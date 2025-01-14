Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.14)

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓1/14 Update:

AI Agent retreated sharply and rebounded by about 10% in the morning

Fartcoin big green candle pulls up against the trend

Coinbase launches pnut, is pure meme more popular among foreigners?

$Moby Whale Watch and AssetDash powered AI crypto assistant

