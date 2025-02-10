Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.10)

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓2/10 Update:



$TST is listed on Binance spot (BSC chain, not SOL chain, not TST in the picture), and the on-chain data has slightly warmed up

$bigballs It is said that it was initiated by the core members of dogo, and its audit was exposed by the Democratic Party

$jailstool is a celebrity coin created by American entrepreneur Dave Portnoy’s market manipulation and social media scandals

$car Central African Republic Presidential Coin (authenticity still in doubt)

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!