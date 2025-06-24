South Korea’s National Committee: Digital asset taxation has not yet been specifically discussed

By: PANews
2025/06/24 15:55
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0893+20.02%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00163-9.89%

PANews reported on June 24 that the National Policy Planning Committee (NPPC) directly under the President of South Korea stated at a regular press conference on June 24 that no specific discussion has been conducted on the implementation of digital asset taxation. A spokesperson for the NPPC said that the content in the report is only a policy concept, not a finalized task, and all items should not be regarded as formally promoted policies. The NPPC plans to determine the discussion topics and scope at the Tax and Fiscal Reform Task Force (TF) meeting on June 26, and decide on the subsequent public content based on the results of the meeting.

Previously, the State Council mentioned in its report on June 17 that it would expand the taxation system for new economic assets, including Bitcoin, which attracted market attention. However, due to insufficient infrastructure, the implementation of digital asset taxation is expected to be postponed until 2027.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Vet has explained that he has decided to veto the Token Escrow amendment to prevent breaking things
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01208-8.55%
VeChain
VET$0.02291-5.91%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003298-0.45%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:28
Share
Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23757-12.15%
XRP
XRP$2.8443-4.49%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003373-6.04%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Share
Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-rate-cuts-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017194-3.89%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:40
Share

Trending News

More

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

US and UK Launch Joint Task Force to Explore Crypto Regulation