PA Daily | GameStop plans to raise $1.3 billion to buy BTC; Upbit will list WAL

By: PANews
2025/03/27 17:30
Today's news tips:

GameStop plans to raise $1.3 billion to buy Bitcoin

Hurun Global Rich List 2025: Musk retains title of world's richest man, Zhao Changpeng continues to be the richest man in the crypto field with a wealth of 160 billion yuan

US Senate passes repeal of controversial crypto tax rules, Trump expected to sign

Analysis: Binance Wallet is suspected to launch KiloEx token IDO

Upbit to List WAL in KRW, BTC, USDT Markets

Coinbase supports listing of ALT, PENDLE and L3

The top two vote-getters in Binance’s first voting are BANANAS31 and WHY

Deribit: Over $14.3 billion of BTC and ETH options will expire in Q1

Regulatory/Macro

More than half of the 20 hottest open source startups in 2024 are related to AI, and encryption projects such as MyShell and Fuel are on the list

According to the 2024 Runa Open Source Startup Index (ROSS Index) report released by European venture capital firm Runa Capital, more than half of the world's 20 hottest open source startups are closely related to AI. The index uses GitHub "star" growth as a measure to track the growth trend of commercial open source projects. Ollama, a Y Combinator-backed company that provides tools for running large language models (LLMs) locally, has increased its GitHub stars by 76,000, with a total of more than 135,000. Zed Industries ranked second, and its cross-platform collaborative code editor quickly gained 52,000 stars after being open sourced in 2024. LangGenius, the third-placed company, developed the LLM application platform Dify, with an annual growth rate of 326% and a total of more than 84,000 stars. In addition, ComfyUI and All Hands ranked in the top five with generative AI tools and developer agent platforms, respectively. The report also shows that although AI and LLM continue to dominate, developer tools and privacy protection self-hosted tools are also attracting attention. For example, Zed, Stirling PDF, and RustDesk all made the top 10. And the blockchain project Fuel shows that the crypto space is still alive and well.

Hurun Global Rich List 2025: Musk retains title of world's richest man, Zhao Changpeng continues to be the richest man in the crypto field with a wealth of 160 billion yuan

Hurun Research Institute released the "2025 Hurun Global Rich List", showing that the number of billionaires in the world has increased to 3,442, a record high, 163 more than last year. The United States ranks first with 870 billionaires, and China ranks second with 823. Elon Musk, 53, retained the title of the world's richest man with a fortune of 3.07 trillion yuan, an increase of 82%, mainly due to the surge in Tesla's stock price. Jeff Bezos of Amazon ranked second with 1.94 trillion yuan, and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta ranked among the top three for the first time with 1.77 trillion yuan. Nvidia's Huang Renxun's wealth nearly tripled to 935 billion yuan, ranking 11th. In the field of cryptocurrency, Binance founder Zhao Changpeng continued to rank first in the cryptocurrency field with a wealth of 160 billion yuan. Brian Armstrong of Coinbase increased his wealth by 72% to 80 billion yuan, and Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy nearly tripled his wealth to 65 billion yuan. The list also shows that entrepreneurs in the fields of AI, asset management, entertainment and cryptocurrency performed strongly, while luxury goods, telecommunications and Chinese real estate performed poorly. In the field of AI, Liang Wenfeng of Hangzhou DeepSeek and Sam Altman of OpenAI made their first appearance on the list with RMB 33 billion and RMB 13 billion respectively. In addition, Zhang Yiming of ByteDance became China's richest man with RMB 435 billion, surpassing "bottled water king" Zhong Shanshan.

South Korean court suspends three-month business restriction on Upbit

The Seoul Administrative Court of South Korea has ruled to temporarily suspend the "three-month partial business suspension" penalty imposed by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIU) on Dunamu, the parent company of the crypto exchange Upbit. The court has approved Dunamu's administrative lawsuit and emergency suspension application, and the penalty will not be resumed until 30 days after the main case judgment takes effect. This means that new Upbit users can continue to deposit and withdraw crypto assets. Previously, the FIU accused Upbit of violating the Special Financial Law by trading with overseas unregistered exchanges without real-name verification.

US Senate passes repeal of controversial crypto tax rules, Trump expected to sign

According to The Block, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution by 70 votes to 28 to repeal the crypto tax regulations issued at the end of the Biden administration, and the bill will be submitted to President Trump for signature. The IRS DeFi broker rule requires some DeFi platforms to report user transaction information and issue 1099 forms as securities brokers, sparking privacy and compliance disputes. White House crypto adviser David Sacks said that the president's senior advisers will recommend signing the bill, which will become the first crypto legislation signed by Trump during his tenure. The DeFi industry welcomed the move, saying it would help protect innovation and technological development.

Interactive Brokers Adds Solana, Cardano, XRP, and Dogecoin to Its Crypto Trading Services

According to Bloomberg, Interactive Brokers announced that it has added four new cryptocurrency trading services: Solana, Cardano, XRP and Dogecoin. These currencies were previously named by Trump on the Truth Social platform and recommended to be included in the US crypto reserves, although the final executive order only covers Bitcoin. The new currencies will be provided through Zero Hash and Paxos, expanding customers' flexibility in crypto asset allocation. Interactive Brokers previously supported mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, LTC and BCH.

U.S. stocks closed: Nasdaq fell 2%, Nvidia fell more than 5%

U.S. stocks closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.3%, the S&P 500 closing down 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index closing down 2%. Tesla (TSLA.O) fell 5.5%, Nvidia (NVDA.O) fell 5.7%, Apple (AAPL.O) fell nearly 1%, and Trump Media Technology Group (DJT.O) fell more than 8%. Among blockchain concept stocks, MARA Holdings (MARA) fell 3.23%, Strategy (MSTR.O) fell 3.66%, and Coinbase (COIN.O) fell 5.03%.

Wyoming's stablecoin WYST enters critical testing phase, governor says it's expected to go live in July

According to an announcement issued by the Governor of Wyoming, the Wyoming Stablecoin Committee announced that its fiat-backed, fully-reserved WYST stablecoin has entered the multi-chain testing phase and has been deployed on test networks such as Avalanche, Solana, and Ethereum. WYST is issued by a public entity and is the first such project in the United States. Testing is expected to last until the second quarter of 2025, and it is planned to be officially launched in July. Partners include LayerZero and Stargate. WYST will be over-collateralized by cash and U.S. Treasury bonds, and the interest will be injected into the state education fund.

Viewpoint

Analysis: BTC has a 95% chance of not falling below $69,000, and the annual average price of $76,000 is considered an important support

According to Polymarket forecast data analysis, the target price of Bitcoin (BTC) in 2025 is $138,000, which still has about 60% room to rise from the current price. The analysis pointed out that although the recent crypto market has been affected by multiple unfavorable factors, BTC's bull market cycle may reach this goal by 2026. The analysis shared by user Ashwin shows that the BTC price forecast range is between $59,000 and $138,600, and the market sentiment is relatively conservative, mainly affected by macro uncertainties such as US trade tariffs. The average target price of Kalshi, a similar forecasting platform, is $122,000, slightly higher than the current historical high. In addition, market participants believe that BTC needs to hold key price areas to maintain the bull market, including the previous high of $73,800 and the peak of $69,000 in 2021. Analysis tools show that there is a 95% probability that BTC will not fall below $69,000, and the average annual price of $76,000 is also seen as an important support.

Analysis: Binance Wallet is suspected to launch KiloEx token IDO

According to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, Binance Wallet is suspected to be about to launch a new coin IDO, and the transaction records show that it involves the BSC ecosystem's Perp DEX project KiloEx (token $KILO). According to analysis, this transaction called the same "Create IDO" method as the $PARTI token two days ago, and the relevant deployment time of $KILO was about 16 hours ago. The official has not yet responded to this.

Project News

Yescoin partner: The four members involved in the case have been released on bail, and they have always believed in their innocence during the 37 days in the detention center

Zhang Chi, a partner of TON ecosystem project Yescoin, posted on WeChat Moments that he had always believed that he and his team were innocent during the 37 days in the detention center. Currently, all four team members involved in the case have been denied arrest and are on bail. Earlier news reported that Zhang Chi, the founder of Yescoin, was taken away by the police due to a dispute between partners, and the case has been upgraded to a criminal case.

Binance will launch PAXG/USDT perpetual contract, supporting up to 75x leverage

Binance Futures announced that it will launch the PAXGUSDT perpetual contract. The contract will be officially launched at 18:30 on March 27, 2025 (GMT+8), supporting up to 75x leverage.

Upbit to List WAL in KRW, BTC, USDT Markets

According to the official announcement, South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit will list Walrus (WAL) in the KRW, BTC, and USDT markets, and the start time of trading support will be announced later.

Harpie announces closure of all services, users need to disconnect wallets in time

Harpie, an on-chain firewall provider, announced that it has decided to shut down its services immediately and reminded users to disconnect their wallets from the Harpie RPC. Harpie said that it was unable to continue operating due to its failure to establish a sustainable business model, although it was committed to creating a "zero theft" crypto ecosystem. Harpie completed a $4.5 million seed round of financing led by Dragonfly Capital in 2022.

OKX will launch FLUID (Fluid) spot trading

According to the announcement of Ouyi, FLUID (FLUID) will be launched on March 27, 2025. Fluid is a DeFi protocol that integrates lending and DEX exchange functions into one product. The specific arrangements are as follows: • Deposit opening time: March 27 14:00 (UTC+8) • Call auction time: March 27 17:00 to 18:00 (UTC+8) • FLUID/USDT spot trading opening time: March 27 18:00 (UTC+8) • Withdrawal opening time: March 28 18:00 (UTC+8)

CZ: Fees and donations received by the BNB address will be used to support BSC community projects

CZ posted on the X platform that all BNB fees or donations received by his (personal) public address will be used to support BSC (BNB Chain) community projects, including direct purchases of tokens of related projects. In addition, he emphasized that other tokens received by this address will be ignored for a long time and will not be processed or operated. CZ believes that this move is the simplest way to support the BSC project.

Bithumb will list Walrus (WAL) Korean Won trading pairs and support Sui network

South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb announced that it will launch Walrus (WAL) Korean won trading pairs, supporting Sui network recharges (not supporting other networks). Deposits and withdrawals are expected to open at 7 pm on the same day, and trading will start at 8 pm (local time), depending on liquidity conditions.

Coinbase supports listing of ALT, PENDLE and L3

According to Coinbase Assets, Coinbase will list the Ethereum network (ERC-20) assets AltLayer (ALT), Pendle (PENDLE) and Layer3 (L3), and will open ALT-USD, PENDLE-USD and L3-USD trading pairs in stages at 0:00 am on March 28 (Beijing time) after liquidity conditions are met.

Coinbase will launch Freysa (FAI) trading

According to Coinbase Assets, Coinbase will list the Base chain asset Freysa (FAI) and start phased trading of the FAI-USD trading pair at 0:00 am (Beijing time) on March 28 after meeting liquidity conditions. The official reminds users not to transfer the asset through other networks, as trading may be restricted in some regions.

The top two vote-getters in Binance’s first voting are BANANAS31 and WHY

According to Binance Square, Binance's first "Vote to List" voting ended at 00:59 (Beijing time) on March 27. BNB chain project BANANAS31 ranked first with 19.4% of the votes, followed by WHY project with 18.8%, attracting a total of 185,436 votes. Binance emphasized that the voting results are for reference only, and the final listing of the coin still needs to go through the review process.

Important data

Deribit: Over $14.3 billion of BTC and ETH options will expire in Q1

According to Deribit official news, tomorrow (March 28, Friday) will usher in the largest option expiration date in the first quarter of this year, and it is expected that more than $14.3 billion of BTC and ETH options will expire at 16:00 Beijing time. Among them, the nominal value of BTC options is $12.17 billion, the Put/Call ratio is 0.48, and the maximum pain point price is $85,000; the nominal value of ETH options is $2.15 billion, the Put/Call ratio is 0.39, and the maximum pain point price is $2,400.

In the second quarter of last year, 29 banks around the world held approximately $368.3 billion in crypto assets, but spot assets accounted for less than 3%.

According to data released by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) cited by CoinDesk, the total amount of crypto assets held by 29 banks worldwide in the second quarter of 2024 reached 341.5 billion euros (about 368.3 billion U.S. dollars), of which only 2.46% were spot crypto assets. Compared with 2021, banks' spot crypto holdings have fallen by 44%. Data shows that banks are more inclined to invest in crypto-related exchange-traded products (ETPs), accounting for 92.5%, to avoid high volatility and regulatory risks. BCBS recommends that banks' spot crypto asset exposure should not exceed 2%.

Early PEPE giant whale qianbaidu.eth withdrew its tokens again, holding nearly 700 billion tokens

According to Spot On Chain monitoring, qianbaidu.eth, a giant whale that once made a profit of $7.34 million from PEPE, withdrew 506.2 billion PEPE (about $4.4 million) from Binance about 10 hours ago. Its current position is 699.8 billion PEPE (about $5.11 million), with a floating profit of $164,000, an increase of 2.8%. This address is one of the early buyers of PEPE and has achieved a 110% return rate.

Vitalik transferred 250 ETH to the privacy protocol RAILGUN this morning

According to on-chain analyst Ember, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin transferred 250 ETH (about $500,000) to the privacy protocol RAILGUN early this morning. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has used the protocol to transfer funds many times before, and has said that most of these funds are used for charitable donations. RAILGUN supports on-chain privacy transactions, allowing users to manage assets without exposing their addresses.

Financing

Tether acquires 30% stake in Italian media company Be Water

According to Bloomberg, stablecoin issuer Tether will spend about 10 million euros to acquire a 30% stake in Italian media company Be Water. Be Water includes podcast production companies Chora Media and Will Media and film and television production and distribution company Be Water Film. The transaction is part of Tether's recent investment boom, and it has previously been involved in agriculture, AI, brain-computer interfaces and other fields. Tether's current USDT market value is about 144 billion US dollars, mainly supported by highly liquid assets such as US Treasuries.

OpenAI is close to completing a $40 billion round led by SoftBank, with a valuation of $300 billion

According to Bloomberg, OpenAI is close to completing a round of financing of up to $40 billion, with a valuation of $300 billion, setting a record for the largest financing in history. The round of financing was led by SoftBank Group, and other participants included Magnetar Capital, Coatue Management, Founders Fund and Altimeter Capital. SoftBank will invest a total of approximately $30 billion in two phases, with an investment of $7.5 billion in the first phase. This move has significantly increased the basis of OpenAI's valuation of $157 billion in October last year.

GameStop plans to raise $1.3 billion to buy Bitcoin

According to Bloomberg, GameStop announced on Wednesday that it plans to privately place $1.3 billion in convertible senior notes due in 2030. In addition, the company said it would allow initial purchasers to purchase notes with a total principal amount of no more than $200 million. GameStop said in a statement: "The company hopes to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of Bitcoin in a manner consistent with GameStop's investment policy." Earlier this week, GameStop announced that it would include Bitcoin in its reserve assets.

August Crypto Market Review: ETH Leads the Rise, Institutional Funding and Macro Factors Dominate Market Trends

August Crypto Market Review: ETH Leads the Rise, Institutional Funding and Macro Factors Dominate Market Trends

By Jianing Wu , Galaxy Digital Compiled by Tim, PANews August saw various crossover signals between the macro economy and the crypto market. In traditional markets, investors faced conflicting inflation signals: the CPI released at the beginning of the month came in below expectations, but the subsequent Producer Price Index (PPI) came in above expectations. This was coupled with weakening employment data and growing market expectations that the Federal Reserve would begin cutting interest rates in September. At the end of the month's Fed meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Chairman Powell struck a dovish tone, emphasizing the "shifting balance of risks" brought about by rising unemployment, which reinforced expectations of a shift toward easing monetary policy. The stock market closed higher in a volatile session, with the S&P 500 fluctuating with the data releases. Defensive assets like gold outperformed at the end of the month. The crypto market reflected this macro uncertainty, with increased volatility. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of over $124,000 in mid-August before retreating to around $110,000, while Ethereum's gains for the entire month outpaced Bitcoin's. After experiencing its largest single-day outflow at the beginning of the month, Ethereum ETFs quickly attracted strong inflows, briefly surpassing Bitcoin's despite Ethereum's smaller market capitalization. However, the recovery in demand pushed ETH prices to a new high near $4,953, and the ETH/BTC exchange rate rose to 0.04 for the first time since November 2024. The fluctuations in ETF trading highlight that institutional position adjustments are increasingly influencing price trends, and ETH is clearly the leader in this cycle. In terms of laws and policies, regulators are gradually pushing forward reforms to reshape the industry landscape. The U.S. Department of Labor has opened the door to allocating crypto assets to 401(k) pension plans, while the U.S. SEC has explicitly stated that certain liquidity pledge businesses do not fall under the category of securities. Application trends at the market structure and institutional levels are deepening. Treasury Secretary Bessant disclosed for the first time that strategic Bitcoin reserves now hold between 120,000 and 170,000 coins, revealing the government's cumulative cryptocurrency holdings for the first time. Business activity is also accelerating: Stablecoin issuers Stripe and Circle announced plans to develop independent L1 blockchains, while Wyoming became the first state government in the US to issue a dollar-denominated stablecoin. Google also joined the enterprise blockchain fray with its "Universal Ledger" system. Meanwhile, crypto treasury companies continue to increase their asset allocation efforts. Overall, August reinforced two key trends. On the one hand, macro volatility and policy uncertainty triggered significant market volatility in both the equity and crypto markets; on the other, the underlying trend of market institutionalization is accelerating, from ETF flows to widespread adoption by sovereign institutions and corporations. These intertwining forces are likely to continue to dominate market movements as the autumn approaches, with the Federal Reserve's policy shift and ongoing structural demand likely setting the tone for the next phase of the cycle. 1. Spikes, Breakouts, and Reversals In the first half of August, Ethereum led the market, outperforming Bitcoin and driving a broad rally in altcoins. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index shows that Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $124,496 on August 13 before reversing course, closing the month at $109,127, down from $116,491 at the beginning of the month. A week later, on August 22, Ethereum broke through the previous cycle high, reaching $4,953, surpassing the November 2021 high of $4,866 and ending a four-year consolidation. Ethereum's strong performance is particularly noteworthy given its underperformance for much of this cycle. Since its April low near $1,400, the price of Ether has more than tripled, driven by strong ETF flows and purchases by crypto treasury firms. U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of approximately $4 billion in August, the second-strongest month after July. In contrast, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw net outflows of approximately $639 million. However, despite a price decline in the last two weeks of August, Bitcoin ETF inflows turned positive. As market expectations for aggressive interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve grew, Bitcoin's store-of-value narrative regained focus. As the likelihood of a rate cut increased, Bitcoin's correlation with gold strengthened significantly that month. Besides ETFs, crypto treasury firms remain a significant source of demand. These firms continued to increase their holdings throughout August, with Ethereum-focused treasuries in particular injecting significant capital. Because Ethereum's market capitalization is smaller than Bitcoin's, corporate capital inflows have a disproportionate impact on spot prices. A $1 billion allocation to Ethereum can significantly impact the market landscape, far more than a similar amount allocated to Bitcoin. Furthermore, significant funds remain undeployed among publicly disclosed crypto treasury firms, suggesting further positive market conditions. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization climbed to a record high of $4.2 trillion that month, demonstrating the deep correlation between crypto assets and broader market trends. Rising expectations of interest rate cuts boosted risk appetite in both the stock and crypto markets, while ETF inflows and corporate reserve accumulation directly contributed to record highs for BTC and ETH. Despite market volatility near the end of the month, the interplay of loose macro policies, institutional capital flows, and crypto treasury reserve needs has maintained the crypto market's central position in the risk asset narrative. 2. Each company launches its own L1 public chain Favorable regulations are giving businesses more confidence to enter the crypto market directly. In late July, US SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced the launch of "Project Crypto," an initiative aimed at promoting the on-chain issuance and trading of stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments. This initiative marks a key step in the integration of traditional market infrastructure with blockchain technology. Encouraged by this, businesses are breaking through the limitations of existing blockchain applications and launching their own Layer 1 networks. In August, three major companies announced the launch of new L1 blockchains. Circle launched Arc, which is compatible with the EVM and uses its USDC stablecoin as its native gas token. Arc features compliance and privacy features, a built-in on-chain foreign exchange settlement engine, and will launch with a permissioned validator set. Following its acquisitions of stablecoin infrastructure provider Bridge and crypto wallet service provider Privy, Stripe launched Tempo Chain, also compatible with the EVM and focused on stablecoin payments and enterprise applications. Google released the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), a private permissioned blockchain focused on payments and asset issuance. It supports Python-based smart contracts and has attracted CME Group as a pilot partner. The logic behind enterprise blockchain development boils down to value capture, control, and independent design. By owning the underlying protocol, companies like Circle avoid paying network fees to third parties and profit directly from transaction activity. Stripe, on the other hand, can more tightly integrate its proprietary blockchain with payment systems, developing new features for customers without relying on the governance mechanisms of other chains. Both companies view control as a key element of compliant operations, particularly as regulators increase their scrutiny of illicit financial activities. Choosing to build on L1 rather than L2 avoids being constrained by other blockchain networks in terms of settlement or consensus mechanisms. Reactions from the crypto-native community have been mixed. Many believe that projects like Arc and GCUL, while borrowing technical standards from existing L1 chains, are inferior in design and exclude Ethereum and other native assets. Critics point out that permissioned validators and corporate-led governance models undermine decentralization and user autonomy. These debates echo the failed wave of "enterprise blockchains" in the mid-2010s, which ultimately failed to attract real users. Despite skepticism, these companies' moves are significant. Stripe processes over $1 trillion in payments annually, holding approximately 17% of the global payment processing market. If Tempo can achieve lower costs or offer better developer tools, competitors may be forced to follow suit. Google's entry demonstrates that major tech companies view blockchain as the next evolutionary level of financial infrastructure. If these companies can bring their scale, distribution capabilities, and regulatory resources to this area, the impact could be profound. In addition to businesses launching their own Layer 1 chains, other developments reinforce the trend of economic activity migrating on-chain. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Lutnick announced that GDP data will be published on public blockchains via oracle networks such as Chainlink and Python. Galaxy tokenized its shares to test on-chain secondary market trading. These initiatives demonstrate that businesses and governments are beginning to embed blockchain technology into core financial and data infrastructure, despite ongoing debate over the appropriate balance between compliance and decentralization. 3. Hot Trend: Crypto Treasury Companies The crypto treasury trends we highlighted in our earlier report continue. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solver (SOL) holdings continue to accumulate, with Ethereum showing the strongest performance. Holdings data shows a sharp rise in ETH's crypto treasury throughout August, primarily driven by Bitmine's reserves, which increased from approximately 625,000 ETH at the beginning of August to over 2 million currently. Solver holdings also maintained steady growth, while BTC holdings continued their slower but steady accumulation. Compared to ETF fund flows, the activity of crypto treasury companies appears relatively flat. In July and August, ETF fund inflows were stronger than those of crypto treasury companies, and the cumulative balance of ETFs also exceeded the cumulative size of crypto treasury companies. This divergence is becoming increasingly apparent as premiums on crypto treasury stocks shrink across the board. Earlier this summer, price-to-earnings ratios for crypto treasury companies were significantly higher than their net asset values, but these premiums have gradually returned to more normal levels, signaling a growing caution among stock market investors. The stock price fluctuations are evident: KindlyMD (Nakamoto's parent company) has fallen from a peak of nearly $25 in late May to around $5, while Bitmine has fallen from $62 in early August to around $46. Selling pressure intensified in late August amid reports that Nasdaq may tighten its oversight of acquisitions of crypto treasury companies through stock offerings. This news accelerated the sell-off in shares of Ethereum-focused crypto treasury companies. Bitcoin-focused companies, such as Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, ticker symbol: MSTR), were less affected because their acquisition strategies rely more on debt financing than equity issuance. 4. Hot Trend: Copycat Season Another hot trend is the rotation into altcoins. Bitcoin's dominance has gradually declined, from approximately 60% at the beginning of August to 56.5% by the end of the month, while Ethereum's market share has risen from 11.7% to 13.6%. Data indicates a rotation out of Bitcoin into Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, which aligns with the outperformance of Ethereum ETFs and inflows into crypto treasury firms. While Bitcoin ETF inflows have rebounded in recent weeks, the overall trend remains unchanged: this cycle continues to expand beyond Bitcoin, with Ethereum and altcoins gaining incremental market share. 5. Our views and predictions As markets head into the final weeks of September, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve. Labor market weakness is solidifying expectations of a near-term rate cut and reinforcing risk assets. The jobs report underscores that the economic slowdown may be deeper than initially reported, raising questions about how much easing policy will be needed to cushion the economy. Meanwhile, the long end of the yield curve is flashing warning signs. Persistently high 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields reflect market concerns that inflation may be sticky and that fiscal pressures may ultimately force central banks to finance debt and spending through money printing. Expectations of short-term interest rate cuts are driving a rebound in risky assets, but the tug-of-war between short-term support from rate cuts and long-term concerns pushing yields and precious metals higher will determine the sustainability of this rebound. This conflicting dynamic has a direct impact on cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin's correlation with gold as a store of value and hedge is growing, while Ethereum and altcoins remain more sensitive to shifts in overall risk appetite.
NEAR
NEAR$2.981-2.96%
1
1$0.009832-0.92%
Sidekick
K$0.1736-1.75%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 17:40
Share

