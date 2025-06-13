Billions in Volume, $7.6M Whale Buy: Why FARTCOIN’s 18% Dip Screams Opportunity

2025/06/13 20:48
FARTCOIN bleeds 18% and erases a massive 45% rally in just 48 hours, but something unusual is happening beneath the surface as whales are aggressively buying the dip with $7.6 million in fresh capital, and futures volume has exploded to $4.18 billion.

At press time, Fartcoin trades at $1.09, down 18% in the last 24 hours due to market-wide panic triggered by escalating Iran-Israel tensions.

Billions in Volume, $7.6M Whale Buy: Why FARTCOIN's 18% Dip Screams OpportunitySource: Cryptonews

However, one surprising element of this decline is the massive concentration of trading volume flowing into the token.

This extraordinary volume has led many to suggest that the current dip presents a prime opportunity to enter the Fartcoin position, which has historically delivered substantial returns.

Whale Accumulating Fartcoin: $7.6M Buy Signals Dip Bottom

A prominent whale has made a significant bet on the dip, deploying $1.2 million USDC to acquire 1.14 million FARTCOIN tokens.

Speculation surrounds this same trader, identified by wallet address “F5D***acN,” who allegedly purchased near the bottom at $0.233 in March, securing over 300% gains.

With this trader now choosing to buy around $1, numerous other whales have followed suit, hinting that the current price levels may serve as support before a FARTCOIN rally toward $2.

A Hyperliquid whale managing a $37 million portfolio has allocated $6.4 million specifically for dollar-cost averaging (DCA) into Fartcoin positions.

Source: Hyperliquid

Popular harmonic trader Lieutenant Ponzi believes the next rally following this dip will produce “the biggest, quickest recovery candle” on Fartcoin.

Another memecoin trader noted that Fartcoin ranks among the most sought-after coins currently in the crypto market.

This trader projects that the leading Solana-memecoin needs to reclaim the $1.6 level, which would unlock access to unexplored price territory.

Currently, Fartcoin sits 57.7% below its all-time high of $2.61, which was achieved on President Trump’s Inauguration Day five months ago.

Many market participants believe the memecoin possesses the fundamentals to reclaim this peak and potentially extend toward the $3 psychological threshold.

$1.06 Make-or-Break: Why This Level Decides FARTCOIN’s $2 Fate

Examining the FARTCOIN daily chart reveals the token is positioned at a crucial decision point around the $1.06 level.

The price has maintained a clear downtrend after reaching highs around $1.40, developing what appears to be a falling wedge formation.

Currently, Fartcoin is testing a pivotal support/resistance zone that has repeatedly served both functions throughout its price history.

Source: Crypto Paradise on TradingView

The critical monitoring level is whether the price can maintain support above the major support zone marked in green at the chart’s bottom, approximately $0.70 – $0.75.

Should Fartcoin break and close below this threshold, it would invalidate the current technical setup and likely trigger additional downside pressure.

Conversely, if support around $1.06 holds firm and the price begins advancing, the initial upside target would be the minor resistance level near $1.20, followed by the major resistance zone around $1.50.

Perpetual Futures Show Dramatic Volatility

The perpetual futures chart shows FARTCOIN’s explosive movement from approximately $1.05 to a peak near $1.58 in a parabolic surge, capturing roughly 50% gains before retreating.

Price currently hovers at $1.0982, meaning it has surrendered most of those dramatic gains and now trades near the original pump’s starting point.

Source: MastaCrypta on TradingView

The green highlighted zone around $1.28-$1.30 represents a key resistance area that the price penetrated during the ascent but now functions as overhead resistance.

This level demands close attention, as any successful reclaim could be a preparation for another upward leg.

The collapse from $1.58 highs proves particularly noteworthy, as such sharp reversals typically indicate strategic profit-taking from early participants or coordinated selling pressure from large holders.

Current price action around $1.09 tests whether this level can establish itself as reliable support for potential consolidation before the next significant move.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Markets await Fed's first 2025 cut, experts bet "this bull market is not even close to over"

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tom Lee's BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

The post Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), chaired by Tom Lee, said Monday it now controls more than 2% of ether’s supply and raised $365 million to expand its holdings. The company announced this morning that its treasury, valued at $11.4 billion as of Sept. 21, consists of 2,416,054 ETH at $4,497 per token, 192 bitcoin BTC$108,783.53, $345 million in cash and a $175 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings. BitMine described itself as the world’s largest public holder of ether and the second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine is chaired by Tom Lee, who is also head of research at Fundstrat and chief investment officer at Fundstrat Capital. Lee said the company is pursuing what he calls the “alchemy of 5%,” aiming to accumulate 5% of the total ETH supply. “Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum,” Lee said. Raising funds to grow the treasury A few hours later, BitMine announced a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor covering 5.2 million shares of common stock at $70 per share — about 14% above its Sept. 19 close — along with warrants for up to 10.4 million additional shares at $87.50. The offering is expected to raise $365 million in gross proceeds, with the warrants potentially adding another $913 million, bringing total potential proceeds to about $1.28 billion. Lee said the primary use of funds would be to expand BitMine’s ether holdings, calling the premium pricing “materially accretive” to existing shareholders. BitMine added that institutional demand reflected growing interest in ethereum as Wall Street integrates blockchain into financial infrastructure. As of 11:13 a.m. ET, BMNR shares were trading around $55.79, down 9% on the day,…
Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

With the sheer volume of options in today’s market, choosing the best crypto to buy and hold right now can be overwhelming.Concerns over persistent inflation, shifting U.S. policies, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty have tempered market expansion this year. Still, Bitcoin recently broke new ground, climbing to a record high of $124,128 last month.Investor appetite isn’t […] The post Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster appeared first on Cryptonews.
