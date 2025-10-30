$500,000 XRP on Hyperliquid – What Does this Whale Know?

Whale opens massive $500,000 XRP long position on Hyperliquid exchange. Xaif Crypto reports leveraged trades signaling intensified XRP whale activity. On-chain data shows major holders expanding XRP positions amid volatility. A major trading activity has drawn attention to the XRP market after a report by Xaif Crypto (@Xaif_Crypto) on X highlighted a whale’s aggressive long position on Hyperliquid. According to the post, the investor opened multiple long trades worth about $500,000 in XRP at an entry price of $2.65. Each trade carried 20x isolated leverage, creating an exposure of more than $1.3 million. Data shared by Xaif Crypto showed that the orders were executed within minutes, indicating a calculated move by a single trader. The liquidation price, set at $2.58, placed the position within a tight margin, suggesting high risk and precision in execution. Besides, on-chain analytics from Santiment also reflected growing activity among large holders. Wallets holding between ten and one hundred million XRP reportedly added about 190 million tokens, valued at around $560 million. This increase in holdings coincided with the whale trades mentioned by Xaif Crypto, showing that major investors were expanding their exposure during the same period. Also Read: Trending: Solana Paid Western Union $50M for the Stablecoin Deal? XRP Army Reacts A Hyperliquid whale just went all-in long on $XRP stacking up multiple long trades within minutes! 500K XRP LongValue: $1.32MLeverage: 20x IsolatedEntry: $2.65 | Liq: $2.58 Someone’s betting BIG on XRP’s next move… what does he know? https://t.co/GyGwMmyF18 pic.twitter.com/H0oNRC47kE — Xaif Crypto| (@Xaif_Crypto) October 29, 2025 Whale Activity Sparks Market Attention The cluster of leveraged positions reported by Xaif Crypto appeared alongside fresh on-chain movements by other large holders. Data indicated that while some whales accumulated XRP, others reduced their positions, as reports noted that approximately 70 million XRP were sold over two days, reflecting active rebalancing across large wallets. Additionally, XRP maintained a stable trading range near $2.65 despite the heavy leveraged exposure. Analysts observed that if prices move close to $2.58, liquidation risks could intensify, leading to short-term volatility. The presence of multiple whale trades around the same price level emphasized the significance of this zone for near-term market direction. XRP Trading Remains Under Close Watch The trades highlighted by Xaif Crypto have amplified attention on XRP’s leveraged market. On-chain data continues to show shifting positions among large wallets, confirming sustained whale activity. As these movements unfold, traders remain alert to how such concentrated leverage and accumulation could influence XRP’s next price phase. 