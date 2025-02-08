Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.8)

By: PANews
2025/02/08 10:51
Solana
SOL$214.94-7.49%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1233-10.26%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002312-7.52%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00006008+9.05%

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.8)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has suffered floating losses exceeding $20 million on his long positions in ETH (15x leverage), HYPE, and PUMP (5x leverage) during the market downturn. To avoid forced liquidation, Machi has partially closed these positions at a loss.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.25-6.47%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.0056-11.83%
BULLS
BULLS$745.36--%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 08:52
Share
Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

PANews reported on September 23 that market news: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware.
FUND
FUND$0.02143+18.66%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 09:41
Share
Tether denies exiting Uruguayan crypto mining project due to debt

Tether denies exiting Uruguayan crypto mining project due to debt

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Cointelegraph , Tether denied withdrawing from a local crypto mining project due to a dispute with Uruguayan state-owned power company UTE over a debt of approximately $ 4.8 million. Tether stated that the reports did not accurately reflect the actual situation and that the local operator was currently negotiating with the government to resolve the outstanding debt. Previous media reports indicated that UTE had cut off power to Tether 's mining facility due to unpaid electricity bills of approximately $ 2 million. Tether also owed Tether approximately $ 2.8 million in other projects. Tether stated that it would continue to evaluate the best path forward in Uruguay and the region.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011584+2.39%
Forward
FORWARD$0.000227-14.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001632-7.16%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 09:13
Share

Trending News

More

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Tether denies exiting Uruguayan crypto mining project due to debt

Rainbow proposes to acquire Clanker Protocol and announces token distribution plan

StablecoinX, a suspected ENA treasury company, hoarded over 73 million ENA in a week.