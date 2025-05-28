Trump Media Group follows MicroStrategy to launch $2.5 billion Bitcoin vault plan, the presidential family plays with financial tools

By: PANews
2025/05/28 10:00
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.66-7.25%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003375-4.58%
MAY
MAY$0.04019-7.03%

Trump Media Group follows MicroStrategy to launch $2.5 billion Bitcoin vault plan, the presidential family plays with financial tools

Author: Weilin, PANews

The Trump family's calculations in the cryptocurrency circle are getting louder and louder. On the evening of May 27, Trump Media & Technology Group announced that it would launch a financing plan of up to $2.5 billion to include Bitcoin in the company's treasury assets. The company has reached a subscription agreement with about 50 institutional investors and plans to raise funds by issuing about $1.5 billion in common stock and $1 billion in zero-interest convertible bonds, with the conversion price of the convertible bonds equivalent to a premium of 35%.

According to official documents filed by Trump Media Technology on May 27, the funds will be used to purchase Bitcoin as an important part of the company's balance sheet, held together with existing cash, cash equivalents and investment assets. As of the end of the first quarter of 2024, these assets totaled $759 million .

The stock price fell 10.38% in a single day after the media report was denied and the official announcement was made.

“We view Bitcoin as the ultimate tool for financial freedom, and now Trump Media has made cryptocurrency a significant part of our assets,” Trump Media CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said in a press release. “This is our first crown jewel acquisition, and this investment will help the company fight harassment and discrimination at financial institutions — a problem faced by many Americans and American businesses — while also creating synergies for subscription payments, utility tokens, and other planned transactions on the Truth Social and Truth+ platforms.”

The fundraising is expected to be completed around May 29. Crypto.com and Anchorage Digital will provide custody services for the Bitcoin vault, while Yorkville Securities and Clear Street will serve as the main placement agents for the offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. serves as financial advisor.

Influenced by the news, the company's stock price rose briefly before the market opened, then turned down after the opening of the day, and closed down 10.38%. The stock has fallen 31% so far this year. The price of Bitcoin once exceeded $110,000, and the market reaction was mixed.

It is worth noting that earlier on May 27, the Financial Times quoted six anonymous sources as saying that Trump Media Technology Group plans to raise $3 billion through stock sales to invest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The company strongly denied this, stating that "the stupid reporters of the Financial Times listened to even stupider sources."

According to a previous report by the Financial Times, the stake is expected to be sold at the market price at the close of May 23. On that day, Trump Media (DJT) closed at $25.72, up 4.6% on the day. As of May 23, Trump Media's market value was $5.7 billion.

Trump Media & Technology Group is a company owned by US President Trump. As of December 17, 2024, Trump holds a total of 52.9% of the shares. The company was incorporated on December 11, 2020, and its three major brands include Truth Social, Truth+, and Truth.Fi. As of December 20, Trump has transferred approximately $4 billion worth of shares in his media company to a trust fund controlled by his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. According to a document filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Trump was previously the largest shareholder of Trump Media & Technology Group, holding nearly 115 million shares. After the transfer, he will no longer hold any shares directly, but will become the sole beneficiary of the trust. Donald Trump Jr. is also a member of the board of directors of Trump Media.

Following the example of MicroStrategy, Trump's version of "Bitcoin Vault" mode is launched

Trump Media Technology's move is widely seen as imitating MicroStrategy's (now renamed Strategy, Chinese name Micro Strategy) "Bitcoin reserve" strategy. Strategy, led by Michael Saylor, has continued to purchase Bitcoin since 2020 and raised funds through the issuance of stocks, convertible bonds, preferred stocks and other financial instruments. Increasing Bitcoin holdings has become its core strategy. As of May 26, according to Strategy's latest disclosure, the company has purchased a total of 580,250 BTC, with a total cost of US$40.61 billion and an average purchase price of US$69,979, approaching the US$70,000 mark.

There are different interpretations of this strategy in the market. Supporters say that although the outside world may often worry about the high leverage risk of this strategy, the data shows that this concern is not true. Although Strategy's total debt is US$8.2 billion, the debt interest rate is only 0.421% , and the annual interest expense is only US$34 million. Combined with preferred stock dividends, the overall leverage cost is extremely low. Critics believe that this model essentially relies on continuous financing and continuous dilution of shareholder equity to "pile up" Bitcoin positions . Once market sentiment reverses or mNAV (representing the current stock price and the value of Bitcoin it owns) falls below 1.0, it will collapse.

Transforming into financial services and crypto companies, the presidential family plays a big game of capital

Last quarter, Trump Media earned just $820,000 from advertising and other sources, while losing $32 million.

This time, the $2.5 billion financing plan is an important step in Trump Media Technology's strategy to gradually deepen into the crypto field. In April, the media company disclosed its plan to explore utility tokens in a letter to shareholders. Users of the "Truth Digital Wallet" can use the token to pay for "Truth+ subscription fees" and may also be used to pay for "other products and services within the Truth Social ecosystem" in the future.

On March 24, Trump Media & Technology Group announced a non-binding agreement with cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com to collaborate on launching a series of exchange-traded funds and related products. These ETFs are expected to include digital assets as well as securities focused on U.S. manufacturing, covering different industries such as energy. They are scheduled to be launched later this year, subject to regulatory approval.

As early as January this year, Trump Media Technology Group launched Truth.Fi, planning to get involved in cryptocurrency investment. The new business is allowed to invest up to $250 million of its more than $700 million cash reserves in traditional investment tools, special account management accounts (SMAs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Bitcoin, and "similar cryptocurrencies or crypto-related securities."

According to officials, these SMAs will be developed in collaboration with Charles Schwab, which will also provide extensive advice on Truth.Fi investments and strategies. It is expected that these tools and products will focus on investing in growth, manufacturing and energy companies in the United States, as well as investments that help strengthen the Patriot Economy.

The latest move by Trump Media & Technology Group also echoes the changes in US regulatory and crypto policies. On March 6 this year, US President Trump signed an executive order announcing the inclusion of Bitcoin in the US strategic reserve. In addition, he announced the establishment of the "US Digital Asset Reserve", incorporating five digital currencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, SOL and ADA) into the government's asset reserves, and reiterated that he would ensure that the United States would become the "global cryptocurrency capital."

In general, Trump Media is moving towards its goal of building a new "Truth Social ecosystem" that integrates media, financial services and crypto assets through this large-scale financing and Bitcoin reserve strategy. However, whether this series of measures will bring positive impetus to the crypto industry or make it deeply trapped in the vortex of Washington politics remains to be further verified by the market and time.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

The post Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), chaired by Tom Lee, said Monday it now controls more than 2% of ether’s supply and raised $365 million to expand its holdings. The company announced this morning that its treasury, valued at $11.4 billion as of Sept. 21, consists of 2,416,054 ETH at $4,497 per token, 192 bitcoin BTC$108,783.53, $345 million in cash and a $175 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings. BitMine described itself as the world’s largest public holder of ether and the second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine is chaired by Tom Lee, who is also head of research at Fundstrat and chief investment officer at Fundstrat Capital. Lee said the company is pursuing what he calls the “alchemy of 5%,” aiming to accumulate 5% of the total ETH supply. “Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum,” Lee said. Raising funds to grow the treasury A few hours later, BitMine announced a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor covering 5.2 million shares of common stock at $70 per share — about 14% above its Sept. 19 close — along with warrants for up to 10.4 million additional shares at $87.50. The offering is expected to raise $365 million in gross proceeds, with the warrants potentially adding another $913 million, bringing total potential proceeds to about $1.28 billion. Lee said the primary use of funds would be to expand BitMine’s ether holdings, calling the premium pricing “materially accretive” to existing shareholders. BitMine added that institutional demand reflected growing interest in ethereum as Wall Street integrates blockchain into financial infrastructure. As of 11:13 a.m. ET, BMNR shares were trading around $55.79, down 9% on the day,…
1
1$0.009832-0.92%
MemeCore
M$2.59254+7.97%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,591.29-1.90%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:04
Share
Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

With the sheer volume of options in today’s market, choosing the best crypto to buy and hold right now can be overwhelming.Concerns over persistent inflation, shifting U.S. policies, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty have tempered market expansion this year. Still, Bitcoin recently broke new ground, climbing to a record high of $124,128 last month.Investor appetite isn’t […] The post Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.01541-5.22%
Union
U$0.011336-6.23%
XRP
XRP$2.8563-2.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 06:30
Share
August Crypto Market Review: ETH Leads the Rise, Institutional Funding and Macro Factors Dominate Market Trends

August Crypto Market Review: ETH Leads the Rise, Institutional Funding and Macro Factors Dominate Market Trends

By Jianing Wu , Galaxy Digital Compiled by Tim, PANews August saw various crossover signals between the macro economy and the crypto market. In traditional markets, investors faced conflicting inflation signals: the CPI released at the beginning of the month came in below expectations, but the subsequent Producer Price Index (PPI) came in above expectations. This was coupled with weakening employment data and growing market expectations that the Federal Reserve would begin cutting interest rates in September. At the end of the month's Fed meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Chairman Powell struck a dovish tone, emphasizing the "shifting balance of risks" brought about by rising unemployment, which reinforced expectations of a shift toward easing monetary policy. The stock market closed higher in a volatile session, with the S&P 500 fluctuating with the data releases. Defensive assets like gold outperformed at the end of the month. The crypto market reflected this macro uncertainty, with increased volatility. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of over $124,000 in mid-August before retreating to around $110,000, while Ethereum's gains for the entire month outpaced Bitcoin's. After experiencing its largest single-day outflow at the beginning of the month, Ethereum ETFs quickly attracted strong inflows, briefly surpassing Bitcoin's despite Ethereum's smaller market capitalization. However, the recovery in demand pushed ETH prices to a new high near $4,953, and the ETH/BTC exchange rate rose to 0.04 for the first time since November 2024. The fluctuations in ETF trading highlight that institutional position adjustments are increasingly influencing price trends, and ETH is clearly the leader in this cycle. In terms of laws and policies, regulators are gradually pushing forward reforms to reshape the industry landscape. The U.S. Department of Labor has opened the door to allocating crypto assets to 401(k) pension plans, while the U.S. SEC has explicitly stated that certain liquidity pledge businesses do not fall under the category of securities. Application trends at the market structure and institutional levels are deepening. Treasury Secretary Bessant disclosed for the first time that strategic Bitcoin reserves now hold between 120,000 and 170,000 coins, revealing the government's cumulative cryptocurrency holdings for the first time. Business activity is also accelerating: Stablecoin issuers Stripe and Circle announced plans to develop independent L1 blockchains, while Wyoming became the first state government in the US to issue a dollar-denominated stablecoin. Google also joined the enterprise blockchain fray with its "Universal Ledger" system. Meanwhile, crypto treasury companies continue to increase their asset allocation efforts. Overall, August reinforced two key trends. On the one hand, macro volatility and policy uncertainty triggered significant market volatility in both the equity and crypto markets; on the other, the underlying trend of market institutionalization is accelerating, from ETF flows to widespread adoption by sovereign institutions and corporations. These intertwining forces are likely to continue to dominate market movements as the autumn approaches, with the Federal Reserve's policy shift and ongoing structural demand likely setting the tone for the next phase of the cycle. 1. Spikes, Breakouts, and Reversals In the first half of August, Ethereum led the market, outperforming Bitcoin and driving a broad rally in altcoins. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index shows that Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $124,496 on August 13 before reversing course, closing the month at $109,127, down from $116,491 at the beginning of the month. A week later, on August 22, Ethereum broke through the previous cycle high, reaching $4,953, surpassing the November 2021 high of $4,866 and ending a four-year consolidation. Ethereum's strong performance is particularly noteworthy given its underperformance for much of this cycle. Since its April low near $1,400, the price of Ether has more than tripled, driven by strong ETF flows and purchases by crypto treasury firms. U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of approximately $4 billion in August, the second-strongest month after July. In contrast, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw net outflows of approximately $639 million. However, despite a price decline in the last two weeks of August, Bitcoin ETF inflows turned positive. As market expectations for aggressive interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve grew, Bitcoin's store-of-value narrative regained focus. As the likelihood of a rate cut increased, Bitcoin's correlation with gold strengthened significantly that month. Besides ETFs, crypto treasury firms remain a significant source of demand. These firms continued to increase their holdings throughout August, with Ethereum-focused treasuries in particular injecting significant capital. Because Ethereum's market capitalization is smaller than Bitcoin's, corporate capital inflows have a disproportionate impact on spot prices. A $1 billion allocation to Ethereum can significantly impact the market landscape, far more than a similar amount allocated to Bitcoin. Furthermore, significant funds remain undeployed among publicly disclosed crypto treasury firms, suggesting further positive market conditions. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization climbed to a record high of $4.2 trillion that month, demonstrating the deep correlation between crypto assets and broader market trends. Rising expectations of interest rate cuts boosted risk appetite in both the stock and crypto markets, while ETF inflows and corporate reserve accumulation directly contributed to record highs for BTC and ETH. Despite market volatility near the end of the month, the interplay of loose macro policies, institutional capital flows, and crypto treasury reserve needs has maintained the crypto market's central position in the risk asset narrative. 2. Each company launches its own L1 public chain Favorable regulations are giving businesses more confidence to enter the crypto market directly. In late July, US SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced the launch of "Project Crypto," an initiative aimed at promoting the on-chain issuance and trading of stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments. This initiative marks a key step in the integration of traditional market infrastructure with blockchain technology. Encouraged by this, businesses are breaking through the limitations of existing blockchain applications and launching their own Layer 1 networks. In August, three major companies announced the launch of new L1 blockchains. Circle launched Arc, which is compatible with the EVM and uses its USDC stablecoin as its native gas token. Arc features compliance and privacy features, a built-in on-chain foreign exchange settlement engine, and will launch with a permissioned validator set. Following its acquisitions of stablecoin infrastructure provider Bridge and crypto wallet service provider Privy, Stripe launched Tempo Chain, also compatible with the EVM and focused on stablecoin payments and enterprise applications. Google released the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), a private permissioned blockchain focused on payments and asset issuance. It supports Python-based smart contracts and has attracted CME Group as a pilot partner. The logic behind enterprise blockchain development boils down to value capture, control, and independent design. By owning the underlying protocol, companies like Circle avoid paying network fees to third parties and profit directly from transaction activity. Stripe, on the other hand, can more tightly integrate its proprietary blockchain with payment systems, developing new features for customers without relying on the governance mechanisms of other chains. Both companies view control as a key element of compliant operations, particularly as regulators increase their scrutiny of illicit financial activities. Choosing to build on L1 rather than L2 avoids being constrained by other blockchain networks in terms of settlement or consensus mechanisms. Reactions from the crypto-native community have been mixed. Many believe that projects like Arc and GCUL, while borrowing technical standards from existing L1 chains, are inferior in design and exclude Ethereum and other native assets. Critics point out that permissioned validators and corporate-led governance models undermine decentralization and user autonomy. These debates echo the failed wave of "enterprise blockchains" in the mid-2010s, which ultimately failed to attract real users. Despite skepticism, these companies' moves are significant. Stripe processes over $1 trillion in payments annually, holding approximately 17% of the global payment processing market. If Tempo can achieve lower costs or offer better developer tools, competitors may be forced to follow suit. Google's entry demonstrates that major tech companies view blockchain as the next evolutionary level of financial infrastructure. If these companies can bring their scale, distribution capabilities, and regulatory resources to this area, the impact could be profound. In addition to businesses launching their own Layer 1 chains, other developments reinforce the trend of economic activity migrating on-chain. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Lutnick announced that GDP data will be published on public blockchains via oracle networks such as Chainlink and Python. Galaxy tokenized its shares to test on-chain secondary market trading. These initiatives demonstrate that businesses and governments are beginning to embed blockchain technology into core financial and data infrastructure, despite ongoing debate over the appropriate balance between compliance and decentralization. 3. Hot Trend: Crypto Treasury Companies The crypto treasury trends we highlighted in our earlier report continue. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solver (SOL) holdings continue to accumulate, with Ethereum showing the strongest performance. Holdings data shows a sharp rise in ETH's crypto treasury throughout August, primarily driven by Bitmine's reserves, which increased from approximately 625,000 ETH at the beginning of August to over 2 million currently. Solver holdings also maintained steady growth, while BTC holdings continued their slower but steady accumulation. Compared to ETF fund flows, the activity of crypto treasury companies appears relatively flat. In July and August, ETF fund inflows were stronger than those of crypto treasury companies, and the cumulative balance of ETFs also exceeded the cumulative size of crypto treasury companies. This divergence is becoming increasingly apparent as premiums on crypto treasury stocks shrink across the board. Earlier this summer, price-to-earnings ratios for crypto treasury companies were significantly higher than their net asset values, but these premiums have gradually returned to more normal levels, signaling a growing caution among stock market investors. The stock price fluctuations are evident: KindlyMD (Nakamoto's parent company) has fallen from a peak of nearly $25 in late May to around $5, while Bitmine has fallen from $62 in early August to around $46. Selling pressure intensified in late August amid reports that Nasdaq may tighten its oversight of acquisitions of crypto treasury companies through stock offerings. This news accelerated the sell-off in shares of Ethereum-focused crypto treasury companies. Bitcoin-focused companies, such as Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, ticker symbol: MSTR), were less affected because their acquisition strategies rely more on debt financing than equity issuance. 4. Hot Trend: Copycat Season Another hot trend is the rotation into altcoins. Bitcoin's dominance has gradually declined, from approximately 60% at the beginning of August to 56.5% by the end of the month, while Ethereum's market share has risen from 11.7% to 13.6%. Data indicates a rotation out of Bitcoin into Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, which aligns with the outperformance of Ethereum ETFs and inflows into crypto treasury firms. While Bitcoin ETF inflows have rebounded in recent weeks, the overall trend remains unchanged: this cycle continues to expand beyond Bitcoin, with Ethereum and altcoins gaining incremental market share. 5. Our views and predictions As markets head into the final weeks of September, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve. Labor market weakness is solidifying expectations of a near-term rate cut and reinforcing risk assets. The jobs report underscores that the economic slowdown may be deeper than initially reported, raising questions about how much easing policy will be needed to cushion the economy. Meanwhile, the long end of the yield curve is flashing warning signs. Persistently high 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields reflect market concerns that inflation may be sticky and that fiscal pressures may ultimately force central banks to finance debt and spending through money printing. Expectations of short-term interest rate cuts are driving a rebound in risky assets, but the tug-of-war between short-term support from rate cuts and long-term concerns pushing yields and precious metals higher will determine the sustainability of this rebound. This conflicting dynamic has a direct impact on cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin's correlation with gold as a store of value and hedge is growing, while Ethereum and altcoins remain more sensitive to shifts in overall risk appetite.
NEAR
NEAR$2.981-2.96%
1
1$0.009832-0.92%
Sidekick
K$0.1736-1.75%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 17:40
Share

Trending News

More

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

August Crypto Market Review: ETH Leads the Rise, Institutional Funding and Macro Factors Dominate Market Trends

Q4 Crypto Predictions: Experts Rank BlockchainFX the Best Presale to Buy Now Over Snorter Token and Pudgy Pandas

FTX Exec’s Plea Deal Takes Center Stage in Court Battle