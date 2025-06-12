The head of DevRel Consensys gave advice to developers in the Web3 sphere

By: Incrypted
2025/06/12 20:54
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01697-11.93%
Particl
PART$0.197-3.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+20.26%
  • The Incrypted Online Marathon was held on June 9.
  • Francesco Andreoli, head of DevRel at Consensys, took part in it.
  • He told about what the company does and gave recommendations to developers.
  • Andreoli believes that creators of new solutions should definitely actively participate in hackathons and work carefully with feedback.

On June 9, 2025, Incrypted Online Marathon was held as part of the largest crypto event in Ukraine – Ukrainian Blockchain Week 2025. It was attended by Francesco Andreoli, Lead DevRel at Consensys.

It should be noted that Incrypted Online Marathon was viewed on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) by about 32,000 people. Also within the framework of UBW 2025 will be Incrypted Crypto Conference 2025, which will be the centerpiece of the event. Tickets for it can be purchased on the event’s official website.

During his speech Andreoli told more about Consensys and gave some recommendations for developers both at the stage of product creation and when participating in hackathons.

According to Andreoli, Consensys is an umbrella organization that unites many projects. Among them, the most famous is the cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask.

Andreoli also mentioned the L2 network Linea and API provider Infura. He himself worked at Consensys for about four years and put a lot of effort into the development of the company’s products.

Andreoli himself describes the DevRel direction as the process of “nurturing” new solutions and the teams that create them.

Andreoli also mentioned the company’s acquisition of key management and infrastructure provider Web3Auth. This acquisition, he said, is aimed at improving MetaMask’s user experience by introducing an authentication mechanism from the Web2 space.

He also noted the importance of documenting the entire development process. According to Andreoli, aspiring developers need to “nail down” the product, be able to present it to the audience and familiarize them with the key features of the solution.

According to Andreoli, feedback, including negative feedback, is a key element of project growth.

When asked what tools developers should pay attention to, Andreoli singled out Cursor in the first place. He also recommended using pre-compiled repositories and v0 from Vercel.

As for the Consensys team, Andreoli said it is committed to diversifying workflows, of which feedback processing is an important part.

In the context of hackathons, he noted the following:

You can also check out other Incrypted Online Marathon coverage on the Incrypted website:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

The post Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), chaired by Tom Lee, said Monday it now controls more than 2% of ether’s supply and raised $365 million to expand its holdings. The company announced this morning that its treasury, valued at $11.4 billion as of Sept. 21, consists of 2,416,054 ETH at $4,497 per token, 192 bitcoin BTC$108,783.53, $345 million in cash and a $175 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings. BitMine described itself as the world’s largest public holder of ether and the second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine is chaired by Tom Lee, who is also head of research at Fundstrat and chief investment officer at Fundstrat Capital. Lee said the company is pursuing what he calls the “alchemy of 5%,” aiming to accumulate 5% of the total ETH supply. “Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum,” Lee said. Raising funds to grow the treasury A few hours later, BitMine announced a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor covering 5.2 million shares of common stock at $70 per share — about 14% above its Sept. 19 close — along with warrants for up to 10.4 million additional shares at $87.50. The offering is expected to raise $365 million in gross proceeds, with the warrants potentially adding another $913 million, bringing total potential proceeds to about $1.28 billion. Lee said the primary use of funds would be to expand BitMine’s ether holdings, calling the premium pricing “materially accretive” to existing shareholders. BitMine added that institutional demand reflected growing interest in ethereum as Wall Street integrates blockchain into financial infrastructure. As of 11:13 a.m. ET, BMNR shares were trading around $55.79, down 9% on the day,…
1
1$0.009781+8.06%
MemeCore
M$2.57848+8.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,437.71-1.84%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:04
Share
Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

With the sheer volume of options in today’s market, choosing the best crypto to buy and hold right now can be overwhelming.Concerns over persistent inflation, shifting U.S. policies, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty have tempered market expansion this year. Still, Bitcoin recently broke new ground, climbing to a record high of $124,128 last month.Investor appetite isn’t […] The post Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.01539-5.17%
Union
U$0.011166-7.69%
XRP
XRP$2.8412-2.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 06:30
Share
MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

Presale crypto tokens have become some of the most active areas in Web3, offering early access to projects that blend culture, finance, and technology. Investors are constantly searching for the best crypto presale to buy right now, comparing new token presales across different niches. MAXI DOGE has gained attention for its meme-driven energy, but early [...] The post MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities appeared first on Blockonomi.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01198-6.91%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24031-3.77%
BLEND
BLEND$0.0003278-1.17%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 00:00
Share

Trending News

More

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

Q4 Crypto Predictions: Experts Rank BlockchainFX the Best Presale to Buy Now Over Snorter Token and Pudgy Pandas

FTX Exec’s Plea Deal Takes Center Stage in Court Battle