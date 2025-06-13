Bitcoin crashes as Israel launches attack on Iran, but charts saw it coming first

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/13 21:13

Bitcoin’s sharp sell-off this week has sparked concerns across the market, with many pointing to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran as the primary catalyst.

While macro headlines triggered panic selling, the charts had already laid out the roadmap. A bearish shark harmonic pattern, coupled with a breakdown from key volume levels, suggested that a corrective move was highly probable. Notably, Bitcoin (BTC) was consolidating near the value area high earlier this week when tensions in the Middle East began escalating.

As news of a military confrontation between Israel and Iran broke, global risk sentiment weakened, leading to widespread liquidation across crypto markets. However, beneath the surface, technical structure had already shown signs of exhaustion. As predicted on June 10 in this analysis article, a shark harmonic pattern hinted at a full market rotation, which ultimately played out in textbook fashion.

Key technical points

  • Bearish Shark Harmonic Completed: Pattern projected a retracement from VAH to VAL.
  • Breakdown of Value Area High: Confirmed technical weakness and led to an impulsive sell-off.
  • News of Israel-Iran Tensions Added Volatility: Macro uncertainty accelerated the move but didn’t initiate it.
  • Value Area Low and Key Low Now in Focus: Price has tapped into strong support — a possible bounce zone.
Bitcoin crashes as Israel launches attack on Iran, but charts saw it coming first - 1

The move began with price consolidating above the value area high (VAH), a level that had acted as resistance throughout recent trading sessions. The confirmation of the shark harmonic came when Bitcoin lost the VAH, triggering a technical breakdown. From there, price moved quickly toward the point of control and then into the value area low, completing the harmonic structure.

While the drop coincided with rising geopolitical tension, particularly the developing military standoff between Israel and Iran, it’s important to note that this was not a random crash. The technical structure had already forecast a bearish expansion, and the news simply added speed and volatility to a move that was already in motion.

Price has now wicked into the VAL, establishing a key swing low. This level is a critical support area. Holding above it may trigger a relief rally or even a full rotation back toward the VAH, provided short-term price action confirms stability.

What to expect in the coming price action

If Bitcoin holds above the value area low and builds support here, a recovery toward the POC and VAH is technically reasonable.

However, if this key swing low is lost with momentum, further downside may unfold. While the news shook the market, the chart had already warned, and this drop may ultimately serve as another long-term buying opportunity within Bitcoin’s broader trend.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001897-9.88%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00566-4.06%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001636-7.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Share
Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

The post Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), chaired by Tom Lee, said Monday it now controls more than 2% of ether’s supply and raised $365 million to expand its holdings. The company announced this morning that its treasury, valued at $11.4 billion as of Sept. 21, consists of 2,416,054 ETH at $4,497 per token, 192 bitcoin BTC$108,783.53, $345 million in cash and a $175 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings. BitMine described itself as the world’s largest public holder of ether and the second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine is chaired by Tom Lee, who is also head of research at Fundstrat and chief investment officer at Fundstrat Capital. Lee said the company is pursuing what he calls the “alchemy of 5%,” aiming to accumulate 5% of the total ETH supply. “Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum,” Lee said. Raising funds to grow the treasury A few hours later, BitMine announced a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor covering 5.2 million shares of common stock at $70 per share — about 14% above its Sept. 19 close — along with warrants for up to 10.4 million additional shares at $87.50. The offering is expected to raise $365 million in gross proceeds, with the warrants potentially adding another $913 million, bringing total potential proceeds to about $1.28 billion. Lee said the primary use of funds would be to expand BitMine’s ether holdings, calling the premium pricing “materially accretive” to existing shareholders. BitMine added that institutional demand reflected growing interest in ethereum as Wall Street integrates blockchain into financial infrastructure. As of 11:13 a.m. ET, BMNR shares were trading around $55.79, down 9% on the day,…
1
1$0.009348+2.09%
MemeCore
M$2.58473+8.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,482.02-1.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:04
Share
Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

With the sheer volume of options in today’s market, choosing the best crypto to buy and hold right now can be overwhelming.Concerns over persistent inflation, shifting U.S. policies, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty have tempered market expansion this year. Still, Bitcoin recently broke new ground, climbing to a record high of $124,128 last month.Investor appetite isn’t […] The post Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.01543-5.04%
Union
U$0.011136-9.13%
XRP
XRP$2.8457-2.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

Q4 Crypto Predictions: Experts Rank BlockchainFX the Best Presale to Buy Now Over Snorter Token and Pudgy Pandas