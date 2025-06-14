"Hyperliquid whale has made a cumulative profit of $2.05 million by shorting BTC since March 2025" The current BTC short position has once again made a floating profit of $4.66 million

PANews reported on June 14 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, "Hyperliquid whale, who has made a cumulative profit of $2.05 million by shorting BTC since March 2025", has once again made a floating profit of $4.66 million on its current 40x BTC short position. The whale's four BTC leverage operations since March have all been shorting, with a current winning rate of 50% and overall profitability; this short position was opened on June 10, with a scale of $133 million, an opening price of $108,703.6, and a liquidation price of $114,060.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.