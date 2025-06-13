Explore ETHRANSACTION Cloud Mining to Help You Achieve Daily Crypto Gains

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/13 19:58
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$567.1-3.60%
Gravity
G$0.01013-6.11%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.0574-1.54%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,474.21-1.88%
GET
GET$0.006416+0.70%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1124-13.10%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02364-3.62%

In the current financial system of the crypto market, turbulence continues, and the cloud mining industry is also becoming fiercer.

Nowadays, using stablecoins to participate in cloud mining is the safest and wisest choice. ETHRANSACTION has become an industry leader with safe, reliable, legal, and advanced equipment and artificial intelligence management!

The ETHRANSACTION platform allows individuals to generate digital currencies remotely for operation and generate substantial and fixed daily income-simplifying cumbersome processes so that users can easily obtain cryptocurrencies without placing expensive equipment or dealing with complex technology.

Founded in 2017, ETHRANSACTION has obtained all the necessary licenses issued by the British government and has now developed into one of the world’s top and most well-known cloud mining companies. With its advanced facilities, anyone can trade mainstream digital currencies such as Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ripple, and Bitcoin with just a laptop or mobile device.

ETHRANSACTION prioritizes security and uses industry best practices, including SSL encryption, L&G insurance, and an effective risk prevention system. These security protocols ensure that user data and funds are always safe and confidential.

Join Now and Enjoy the Welcome Bonus

ETHRANSACTION offers opportunities for everyone who wants to make money with cryptocurrencies, regardless of their level of expertise. New users can get an instant $19 welcome bonus when they sign up and start mining immediately without any upfront costs or expensive equipment installation.

ETHRANSACTION: Simple Interface and Security Protection

ETHRANSACTION offers contract plans tailored to meet the needs of small and large traders. Participants can start mining for free and get rewards by simply registering as one of ETHRANSACTION users.

The mining range is wide, and buyers can profit from a variety of altcoins depending on market fluctuations. The currencies that can be mined include: BTC, LTC, BCH and DOGE and other altcoins and obtain.

The best quality security infrastructure, protected by SSL encryption, insured by L&G, and trusted by large financial institutions

The sustainable mining process is carried out through 100% renewable energy, ensuring environmental safety and compliance with international standards

Earn up to 6% permanent commission for each friend referral and exclusive access to a $370,000 reward pool.

Ethereum 2.0 progress and institutional demand have allowed Ethereum to maintain its position as one of the most popular blockchain technologies. At most, ETH traders can only quadruple their holdings with this modest growth. In contrast, cloud mining with ETHRANSACTION provides a faster and more efficient way to make profits without the risk of keeping ETH savings or market fluctuations.

ETHRANSACTION Generates Income Even When Traders Are on Vacation

At a time when passive cash flow is more important than ever, ETHRANSACTION makes it easy and safe for individuals to join the cryptocurrency industry. The network’s legitimacy, security, convenience, and benefits make it an ideal solution for both new and professional investors.

ETHRANSACTION provides users with the tools they need to mine and create wealth at scale, whether they want to be completely self-reliant or want a flexible income stream.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001897-9.88%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00566-4.06%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001636-7.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Share
Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

The post Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), chaired by Tom Lee, said Monday it now controls more than 2% of ether’s supply and raised $365 million to expand its holdings. The company announced this morning that its treasury, valued at $11.4 billion as of Sept. 21, consists of 2,416,054 ETH at $4,497 per token, 192 bitcoin BTC$108,783.53, $345 million in cash and a $175 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings. BitMine described itself as the world’s largest public holder of ether and the second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine is chaired by Tom Lee, who is also head of research at Fundstrat and chief investment officer at Fundstrat Capital. Lee said the company is pursuing what he calls the “alchemy of 5%,” aiming to accumulate 5% of the total ETH supply. “Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum,” Lee said. Raising funds to grow the treasury A few hours later, BitMine announced a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor covering 5.2 million shares of common stock at $70 per share — about 14% above its Sept. 19 close — along with warrants for up to 10.4 million additional shares at $87.50. The offering is expected to raise $365 million in gross proceeds, with the warrants potentially adding another $913 million, bringing total potential proceeds to about $1.28 billion. Lee said the primary use of funds would be to expand BitMine’s ether holdings, calling the premium pricing “materially accretive” to existing shareholders. BitMine added that institutional demand reflected growing interest in ethereum as Wall Street integrates blockchain into financial infrastructure. As of 11:13 a.m. ET, BMNR shares were trading around $55.79, down 9% on the day,…
1
1$0.009348+2.09%
MemeCore
M$2.58473+8.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,482.02-1.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:04
Share
Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

With the sheer volume of options in today’s market, choosing the best crypto to buy and hold right now can be overwhelming.Concerns over persistent inflation, shifting U.S. policies, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty have tempered market expansion this year. Still, Bitcoin recently broke new ground, climbing to a record high of $124,128 last month.Investor appetite isn’t […] The post Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.01543-5.04%
Union
U$0.011136-9.13%
XRP
XRP$2.8457-2.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

Q4 Crypto Predictions: Experts Rank BlockchainFX the Best Presale to Buy Now Over Snorter Token and Pudgy Pandas