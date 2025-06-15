Germany's Financial Intelligence Unit Annual Report: The total number of anti-money laundering reports related to cryptocurrencies increased by 8.2% last year

By: PANews
2025/06/15 09:30
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0905+20.18%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Decrypt, according to the annual report of the German Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), anti-money laundering reports involving cryptocurrencies in Germany increased by 8.2% last year. The total number of reports related to cryptocurrencies climbed from 8,049 in 2023 to 8,711, accounting for 3.3% of all suspicious activity reports (SARs) submitted to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Germany's agency responsible for combating money laundering, a record high.

The total marks a 23.6% increase since 2020, with Bitcoin dominating the vast majority of reports last year, followed by Ethereum, XRP, Tether and Litecoin. According to the financial intelligence unit, credit agencies and banks filed more than 6,000 crypto-related reports, which typically involved transactions with trading platforms, mixing services and gambling sites.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020628 to $0.00020688. The price jump is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, 2025.
Movement
MOVE$0.1134-15.11%
Particl
PART$0.1969-3.10%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 01:10
Share
Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.4636-8.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119-7.24%
MetYa
MET$0.234-1.05%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01539-4.94%
READY
READY$0.01476+15.13%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.5-7.16%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Share

Trending News

More

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 22