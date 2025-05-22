PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through $111,000 to hit a record high; "Trump Coin Dinner" will be held in the early morning of the 23rd Beijing time

By: PANews
2025/05/22 18:45
Today's news tips:

BTC breaks through $111,000, hitting a new all-time high

The "Trump Coin Dinner" will be held in the early morning of the 23rd Beijing time

The US Stablecoin GENIUS Act passed with 69 votes and entered the amendment stage

Binance launches USD1 stablecoin and opens USD1/USDT trading pair

OpenAI spends $6.4 billion to acquire AI hardware company founded by Jony Ive

World Foundation sells WLD to a16z and others at market price, raising $135 million

El Salvador’s Bitcoin portfolio value exceeds $677 million, with 132% unrealized gains

Solana Mobile: The second phone, Seeker, will start shipping on August 4 and will launch the SKR token

Regulatory/Macro

The "Trump Coin Dinner" will be held in the early morning of the 23rd Beijing time

On Thursday local time, US President Trump will invite the 220 people who hold the most "Trump Coin" to a dinner, and the top 25 holders will have the opportunity to visit the White House. The dinner will be held at the Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia. Guests must arrive before 5:30 p.m. (5:30 a.m. Friday morning Beijing time), and dinner will start at 7 p.m. and may last until 10 p.m. Sun Yuchen, a representative of Singaporean cryptocurrency company MemeCore, and Australian cryptocurrency investor Warwick have all confirmed their attendance. In addition, multiple organizations plan to organize protests during the dinner.

Crypto Czar David Sacks: GENIUS Act will release “trillions” of dollars in demand for U.S. Treasuries

According to CNBC, David Sacks, crypto adviser to US President Trump, said that if the GENIUS Act, a stablecoin regulatory bill, is passed, it will release "trillions of dollars" of demand for US Treasury bonds. The bill has broken the filibuster threshold in the Senate procedural vote. Sacks said that the bill will provide a legal framework for the $200 billion unregulated stablecoin market and strengthen the dominance of the US dollar. Despite the full support of the White House, Democrats still question whether the bill has a conflict of interest between the president and his family.

The GENIUS bill passed with 69 votes and entered the amendment stage

According to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. Senate passed a motion to debate the GENIUS Act by 69 votes to 31, marking the official entry of the stablecoin regulation bill into the amendment discussion stage. The previous procedural vote was passed by 66 votes.

Pakistan establishes Digital Assets Authority to regulate cryptocurrencies and blockchain

According to Brecorder, Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance announced that the government has officially established the Digital Asset Management Authority (PDAA) to fully regulate the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries.

SafeMoon's former CEO Karony was found guilty of three counts and may face 20 years in prison

According to the announcement of the U.S. Department of Justice, Braden John Karony, former CEO of SafeMoon, was found guilty of all three charges of securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. The jury ruled that he illegally misappropriated millions of dollars of user funds to purchase luxury homes and luxury cars, deceived investors and manipulated liquidity pools. Karony faces up to 45 years in prison, and the court has ordered the confiscation of approximately $2 million in assets. Among the conspirators, Thomas Smith has pleaded guilty, and Kyle Nagy is still at large. According to Protos, he will face 20 years in prison.

The U.S. Department of Justice has seized the domain name of LummaC2 malware to combat the theft of crypto wallet information

According to the US Department of Justice, law enforcement agencies, Microsoft and multinational agencies have seized LummaC2 malware infrastructure, involving 5 domain names and more than 2,300 related sites. LummaC2 specializes in stealing sensitive information such as crypto wallet mnemonics and bank accounts, and has been used in at least 1.7 million information theft attempts.

The Cyberspace Administration of China promotes the governance of information recommendation algorithms, and multiple platforms launch the "breaking the cocoon" function to improve recommendation diversity

The Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission continues to promote the "Clear and Bright Algorithm Governance" special action, supervising platforms such as Douyin, Xiaohongshu, and Weibo to optimize their recommendation mechanisms. Many platforms have launched functions such as "Cocoon Assessment" and "One-click Cocoon Break" to enhance content diversity and user autonomy. The platform also responded to the public's concerns about algorithm transparency and content quality by disclosing the principles of the algorithm, strengthening positive energy recommendations and screening vulgar content.

NFT/AI

OpenAI spends $6.4 billion to acquire AI hardware company founded by Jony Ive

According to OpenAI's announcement, OpenAI will acquire io, an AI equipment company founded by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive, for $6.4 billion to advance into the hardware field. After the transaction is completed, Ive and his team LoveFrom will be fully responsible for the creative design work of OpenAI and io. This acquisition is the largest in OpenAI's history and integrates top software and hardware engineering and design forces.

OpenAI plans to launch 100 million AI "companion" devices, aiming to ship them by the end of next year

According to the Wall Street Journal, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman previewed to employees the device he is developing with former Apple designer Jony Ive. Altman revealed that they plan to launch 100 million artificial intelligence "companion" devices, hoping that these devices can be integrated into daily life. It is reported that the product will be able to fully perceive the user's environment and life, will not interfere with the user, and can be placed in a pocket or on a desk, becoming the third core device that people put on the desk after the MacBook Pro and iPhone. Altman said this will be a "family of devices" and mentioned that he appreciates Apple's long-term way of integrating hardware and software products. He predicted that OpenAI will deliver a large number of high-quality devices "faster than any company launches 100 million new devices", and said the goal is to launch the first device by the end of next year.

Project News

FIFA announces partnership with Avalanche to develop dedicated L1 blockchain to expand Web3 strategy

According to CoinDesk, FIFA announced that it will cooperate with Avalanche to develop a dedicated Layer 1 blockchain to further expand its Web3 strategy. The blockchain will be built on Avalanche technology (formerly known as a subnet), using its customizable features to meet FIFA needs. This move follows the upgrade of the Avalanche9000 mainnet, aiming to attract more developers to create customized public chains. This is not the first time FIFA has entered the blockchain field. Before the 2022 Qatar World Cup, it released an NFT series on the Algorand chain. In April this year, FIFA revealed plans to migrate NFTs to an EVM-compatible chain. John Nahas, chief business officer of Ava Labs, said that Avalanche's technical advantages can support the high-performance requirements of global applications. At present, FIFA has only revealed that it will launch the World Cup NFT and digital collectibles platform, and has not announced other specific application scenarios of the new chain.

Nakamoto and KindlyMD announce strategic Bitcoin partnership with Anchorage ahead of merger

PANews reported on May 22 that according to official news, Nakamoto Holdings, a Bitcoin-native holding company founded by David Bailey, KindlyMD (KDLY), a Nasdaq-listed company, and Anchorage Digital, a licensed digital asset bank, announced a strategic cooperation on Bitcoin. After the merger between Nakamoto and KindlyMD is completed, Anchorage Digital will serve as a custody and trading service provider to support KindlyMD's Bitcoin fund reserve plan. This cooperation is based on the $710 million financing agreement previously reached by the two parties (including $510 million PIPE financing), setting a record for the largest PIPE in the public market in the crypto field. Nakamoto founder David Bailey said that the goal is to incorporate Bitcoin into a compliant and transparent corporate financial framework, and Anchorage Digital's institutional-grade custody and trading infrastructure will ensure the security of assets.

Later in the day, it was reported that KindlyMD shareholders agreed to merge with Nakamoto, a Bitcoin company associated with Trump, which is expected to be completed in Q3 of this year .

Nasdaq plans to allow iShares Ethereum Trust to be subscribed and redeemed in physical form

According to SEC documents, Nasdaq proposed to amend the rules to allow iShares Ethereum Trust to support physical Ethereum subscriptions and redemptions, and to add Anchorage Digital as a custodian. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reviewing Nasdaq's application for rule changes. The change is intended to improve the efficiency of ETF operations and allow authorized participants to directly deliver or receive Ethereum instead of cash. The name of the trust is also proposed to be changed to iShares Ethereum Trust ETF to reflect the consistency of the registration statement.

WLFI announced the purchase of some $B tokens to support the BUILDon project

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) announced its support for the BUILDon project and purchased some $B tokens. Later, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, World Liberty Finance purchased 636,961 $B tokens (BUILDon project) with 25,011 $USD1. Yesterday, it was reported that Binance Alpha added BUILDon(B).

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin may hit the $150,000-200,000 range before summer, and after a deep correction, it may reach $250,000 by the end of the year

According to The Daily Hodl, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes disclosed the asset allocation of his family office Maelstrom Fund in a recent interview on the Bankless YouTube channel: 60% in Bitcoin, 20% in Ethereum, and gold, mining stocks and government bonds. He predicted that Bitcoin may hit the $150,000-200,000 range before the summer, and after a deep correction, it may reach $250,000 by the end of the year; if Ethereum breaks through the $5,000 mark, it is expected to reach $10,000-20,000 at the end of the bull market. Hayes emphasized that the altcoin season will still come, but the focus may shift to new narratives rather than the current high FDV and low circulation tokens.

VanEck to launch Avalanche ecosystem-focused “PurposeBuilt” fund next month

According to Blockworks, asset management giant VanEck announced that it will launch the "PurposeBuilt" fund focusing on the Avalanche ecosystem next month. The fund is managed by the VanEck Digital Asset Alpha Fund team and will invest in liquidity tokens and venture capital projects in the fields of games, financial services, payments and AI. Pranav Kanade, portfolio manager of VanEck Digital Asset Alpha Fund, said that Avalanche was chosen because its L1 architecture allows developers to "have a complete technology stack", while C-Chain provides a product verification environment for early projects.

Solana Mobile: The second phone, Seeker, will start shipping on August 4 and will launch the SKR token

According to official news, Solana Mobile announced that its second mobile phone Seeker will start shipping on August 4, 2025. In addition, Seeker will launch SKR tokens, which are the native assets of Solana's mobile economy. SKR tokens will be directly issued to developers and users participating in the ecosystem.

Circle announces the launch of the cross-border payment network CPN mainnet, enabling real-time settlement through USDC

According to official news, Circle announced that the mainnet of the stablecoin-driven cross-border payment network Circle Payments Network (CPN) has been officially launched. This blockchain-based payment coordination protocol achieves real-time settlement through USDC and aims to transform the cross-border payment market. CPN already supports B2B supplier payments, cross-border remittances, corporate fund collection and other scenarios. The first batch of partners include Alfred Latam, Tazapay, etc., focusing on opening up stablecoin payment channels between Latin America and Asia. Circle revealed that it plans to expand its services to markets such as Nigeria, the European Union, and the United Kingdom in 2025.

Coinbase reveals data theft in December 2024 affected 69,461 users

According to The Block, Coinbase submitted documents to the Maine Attorney General's Office, confirming that the data breach in December 2024 affected 69,461 users. Hackers bribed overseas customer service staff to gain system access and stole KYC information including name, address and email address, but did not involve passwords, private keys and user funds. The documents show that hackers demanded a ransom of $20 million to threaten to disclose data. Coinbase previously said that the number of affected users was less than 1% of the total number, and the estimated cost of follow-up would be $180 million to $400 million.

Later in the news, ZachXBT stated that the Coinbase data leak hacker provoked on-chain and was suspected of laundering $42.5 million .

Huma Protocol releases $HUMA token model, first round of airdrop accounts for 5% of total

According to Huma Foundation, Huma Protocol launched its governance token $HUMA, with the initial circulation supply of TGE accounting for 17.33% of the total, and the total supply capped at 10 billion. $HUMA is used for governance voting, liquidity incentives, protocol income distribution, etc. The first round of airdrops accounted for 5% of the total, LP and ecological incentives accounted for 31%, and investors and teams accounted for 20.6% and 19.3% respectively. The token adopts a quarterly decreasing release mechanism, supports multi-chain deployment, and has completed security audits.

SlowMist: Potentially suspicious activity related to Nexo detected

Blockchain security company SlowMist Technology issued a security alert saying that it had detected potential suspicious activities related to the cryptocurrency platform Nexo. No specific details have been disclosed yet, but users are reminded to be vigilant and pay attention to the security of their funds.

Binance launches USD1 stablecoin and opens USD1/USDT trading pair

According to Binance's announcement, Binance officially launched USD1, a stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial, at 20:00 (Beijing time) on May 22, and opened the USD1/USDT spot trading pair. USD1 is hosted by BitGo and is 1:1 anchored to the US dollar. The USD1 withdrawal function will be open at 20:00 on May 23.

Movement consultant Sam publicly accused the project of unfair airdrops, and 75,000 wallets were bundled and sold for more than $60 million in MOVE

According to Sam Thapaliya, a consultant of Movement project, the core team of Movement suspected that they manipulated 75,000 designated wallets to collect and bundle 60 million $MOVE during the airdrop period, causing market selling pressure. Sam called himself an early incubator and consultant of the project, but he has not received any compensation so far, and Movement has not fulfilled the modern currency reward agreement. He criticized the team for failing to curb Sybil attacks in the design of airdrops, but instead created extreme inequality by raising the threshold for ordinary users to receive.

Volatility Shares to Launch First XRP Futures ETF on Nasdaq Today

PANews reported on May 22 that according to DL News, the XRP futures ETF (code: XRPI) launched by Volatility Shares was listed on Nasdaq today, becoming the world's first XRP futures ETF. The fund will indirectly invest in XRP futures contracts through its Cayman subsidiary and plans to allocate at least 80% of its net assets to XRP-related derivatives. In addition, the company also plans to launch a 2x leveraged XRP futures ETF to provide higher risk-return exposure.

Binance: Those with at least 195 Alpha points are eligible to claim the Allo (RWA) airdrop, which will cost 15 points

Binance Alpha to List HUMA, Open for Trading and Airdrop Claims on May 26

Binance Alpha adds BUILDon (B)

Binance Alpha adds Allo (RWA)

dYdX reminds: More than 64.4 million ethDYDX have not yet been bridged, and will vote to terminate bridge contract support on June 9

Synthetix cancels $27 million token swap to acquire Derive due to community opposition

Financing News

World Foundation sells WLD to a16z and others at market price, raising $135 million

According to the Worldcoin announcement, the World Foundation subsidiary raised $135 million by selling WLD tokens at market prices to early supporters a16z and Bain Capital Crypto to support network expansion and the growth of Orb verification demand. This non-discounted direct purchase increased the circulation of WLD. As of now, World Network has more than 26 million users, and 12.5 million have completed Orb human identity verification.

Important data

BTC breaks through $111,000, hitting a new all-time high

The OKX market data shows that BTC has just broken through $111,000 and is currently trading at $111,263.70 per coin, with a daily increase of 2.10%.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin portfolio value exceeds $677 million, with 132% unrealized gains

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF has entered the top five ETFs by inflows year-to-date

Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg, wrote on X that BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, has quickly become one of the top five ETFs in the United States with its inflows so far this year, attracting more than $9 billion in investors' funds. Just a month ago, IBIT was only ranked 47th, but it has added $6.5 billion in inflows during this period. Recently, IBIT surpassed the short-term Treasury ETF, BIL, which is a sign that investor interest is shifting from traditional safe-haven assets such as cash and gold to digital assets such as Bitcoin. Balchunas pointed out that the current ETF landscape is beginning to reflect the main investment themes for 2024.

Tether issues another 2 billion USDT on the Tron network

According to Onchain Lens, Tether has issued another 2 billion USDT on the Tron network. Since 2025, Tether has issued a total of 18 billion USDT on the Tron network.

The circulation of yield-based stablecoins exceeded US$11 billion, accounting for 4.5% of the total stablecoin market size

A single transaction with a handling fee of more than $120,000 appeared on the Bitcoin network

Suspected “black money” was transferred through THORChain cross-chain and then sold 8698 ETH

The whale 0x0C86 opened a 40x leverage to go long on BTC, and his holdings have reached 900 BTC

Coinbase data hacker sold nearly 17,800 ETH in two hours for $44.94 million in DAI

Abraxas Capital hedged short BTC, ETH, and SOL on Hyperliquid, with a floating loss of more than $25 million

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $609 million yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive day of net inflows

The whale shorted HYPE with 5x leverage and suffered a floating loss of 18.8 million US dollars. It added 2.04 million margin 2 hours ago to survive

Deribit Bitcoin options open interest hits record high of $42.5 billion

The whale who shorted HYPE with 5x leverage added 2 million USDC margin half an hour ago

Hyperliquid hits record highs with total open interest reaching $8.9 billion

Hyperliquid whale reduces its BTC long position by another $60 million, and its current position falls back to $1 billion

James Wynn's long position has dropped to $573 million, nearly half of its peak

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

The post Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), chaired by Tom Lee, said Monday it now controls more than 2% of ether’s supply and raised $365 million to expand its holdings. The company announced this morning that its treasury, valued at $11.4 billion as of Sept. 21, consists of 2,416,054 ETH at $4,497 per token, 192 bitcoin BTC$108,783.53, $345 million in cash and a $175 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings. BitMine described itself as the world’s largest public holder of ether and the second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine is chaired by Tom Lee, who is also head of research at Fundstrat and chief investment officer at Fundstrat Capital. Lee said the company is pursuing what he calls the “alchemy of 5%,” aiming to accumulate 5% of the total ETH supply. “Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum,” Lee said. Raising funds to grow the treasury A few hours later, BitMine announced a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor covering 5.2 million shares of common stock at $70 per share — about 14% above its Sept. 19 close — along with warrants for up to 10.4 million additional shares at $87.50. The offering is expected to raise $365 million in gross proceeds, with the warrants potentially adding another $913 million, bringing total potential proceeds to about $1.28 billion. Lee said the primary use of funds would be to expand BitMine’s ether holdings, calling the premium pricing “materially accretive” to existing shareholders. BitMine added that institutional demand reflected growing interest in ethereum as Wall Street integrates blockchain into financial infrastructure. As of 11:13 a.m. ET, BMNR shares were trading around $55.79, down 9% on the day,…
Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

With the sheer volume of options in today’s market, choosing the best crypto to buy and hold right now can be overwhelming.Concerns over persistent inflation, shifting U.S. policies, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty have tempered market expansion this year. Still, Bitcoin recently broke new ground, climbing to a record high of $124,128 last month.Investor appetite isn’t […] The post Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster appeared first on Cryptonews.
August Crypto Market Review: ETH Leads the Rise, Institutional Funding and Macro Factors Dominate Market Trends

August Crypto Market Review: ETH Leads the Rise, Institutional Funding and Macro Factors Dominate Market Trends

By Jianing Wu , Galaxy Digital Compiled by Tim, PANews August saw various crossover signals between the macro economy and the crypto market. In traditional markets, investors faced conflicting inflation signals: the CPI released at the beginning of the month came in below expectations, but the subsequent Producer Price Index (PPI) came in above expectations. This was coupled with weakening employment data and growing market expectations that the Federal Reserve would begin cutting interest rates in September. At the end of the month's Fed meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Chairman Powell struck a dovish tone, emphasizing the "shifting balance of risks" brought about by rising unemployment, which reinforced expectations of a shift toward easing monetary policy. The stock market closed higher in a volatile session, with the S&P 500 fluctuating with the data releases. Defensive assets like gold outperformed at the end of the month. The crypto market reflected this macro uncertainty, with increased volatility. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of over $124,000 in mid-August before retreating to around $110,000, while Ethereum's gains for the entire month outpaced Bitcoin's. After experiencing its largest single-day outflow at the beginning of the month, Ethereum ETFs quickly attracted strong inflows, briefly surpassing Bitcoin's despite Ethereum's smaller market capitalization. However, the recovery in demand pushed ETH prices to a new high near $4,953, and the ETH/BTC exchange rate rose to 0.04 for the first time since November 2024. The fluctuations in ETF trading highlight that institutional position adjustments are increasingly influencing price trends, and ETH is clearly the leader in this cycle. In terms of laws and policies, regulators are gradually pushing forward reforms to reshape the industry landscape. The U.S. Department of Labor has opened the door to allocating crypto assets to 401(k) pension plans, while the U.S. SEC has explicitly stated that certain liquidity pledge businesses do not fall under the category of securities. Application trends at the market structure and institutional levels are deepening. Treasury Secretary Bessant disclosed for the first time that strategic Bitcoin reserves now hold between 120,000 and 170,000 coins, revealing the government's cumulative cryptocurrency holdings for the first time. Business activity is also accelerating: Stablecoin issuers Stripe and Circle announced plans to develop independent L1 blockchains, while Wyoming became the first state government in the US to issue a dollar-denominated stablecoin. Google also joined the enterprise blockchain fray with its "Universal Ledger" system. Meanwhile, crypto treasury companies continue to increase their asset allocation efforts. Overall, August reinforced two key trends. On the one hand, macro volatility and policy uncertainty triggered significant market volatility in both the equity and crypto markets; on the other, the underlying trend of market institutionalization is accelerating, from ETF flows to widespread adoption by sovereign institutions and corporations. These intertwining forces are likely to continue to dominate market movements as the autumn approaches, with the Federal Reserve's policy shift and ongoing structural demand likely setting the tone for the next phase of the cycle. 1. Spikes, Breakouts, and Reversals In the first half of August, Ethereum led the market, outperforming Bitcoin and driving a broad rally in altcoins. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index shows that Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $124,496 on August 13 before reversing course, closing the month at $109,127, down from $116,491 at the beginning of the month. A week later, on August 22, Ethereum broke through the previous cycle high, reaching $4,953, surpassing the November 2021 high of $4,866 and ending a four-year consolidation. Ethereum's strong performance is particularly noteworthy given its underperformance for much of this cycle. Since its April low near $1,400, the price of Ether has more than tripled, driven by strong ETF flows and purchases by crypto treasury firms. U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of approximately $4 billion in August, the second-strongest month after July. In contrast, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw net outflows of approximately $639 million. However, despite a price decline in the last two weeks of August, Bitcoin ETF inflows turned positive. As market expectations for aggressive interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve grew, Bitcoin's store-of-value narrative regained focus. As the likelihood of a rate cut increased, Bitcoin's correlation with gold strengthened significantly that month. Besides ETFs, crypto treasury firms remain a significant source of demand. These firms continued to increase their holdings throughout August, with Ethereum-focused treasuries in particular injecting significant capital. Because Ethereum's market capitalization is smaller than Bitcoin's, corporate capital inflows have a disproportionate impact on spot prices. A $1 billion allocation to Ethereum can significantly impact the market landscape, far more than a similar amount allocated to Bitcoin. Furthermore, significant funds remain undeployed among publicly disclosed crypto treasury firms, suggesting further positive market conditions. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization climbed to a record high of $4.2 trillion that month, demonstrating the deep correlation between crypto assets and broader market trends. Rising expectations of interest rate cuts boosted risk appetite in both the stock and crypto markets, while ETF inflows and corporate reserve accumulation directly contributed to record highs for BTC and ETH. Despite market volatility near the end of the month, the interplay of loose macro policies, institutional capital flows, and crypto treasury reserve needs has maintained the crypto market's central position in the risk asset narrative. 2. Each company launches its own L1 public chain Favorable regulations are giving businesses more confidence to enter the crypto market directly. In late July, US SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced the launch of "Project Crypto," an initiative aimed at promoting the on-chain issuance and trading of stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments. This initiative marks a key step in the integration of traditional market infrastructure with blockchain technology. Encouraged by this, businesses are breaking through the limitations of existing blockchain applications and launching their own Layer 1 networks. In August, three major companies announced the launch of new L1 blockchains. Circle launched Arc, which is compatible with the EVM and uses its USDC stablecoin as its native gas token. Arc features compliance and privacy features, a built-in on-chain foreign exchange settlement engine, and will launch with a permissioned validator set. Following its acquisitions of stablecoin infrastructure provider Bridge and crypto wallet service provider Privy, Stripe launched Tempo Chain, also compatible with the EVM and focused on stablecoin payments and enterprise applications. Google released the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), a private permissioned blockchain focused on payments and asset issuance. It supports Python-based smart contracts and has attracted CME Group as a pilot partner. The logic behind enterprise blockchain development boils down to value capture, control, and independent design. By owning the underlying protocol, companies like Circle avoid paying network fees to third parties and profit directly from transaction activity. Stripe, on the other hand, can more tightly integrate its proprietary blockchain with payment systems, developing new features for customers without relying on the governance mechanisms of other chains. Both companies view control as a key element of compliant operations, particularly as regulators increase their scrutiny of illicit financial activities. Choosing to build on L1 rather than L2 avoids being constrained by other blockchain networks in terms of settlement or consensus mechanisms. Reactions from the crypto-native community have been mixed. Many believe that projects like Arc and GCUL, while borrowing technical standards from existing L1 chains, are inferior in design and exclude Ethereum and other native assets. Critics point out that permissioned validators and corporate-led governance models undermine decentralization and user autonomy. These debates echo the failed wave of "enterprise blockchains" in the mid-2010s, which ultimately failed to attract real users. Despite skepticism, these companies' moves are significant. Stripe processes over $1 trillion in payments annually, holding approximately 17% of the global payment processing market. If Tempo can achieve lower costs or offer better developer tools, competitors may be forced to follow suit. Google's entry demonstrates that major tech companies view blockchain as the next evolutionary level of financial infrastructure. If these companies can bring their scale, distribution capabilities, and regulatory resources to this area, the impact could be profound. In addition to businesses launching their own Layer 1 chains, other developments reinforce the trend of economic activity migrating on-chain. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Lutnick announced that GDP data will be published on public blockchains via oracle networks such as Chainlink and Python. Galaxy tokenized its shares to test on-chain secondary market trading. These initiatives demonstrate that businesses and governments are beginning to embed blockchain technology into core financial and data infrastructure, despite ongoing debate over the appropriate balance between compliance and decentralization. 3. Hot Trend: Crypto Treasury Companies The crypto treasury trends we highlighted in our earlier report continue. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solver (SOL) holdings continue to accumulate, with Ethereum showing the strongest performance. Holdings data shows a sharp rise in ETH's crypto treasury throughout August, primarily driven by Bitmine's reserves, which increased from approximately 625,000 ETH at the beginning of August to over 2 million currently. Solver holdings also maintained steady growth, while BTC holdings continued their slower but steady accumulation. Compared to ETF fund flows, the activity of crypto treasury companies appears relatively flat. In July and August, ETF fund inflows were stronger than those of crypto treasury companies, and the cumulative balance of ETFs also exceeded the cumulative size of crypto treasury companies. This divergence is becoming increasingly apparent as premiums on crypto treasury stocks shrink across the board. Earlier this summer, price-to-earnings ratios for crypto treasury companies were significantly higher than their net asset values, but these premiums have gradually returned to more normal levels, signaling a growing caution among stock market investors. The stock price fluctuations are evident: KindlyMD (Nakamoto's parent company) has fallen from a peak of nearly $25 in late May to around $5, while Bitmine has fallen from $62 in early August to around $46. Selling pressure intensified in late August amid reports that Nasdaq may tighten its oversight of acquisitions of crypto treasury companies through stock offerings. This news accelerated the sell-off in shares of Ethereum-focused crypto treasury companies. Bitcoin-focused companies, such as Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, ticker symbol: MSTR), were less affected because their acquisition strategies rely more on debt financing than equity issuance. 4. Hot Trend: Copycat Season Another hot trend is the rotation into altcoins. Bitcoin's dominance has gradually declined, from approximately 60% at the beginning of August to 56.5% by the end of the month, while Ethereum's market share has risen from 11.7% to 13.6%. Data indicates a rotation out of Bitcoin into Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, which aligns with the outperformance of Ethereum ETFs and inflows into crypto treasury firms. While Bitcoin ETF inflows have rebounded in recent weeks, the overall trend remains unchanged: this cycle continues to expand beyond Bitcoin, with Ethereum and altcoins gaining incremental market share. 5. Our views and predictions As markets head into the final weeks of September, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve. Labor market weakness is solidifying expectations of a near-term rate cut and reinforcing risk assets. The jobs report underscores that the economic slowdown may be deeper than initially reported, raising questions about how much easing policy will be needed to cushion the economy. Meanwhile, the long end of the yield curve is flashing warning signs. Persistently high 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields reflect market concerns that inflation may be sticky and that fiscal pressures may ultimately force central banks to finance debt and spending through money printing. Expectations of short-term interest rate cuts are driving a rebound in risky assets, but the tug-of-war between short-term support from rate cuts and long-term concerns pushing yields and precious metals higher will determine the sustainability of this rebound. This conflicting dynamic has a direct impact on cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin's correlation with gold as a store of value and hedge is growing, while Ethereum and altcoins remain more sensitive to shifts in overall risk appetite.
