has risen from 11.7% to 13.6%. Data indicates a rotation out of Bitcoin into Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, which aligns with the outperformance of Ethereum ETFs and inflows into crypto treasury firms. While Bitcoin ETF inflows have rebounded in recent weeks, the overall trend remains unchanged: this cycle continues to expand beyond Bitcoin, with Ethereum and altcoins gaining incremental market share. 5. Our views and predictions As markets head into the final weeks of September, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve. Labor market weakness is solidifying expectations of a near-term rate cut and reinforcing risk assets. The jobs report underscores that the economic slowdown may be deeper than initially reported, raising questions about how much easing policy will be needed to cushion the economy. Meanwhile, the long end of the yield curve is flashing warning signs. Persistently high 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields reflect market concerns that inflation may be sticky and that fiscal pressures may ultimately force central banks to finance debt and spending through money printing. Expectations of short-term interest rate cuts are driving a rebound in risky assets, but the tug-of-war between short-term support from rate cuts and long-term concerns pushing yields and precious metals higher will determine the sustainability of this rebound. This conflicting dynamic has a direct impact on cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin's correlation with gold as a store of value and hedge is growing, while Ethereum and altcoins remain more sensitive to shifts in overall risk appetite.
NEAR
NEAR$2.981-2.96%
1
1$0.009832-0.92%
Sidekick
K$0.1736-1.75%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 17:40
Share

Trending News

More

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

August Crypto Market Review: ETH Leads the Rise, Institutional Funding and Macro Factors Dominate Market Trends

Q4 Crypto Predictions: Experts Rank BlockchainFX the Best Presale to Buy Now Over Snorter Token and Pudgy Pandas

FTX Exec’s Plea Deal Takes Center Stage in Court Battle