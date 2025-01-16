Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.16)

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓1/16 Update:

We are so back!

$AIXBT $arc, $ava, $grift and other AI proxy prices hit new highs

$Virtuals announces buyback and destruction in the next 30 days

$Sora Sora Labs focuses on Solana artificial intelligence and launched Zen, an artificial intelligence conversation framework built with Go

$Lumo Lumo-8B-Instruct, Solana-centric AI model

