Why are American mining companies collapsing at this critical moment in their journey toward becoming a Bitcoin superpower?

By: PANews
2025/06/25 09:00
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.691-8.21%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003298-0.45%

Written by Joel Khalili, Wired

Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News

Trump’s Bitcoin Mining Ambitions

Trump once promised to make the United States the world's capital of Bitcoin mining. However, the recent comprehensive tariff policy has put this ambition in a dilemma.

President Donald Trump paused to enjoy the applause from the audience as he laid out his plan to turn the United States into a bitcoin mining superpower to the cheers of a crowd of enthusiastic bitcoin believers at the Bitcoin 2024 cryptocurrency conference.

“I’m going to have bitcoin mined, minted and produced in the United States,” he told the crowd. “You’re going to be very happy with me — you’re going to be very happy.”

Since returning to the White House, Trump has largely fulfilled his campaign promises: he has set about building a national bitcoin reserve, replaced the head of the regulator that was most harsh on crypto companies in the previous administration, and appointed a "crypto czar" to set clear regulatory rules for the industry. However, in the key area of bitcoin mining, the US president's approach so far has been full of contradictions, supporting local mining companies on the one hand and increasing the industry's operating costs through tariff policies on the other.

The two sides of tariff policy

On April 2, Trump announced new punitive tariffs on 57 countries, including tariffs on goods from China (later adjusted to 55%), and tariffs of 24% to 36% on Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia (Chinese companies produce some mining machines in these three countries). This policy has caused American mining companies that rely on Chinese suppliers, including the Trump family’s newly established mining company American Bitcoin, to face the challenge of soaring hardware costs.

However, these tariffs also offer a silver lining: They could bolster small-scale U.S.-based mining rig manufacturers, as U.S.-made mining rigs are not subject to the new import duties.

Whether U.S. hardware manufacturers can truly seize this opportunity depends largely on their potential customers and whether U.S. mining companies can withstand the economic impact of tariff policies.

To ensure a stable supply chain, mining companies usually sign long-term purchasing agreements with hardware manufacturers. Now these companies have to face a thorny problem: they may need to pay high tariffs on orders of Chinese mining machines that have not yet been delivered.

Faced with the pressure of rising costs, many US mining companies have begun to adjust their business direction and turn to artificial intelligence (AI) and other data center businesses to seek more stable sources of profit. This trend puts the vision of a "Bitcoin superpower" that is mined by US companies in the United States using US-made mining machines at risk of being aborted at the start.

"If things continue like this, mining will continue to be squeezed out of the U.S.," said Chris Bendiksen, director of bitcoin research at investment firm CoinShares. "We may have seen peak mining in the U.S.."

In a statement to WIRED, White House spokesman Kush Desai pushed back against the idea that tariffs could undermine Trump’s bitcoin mining ambitions.

“We can do two things at the same time,” he said. “We can use tariffs to promote localization of hardware manufacturing, and we can use energy policy to reduce the operating costs of Bitcoin mining companies.”

Bitcoin Mining’s Hardware Arms Race

Bitcoin mining is essentially a hardware arms race. Miners must constantly upgrade their equipment to ensure that their computing power is sufficient to beat their competitors and win the right to process transaction blocks and receive Bitcoin rewards.

In this field, two Chinese manufacturers, Bitmain and MicroBT, have almost monopolized the global market. The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCA), an institution affiliated with the University of Cambridge, estimates that these two companies together control 97% of the mining machine market share.

Although a number of challengers have tried to break the duopoly over the past few years, none have been able to achieve breakthroughs in hardware performance or production costs. "The road is littered with the bodies of failures," Bendiksen commented.

The new tariff policy has forced many American mining companies that rely on Chinese mining machines to review their supply chain strategies and look for alternatives.

Analysts believe that Santa Clara-based mining machine manufacturer Auradine may be one of the biggest beneficiaries. The company has been struggling to shake the market position of Bitmain and MicroBT in the three years since its establishment. However, Auradine has seen a surge in customer inquiries since Trump announced the new tariffs.

“We’re seeing unprecedented interest from the market,” said Rajiv Khemani, co-founder and CEO of Auradine. “Miners want to make sure they are hedged against tariff risk in any policy environment.”

To seize this opportunity, Auradine recently launched a new generation of Bitcoin mining machine product line and raised $153 million in Series C funding. Hemani revealed that the company is about to announce a number of high-profile customers signed after the tariff policy.

MARA Holdings’ layout

One of Auradine's star clients is MARA Holdings, a US-listed mining company that not only participated in the creation of Auradine but also holds an $85.4 million stake in the company.

MARA CEO Fred Thiel said that although Auradine's mining machines currently only account for a small part of the company's operating equipment, Auradine's products account for about 50% of new orders in 2025.

"In an environment where geopolitical risks and tariff risks coexist, if the price of a mining machine made in the United States is the same as that of a mining machine made in China, what would you choose? The answer is obvious," Thiel said. "If the US government suddenly bans the import of Chinese mining machines one day in the future, and you have already paid a deposit of $300 million for an order, you will be in a very passive position."

However, whether Auradine can truly benefit from the tariff policy still depends on whether US miners can withstand the impact of tariffs on their existing orders.

The current timing is even worse for mining companies. Although the rise in Bitcoin prices has brought certain profit margins, factors such as increased industry competition, falling transaction fees, and reduced Bitcoin block rewards have significantly compressed mining companies' profit margins.

At the same time, mining companies are also facing fierce competition from AI companies, which, with sufficient financial strength, are snatching limited energy resources in the United States. The latest forecast of the U.S. Department of Energy shows that by 2028, the power consumption of the AI industry may reach 22% of the electricity consumption of all U.S. households.

Bitcoin mining companies operating in the United States, including Riot Platforms, Bitfarms, MARA, CoreWeave, Core Scientific, Hut 8, Iris Energy, etc., have sought to diversify, exit the mining market, and transform their facilities to adapt to artificial intelligence training and high-performance computing. Only a few large companies (such as CleanSpark) are still focused on Bitcoin mining.

"Miners have always been savvy buyers of electricity, like vultures on the grid," Bendiksen said. "But now, AI companies are willing to pay higher electricity prices, and the living space of mining companies is being further squeezed."

MARA CEO Thiel believes that tariff increases alone are not enough to force Bitcoin miners to leave the U.S. Compared with energy costs, hardware import tariffs have a relatively small impact on the overall operating costs of mining companies.

However, in an already challenging market environment, the cumulative effect of tariff policies has undoubtedly exacerbated the industry's difficulties.

"Typically, this kind of shock leads to the beginning of consolidation in the industry," said Thiemo Fetzer, professor of economics at the University of Warwick. "We are likely to see small miners eliminated as rising equipment costs and increased supply chain uncertainty make it more difficult for them to survive."

Global layout of mining companies

Faced with challenges in the US market, many mining companies have begun to expand their businesses overseas to avoid tariff risks.

“Why do we want to develop international business? Because it can reduce the risk of a single policy.” “As a Bitcoin miner, you have to be flexible.”

At the same time, Chinese mining machine manufacturers Bitmain and MicroBT are also accelerating their layout of domestic production in the United States to bypass tariff barriers.

“We are actively investing in the U.S. market, including local manufacturing,” said Irene Gao, president of Bitmain’s mining business.

Currently, Bitcoin mining companies are generally in a wait-and-see mode. Before the 90-day suspension period of Trump’s new tariffs ends in July, its ultimate impact remains unclear, and many companies have therefore postponed hardware purchasing decisions.

“Everyone is waiting to see how the tariffs will play out,” Hermani said.

The contradictions of Trump’s policies

On the surface, Trump’s tariff policy runs counter to his ambitions to boost the U.S. bitcoin mining industry.

“These tariffs are clearly disruptive,” Bendiksen said bluntly.

To achieve two goals at the same time: supporting American mining machine manufacturers and ensuring the viability of mining companies in the United States, the Trump administration may need to use other policy tools, such as promoting energy infrastructure construction to reduce mining companies' electricity costs.

The White House claims that a series of recent executive orders will help lower U.S. energy prices. However, the reality is that many mining companies are still reducing their domestic operations and turning to AI or other fields.

“Trump’s promise of ‘Bitcoin for All of America’ seems like just empty rhetoric at this point,” Bendiksen concluded. “It’s more about pandering to nationalist sentiment than real industrial policy.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.687-8.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08628-2.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017227-3.82%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:33
Share
Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants The financial world is constantly evolving, and a groundbreaking development has just arrived for investors seeking diversified exposure. Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced an innovative Coinbase derivative product that’s poised to redefine investment strategies. This new offering uniquely combines crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the stability and growth potential of major U.S. technology stocks. What is This Revolutionary Coinbase Derivative? Coinbase’s latest financial innovation is a derivative product designed to track the performance of two powerful market segments. It’s a game-changer because it offers something unprecedented in the U.S. market. It tracks the “Magnificent Seven,” a group of seven dominant U.S. tech companies known for their significant market influence. It also includes BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, providing direct exposure to the two largest cryptocurrencies. Additionally, Coinbase’s own stock is part of this unique blend, adding another layer of exposure to the crypto ecosystem. This Coinbase derivative marks the first time a U.S.-listed product has offered direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities in a single package. This simplifies investment, bridging traditional finance and digital assets. Bridging the Gap: Benefits for Investors with Coinbase Derivative This new Coinbase derivative offers several compelling advantages for both seasoned and new investors looking to diversify their portfolios efficiently. Simplified Diversification: Instead of managing separate investments, investors gain exposure to both through a single product, streamlining the process. Enhanced Accessibility: For those hesitant to directly invest in cryptocurrencies, this derivative provides a regulated and more familiar pathway through an established exchange. Potential for Growth: By combining high-growth tech companies with the dynamic potential of cryptocurrencies, the product aims to capture upside from both sectors. Innovation in Finance: It integrates digital assets into mainstream financial products, reflecting evolving global markets. This product caters to a growing demand for integrated investment solutions that reflect the interconnectedness of today’s financial world. Understanding the Components: Tech Giants and Crypto ETFs in the Coinbase Derivative To appreciate this Coinbase derivative, understanding its core components is essential. The “Magnificent Seven” refers to tech powerhouses driving significant market growth. On the cryptocurrency side, BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are crucial. These ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of Bitcoin and Ethereum without directly owning the underlying digital assets. This eliminates some complexities associated with crypto custody and security. The inclusion of Coinbase’s own stock further aligns the derivative with the crypto industry’s performance. This combination provides a balanced, dynamic investment profile, capturing modern market trends. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Considerations for the Coinbase Derivative While the Coinbase derivative presents exciting opportunities, investors should also be aware of potential challenges and considerations. All investments carry risks. Market Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for their price fluctuations, which can impact the derivative’s performance. Even large-cap tech stocks can experience significant swings. Regulatory Landscape: The regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies is still evolving. Changes could influence the value and availability of such products. Concentration Risk: While diversified across two asset classes, the product is still concentrated in specific tech companies and two main cryptocurrencies. Understanding these factors is crucial for informed decisions. Thorough research and considering risk tolerance are paramount before engaging. Coinbase’s introduction of this unique derivative product marks a significant milestone in the financial industry. By ingeniously blending the world of leading technology stocks with the dynamic growth of spot crypto ETFs, it offers investors an unprecedented avenue for diversified exposure. This move not only simplifies access to complex markets but also underscores the growing convergence of traditional finance and digital assets. It’s an exciting time to witness such innovation, providing new tools for portfolio expansion and risk management in an ever-changing economic landscape. Frequently Asked Questions About the Coinbase Derivative Here are some common questions about this new investment product: Q1: What exactly is the Coinbase derivative? A1: It’s a new financial product launched by Coinbase that tracks the performance of both major U.S. technology stocks (the Magnificent Seven) and spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, along with Coinbase’s own stock. Q2: Why is this derivative considered unique? A2: It’s the first U.S.-listed derivative to offer direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities within a single product, simplifying diversification for investors. Q3: Which specific tech companies are included in the “Magnificent Seven”? A3: While the exact composition can vary slightly depending on the index, it generally refers to leading U.S. tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google (Alphabet), Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla. Q4: How does this product provide exposure to cryptocurrencies? A4: It achieves this through BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of these cryptocurrencies without directly holding the digital assets themselves. Q5: What are the main benefits of investing in this Coinbase derivative? A5: Key benefits include simplified diversification across tech and crypto, enhanced accessibility to digital assets, and the potential for growth from two dynamic market sectors. What are your thoughts on this innovative blend of crypto and tech? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of diversified investing! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping crypto market institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.010917-11.58%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004565-12.89%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01471-2.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:10
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001709-6.40%
Startup
STARTUP$0.00643-10.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0891+19.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share

Trending News

More

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line