Chainlink Made a Historic Partnership with Mastercard to Let 3B+ Cardholders Buy Crypto On-chain

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/25 05:34
Threshold
T$0.01545-4.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08631-2.27%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017218-3.77%

Chainlink has announced a partnership with Mastercard that allows over 3 billion cardholders worldwide to purchase crypto directly on-chain through a secure fiat-to-crypto conversion system.

The collaboration leverages Chainlink’s interoperability infrastructure and Mastercard’s global payments network to power the new Swapper Finance platform.

It addresses a key barrier that has prevented mainstream users from accessing on-chain economies by eliminating the complex multi-step processes traditionally required to convert fiat currency into cryptocurrency.

“This is the type of traditional finance and decentralized finance convergence that Chainlink was built to make possible,” said Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, in the official announcement.

Cardholders can now seamlessly convert fiat currency into crypto assets as easily as they would with any other purchase, directly accessing the on-chain economy without the hassle of setting up a wallet or registering with an exchange.

Multi-Partner Ecosystem Powers Seamless Integration

Behind this seamless experience lies a robust web of collaborators ensuring everything works flawlessly in the background.

The Swapper Finance platform operates through a sophisticated ecosystem involving multiple technology partners collaborating to deliver a seamless user experience.

ZeroHash provides the core compliance, custody, and transaction infrastructure, facilitating the conversion of regulated fiat currency into cryptocurrency for smart contract consumption.

Shift4 Payments handles seamless card processing, while XSwap sources liquidity from decentralized exchanges, including the Uniswap protocol, to execute the final on-chain swaps.

We are excited to be the infrastructure partner alongside Chainlink and Mastercard on the Swapper Finance platform,” said Edward Woodford, CEO & co-founder of ZeroHash.

As for Chainlink, the integration uses its verification system to synchronize key transaction details, ensuring secure connections between traditional payment methods and decentralized finance protocols.

This development arrives at an opportune moment when institutional adoption of blockchain technology is accelerating. In fact, Mastercard previously reported that 30% of its transactions in 2024 were tokenized.

The partnership builds on this momentum by providing practical utility for digital assets beyond speculative trading, opening the door to mainstream adoption.

Industry Giants Race to Capture the Crypto Payments Expansion

While Chainlink and Mastercard’s partnership represents a major milestone; it’s part of a broader competitive struggle where payment giants are rapidly expanding their crypto capabilities.

Visa recently partnered with Yellow Card Financial to bring stablecoin-powered payments to 20 African nations, demonstrating how traditional payment networks view crypto as essential infrastructure for emerging markets.

Mastercard has also been particularly aggressive in building its crypto ecosystem, having launched over 100 crypto card programs globally and developing solutions like Crypto Credential for simplified transactions in the UAE and Kazakhstan.

We’re beginning to witness a competitive dynamic that contrasts sharply with the payment industry’s more cautious approach during crypto’s early years, when Visa and Mastercard temporarily halted new crypto partnerships in 2023 following high-profile industry failures.

With these new developments, we could be gearing toward a maturation phase in which crypto utility is beginning to match its speculative appeal. This will potentially unlock the massive untokenized assets market that Chainlink has recently identified as a $260 trillion opportunity.

Chainlink’s co-founder, Sergey Nazarov, sees this as a turning point that will finally connect three billion Mastercard users with on-chain trading environments globally.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Saturday, September 20th

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Saturday, September 20th

The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Saturday, September 20th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It seems like summer just began, and here we are in its last throes. Monday marks the last day of summer and the first day of fall, and I’m not sure I’m quite ready for the changing of the seasons. But time waits for no man (or woman) and we must march forth. Soon enough, in fact, it will be March 4th, and winter will be dwindling. So it goes, oh my Pipsqueaks. So it goes. Let’s lay down some dominoes. Looking for Friday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal…
MemeCore
M$2.63873+10.43%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0398-7.89%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0090823+11.57%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 08:04
Share
Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23746-12.43%
XRP
XRP$2.8483-4.19%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003372-6.04%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Share
CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME will launch options on XRP and SOL futures, opening the doors to hedging strategies on a fully regulated market. Cumberland and FalconX will facilitate the contracts trading.
Solana
SOL$220.37-6.74%
XRP
XRP$2.8483-4.19%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:58
Share

Trending News

More

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Saturday, September 20th

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Ondo Finance Launches USDY Yieldcoin on Stellar, Bringing Tokenized U.S. Treasuries to Users