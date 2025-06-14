Charles Hoskinson floats $100m ADA treasury reboot to stabilize Cardano ecosystem

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/14 01:49
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.09+19.36%
Cardano
ADA$0.8186-5.88%

With just $31 million in stablecoins against $356 million in total value locked, Cardano’s founder has proposed unprecedented treasury diversification into Bitcoin and native dollar-pegged assets to boost the network’s decentralized finance and stablecoin ecosystem.

On June 12, Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson proposed the idea in a YouTube video of swapping $100 million worth of Cardano (ADA) tokens for Bitcoin (BTC) and native stablecoins USDM and USDA to strengthen the ecosystem.

Hoskinson framed the treasury overhaul as a strategic bet on Cardano’s future as a multi-asset financial ecosystem. Drawing inspiration from sovereign wealth funds in Norway and Abu Dhabi, he argued that converting a portion of ADA’s treasury into yield-generating assets would unlock liquidity and signal serious confidence to institutional players.

A strategic fix for Cardano’s liquidity imbalance

In his remarks, Hoskinson addressed the stark disparity between Cardano’s treasury composition and its decentralized finance ambitions. His argument stemmed from what he termed Cardano’s “stablecoin drought”, a glaring imbalance that’s stifling development.

For context, while Ethereum boasts $190 in stablecoins for every $100 of TVL, Cardano lags far behind with just $9. “This isn’t just lagging behind; it’s choking our ecosystem,” Hoskinson argued.

According to him, the proposed conversion aims to boost stablecoin reserves by targeting a 33% to 40% stablecoin-to-TVL ratio and to prime Bitcoin-focused decentralized finance by allocating $25 million to $50 million to Bitcoin to attract yield-seeking holders. Hoskinson also believes the move could improve the chances of Cardano-native stablecoins being listed on tier-two and tier-three exchanges.

While some traders on X voiced concern that liquidating $100 million in ADA would crash the market, Hoskinson dismissed the skepticism with a chuckle, claiming, “ADA’s liquidity can swallow this without a 1% price blip.”

He emphasized that the proposed treasury shift wouldn’t be a reckless exchange dump but a carefully managed operation using time-weighted average price algorithms and over-the-counter desks, the same tools institutional players use to quietly shift nine-figure positions. “This isn’t some meme coin we’re talking about,” he stressed.

Whether the move turns Cardano into a decentralized finance powerhouse or backfires depends largely on timing and sentiment management.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001897-9.88%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00566-4.06%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001637-8.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Share
Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

The post Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), chaired by Tom Lee, said Monday it now controls more than 2% of ether’s supply and raised $365 million to expand its holdings. The company announced this morning that its treasury, valued at $11.4 billion as of Sept. 21, consists of 2,416,054 ETH at $4,497 per token, 192 bitcoin BTC$108,783.53, $345 million in cash and a $175 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings. BitMine described itself as the world’s largest public holder of ether and the second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine is chaired by Tom Lee, who is also head of research at Fundstrat and chief investment officer at Fundstrat Capital. Lee said the company is pursuing what he calls the “alchemy of 5%,” aiming to accumulate 5% of the total ETH supply. “Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum,” Lee said. Raising funds to grow the treasury A few hours later, BitMine announced a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor covering 5.2 million shares of common stock at $70 per share — about 14% above its Sept. 19 close — along with warrants for up to 10.4 million additional shares at $87.50. The offering is expected to raise $365 million in gross proceeds, with the warrants potentially adding another $913 million, bringing total potential proceeds to about $1.28 billion. Lee said the primary use of funds would be to expand BitMine’s ether holdings, calling the premium pricing “materially accretive” to existing shareholders. BitMine added that institutional demand reflected growing interest in ethereum as Wall Street integrates blockchain into financial infrastructure. As of 11:13 a.m. ET, BMNR shares were trading around $55.79, down 9% on the day,…
1
1$0.009333+1.71%
MemeCore
M$2.57562+7.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,365.02-1.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:04
Share
Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

With the sheer volume of options in today’s market, choosing the best crypto to buy and hold right now can be overwhelming.Concerns over persistent inflation, shifting U.S. policies, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty have tempered market expansion this year. Still, Bitcoin recently broke new ground, climbing to a record high of $124,128 last month.Investor appetite isn’t […] The post Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.0154-5.40%
Union
U$0.010632-13.42%
XRP
XRP$2.8331-3.23%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

Q4 Crypto Predictions: Experts Rank BlockchainFX the Best Presale to Buy Now Over Snorter Token and Pudgy Pandas

Crypto Exchange CEO Reveals XRP ETF Expectations As Approvals Could Spark Tsunami