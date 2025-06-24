Canton Network developer Digital Asset completes $135 million strategic financing, led by DRW Venture Capital and others

By: PANews
2025/06/24 16:48
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0893+20.02%

PANews reported on June 24 that Digital Asset, the developer of the privacy blockchain Canton Network, announced the completion of a US$135 million strategic financing round. This round of financing was led by DRW Venture Capital and Tradeweb Markets, and participating institutions included BNP Paribas, Circle Ventures, Citadel Securities, DTCC, Virtu Financial, Paxos and other well-known companies in traditional finance and encryption fields.

With configurable privacy at its core, Canton Network has attracted many companies including Goldman Sachs and Bank of New York Mellon to test RWAs on its platform. This financing will help Canton Network further expand the coverage of RWAs, which currently includes asset classes such as bonds, money market funds, alternative funds, commodities, repurchase agreements, mortgages, life insurance and annuities.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Vet has explained that he has decided to veto the Token Escrow amendment to prevent breaking things
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01208-8.55%
VeChain
VET$0.02291-5.91%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003298-0.45%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:28
Share
Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23757-12.15%
XRP
XRP$2.8443-4.49%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003373-6.04%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Share
Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-rate-cuts-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017194-3.89%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:40
Share

Trending News

More

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

US and UK Launch Joint Task Force to Explore Crypto Regulation