Bitcoin Flirts With $110K but Ends the Week Lower Amid Geopolitical Concerns

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 06:10
Bitcoin
BTC$112,263.79-1.91%

Bitcoin ( BTC) ended the week just below $105,000, having briefly approached the $110,000 mark, but faced downward pressure from escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

BTC Ends Topsy-Turvy Week Largely Unchanged

Having twice flirted with the $110,000 mark, bitcoin ( BTC) ultimately concluded the week largely unchanged, settling just below $105,000. Its upward trajectory was significantly curbed by a confluence of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, marked by direct exchanges between Israel and Iran, alongside “disappointing” Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

Bitcoin Flirts With $110k but Ends the Week Lower Amid Geopolitical Concerns

Latest data revealed that despite briefly soaring to a weekly high of $110,266 on June 10, BTC registered a modest 0.8% decline over the seven-day period, ending more than $5,000 below its mid-week peak.

Like BTC, several other top 20 digital assets ended the week marginally lower, with XRP and Solana dropping 2.1% and 4.2%, respectively. Only hyperliquid (HYPE) and bitcoin cash ( BCH) among the 20 leading digital assets ended the week in the green, rising 16.7% and 4%, respectively.

Although many of the top digital assets by market capitalization closed the week marginally lower, a few less liquid tokens registered double-digit gains. Aura topped the gainers after it surged more than 21,000% in just seven days, followed by the Useless Coin, which went up more than 570%. Kaia, which ranked No. 102 on Coingecko on June 14, was up 36%.

Meanwhile, the Central African Republic (CAR) token led the top losers of the week, dropping 59.4% to $0.03601. On June 6, the memecoin peaked at $0.095, an all-time high, after the country’s leader Faustin-Archange Touadéra announced plans to launch a platform enabling investors to purchase tokenized land concessions using the CAR token on Solana.

Bitcoin Flirts With $110k but Ends the Week Lower Amid Geopolitical Concerns

However, the token regressed in the two days that followed, dropping to $0.0377 on June 9 before reversing some of the losses. On June 13, CAR, in tandem with the rest of the crypto market, dropped to a weekly low of $0.0287. At the time of writing (June 14, 1:30 p.m. EDT), CAR traded above $0.035.

Other notable losers in the week included SUI, which dropped 11.4%; AVAX (8.7%) and ADA (6.2%).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020628 to $0.00020688. The price jump is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, 2025.
Movement
MOVE$0.1134-15.11%
Particl
PART$0.1969-3.10%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 01:10
Share
Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.4636-8.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119-7.24%
MetYa
MET$0.234-1.05%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01539-4.94%
READY
READY$0.01476+15.13%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.5-7.16%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Share

Trending News

More

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 22