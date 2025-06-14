A certain ETH whale has sold a total of 1,692 ETH in the past 8 hours

PANews reported on June 14 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the ETH whale 0x55D...D4B7A has sold a total of 1,692 ETH (about $4.31 million) in the past 8 hours, with an average selling price of $2,547. 1,292 of them were sold directly for DAI, and the other 400 ETH were exchanged for WBTC.

