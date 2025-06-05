Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.5)

By: PANews
2025/06/05 12:42
Solana
SOL$219.26-5.64%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1255-9.77%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002287-10.20%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00006055+11.26%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓6/5 Update:
Pump coin issuance is expected, Sol chain is being sucked of blood
BNB Chain remains active

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.5)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pepeto vs Blockdag Vs Layer Brett Vs Remittix and Little Pepe

Pepeto vs Blockdag Vs Layer Brett Vs Remittix and Little Pepe

The post Pepeto vs Blockdag Vs Layer Brett Vs Remittix and Little Pepe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 05:39 Hunting the best crypto investment in 2025? Presales can flip a portfolio fast and sometimes change a life overnight when you choose well, which is why we start with receipts instead of slogans and cut straight to what’s live, audited, and usable today, not vague aspirations likely to drift as cycles turn and narratives fade for months. In this head-to-head we put Pepeto (PEPETO) up against Blockdag, Layer Brett, Remittix, and Little Pepe using simple yardsticks, team intent and delivery, on-chain proofs, tokenomics clarity, DEX and bridge readiness, PayFi rails, staking, and listing prep, so you can act on facts, not hype, and decide confidently before the next leg higher catches you watching from the sidelines. Pepeto’s Utility Play: Zero-Fee DEX, Bridge, And StrongPotential Pepeto treats the meme coin playbook like a platform brief, not a joke. The team ships fast, polishes details, and shows up weekly, aiming for staying power rather than a momentary pop. A hard-capped design anchors PepetoSwap, a zero-fee exchange where every trade routes through PEPETO for built-in usage instead of buzz. Already 850+ projects have applied to list, fertile ground for volume if listings follow. A built-in cross-chain bridge adds smart routing to unify liquidity, cut extra hops, and reduce slippage, turning activity into steady token demand because every swap touches PEPETO. Pepeto is audited by independent experts Solidproof and Coinsult, a trust marker reflected in more than $6,7 Million already raised in presale. Early momentum is visible. The presale puts early buyers at the front of the line with staking and stage-based price increases, and that line is getting long. Utility plus purpose, culture plus tools, the combo that tends to run farther than hype alone. Translation for you: Pepeto is graduating from noise to usage. If…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0017594-1.95%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06601-1.18%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.43-7.08%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:41
Share
Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

The post Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), chaired by Tom Lee, said Monday it now controls more than 2% of ether’s supply and raised $365 million to expand its holdings. The company announced this morning that its treasury, valued at $11.4 billion as of Sept. 21, consists of 2,416,054 ETH at $4,497 per token, 192 bitcoin BTC$108,783.53, $345 million in cash and a $175 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings. BitMine described itself as the world’s largest public holder of ether and the second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine is chaired by Tom Lee, who is also head of research at Fundstrat and chief investment officer at Fundstrat Capital. Lee said the company is pursuing what he calls the “alchemy of 5%,” aiming to accumulate 5% of the total ETH supply. “Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum,” Lee said. Raising funds to grow the treasury A few hours later, BitMine announced a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor covering 5.2 million shares of common stock at $70 per share — about 14% above its Sept. 19 close — along with warrants for up to 10.4 million additional shares at $87.50. The offering is expected to raise $365 million in gross proceeds, with the warrants potentially adding another $913 million, bringing total potential proceeds to about $1.28 billion. Lee said the primary use of funds would be to expand BitMine’s ether holdings, calling the premium pricing “materially accretive” to existing shareholders. BitMine added that institutional demand reflected growing interest in ethereum as Wall Street integrates blockchain into financial infrastructure. As of 11:13 a.m. ET, BMNR shares were trading around $55.79, down 9% on the day,…
1
1$0.009803+3.75%
MemeCore
M$2.58091+7.47%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,423.52-1.73%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:04
Share
Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

With the sheer volume of options in today’s market, choosing the best crypto to buy and hold right now can be overwhelming.Concerns over persistent inflation, shifting U.S. policies, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty have tempered market expansion this year. Still, Bitcoin recently broke new ground, climbing to a record high of $124,128 last month.Investor appetite isn’t […] The post Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.01538-5.12%
Union
U$0.011259-6.33%
XRP
XRP$2.8533-1.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Pepeto vs Blockdag Vs Layer Brett Vs Remittix and Little Pepe

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

Q4 Crypto Predictions: Experts Rank BlockchainFX the Best Presale to Buy Now Over Snorter Token and Pudgy Pandas

FTX Exec’s Plea Deal Takes Center Stage in Court Battle