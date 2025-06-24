US housing agency may allow crypto assets in mortgage qualification

By: PANews
2025/06/24 19:10
Wink
LIKE$0.00814+1.40%
MAY
MAY$0.04027-8.18%

US housing agency may allow crypto assets in mortgage qualification

The US Federal Housing Finance Agency is reviewing whether crypto holdings like Bitcoin could be used to qualify for mortgages.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Vet has explained that he has decided to veto the Token Escrow amendment to prevent breaking things
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01208-8.55%
VeChain
VET$0.02291-5.91%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003298-0.45%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:28
Share
Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23757-12.15%
XRP
XRP$2.8443-4.49%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003373-6.04%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Share
Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-rate-cuts-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017194-3.89%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:40
Share

Trending News

More

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

US and UK Launch Joint Task Force to Explore Crypto Regulation