Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.14)

By: PANews
2025/01/14 10:50
PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓1/14 Update:
AI Agent retreated sharply and rebounded by about 10% in the morning
Fartcoin big green candle pulls up against the trend
Coinbase launches pnut, is pure meme more popular among foreigners?
$Moby Whale Watch and AssetDash powered AI crypto assistant

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.14)

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has suffered floating losses exceeding $20 million on his long positions in ETH (15x leverage), HYPE, and PUMP (5x leverage) during the market downturn. To avoid forced liquidation, Machi has partially closed these positions at a loss.
PANews2025/09/23 08:52
HOT MOMENTS: FOMC Statement Released Following the Fed Interest Rate Decision – Here Are All the Details of the Full Text

The post HOT MOMENTS: FOMC Statement Released Following the Fed Interest Rate Decision – Here Are All the Details of the Full Text appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Fed has resumed interest rate cuts after a nine-month hiatus, lowering the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4% to 4.25%. According to the “dot plot” projection reflected in the decision text, two additional interest rate cuts are envisaged in 2025. While 9 out of 19 officials expected two more interest rate cuts this year, 2 predicted a single cut, and 6 predicted no additional cuts. Newly appointed Fed Board member Stephen I. Miran dissented from the decision, voting for a stronger 50 basis point cut. The decision noted that economic growth slowed in the first half of the year, employment growth slowed, and the unemployment rate rose slightly. It also noted that inflation had begun to rise but remained high. While reiterating that it maintains its long-term targets of maximum employment and 2% inflation, the Fed noted that uncertainties regarding the economic outlook remain high. The statement read, “The Committee assesses that downside risks to employment have increased, in line with the balance of risks.” The statement stated that interest rate policy will be reshaped in the coming period, taking into account future data, the economic outlook, and the balance of risks. It also noted that the reduction in holdings of Treasury bonds, corporate debt instruments, and mortgage-backed securities will continue. The resolution was supported by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Vice Chair John C. Williams, and board members Michael S. Barr, Michelle W. Bowman, Susan M. Collins, Lisa D. Cook, Austan D. Goolsbee, Philip N. Jefferson, Alberto G. Musalem, Jeffrey R. Schmid, and Christopher J. Waller. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/hot-moments-fomc-statement-released-following-the-fed-interest-rate-decision-here-are-all-the-details-of-the-full-text/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:18
Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

PANews reported on September 23 that market news: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware.
PANews2025/09/23 09:41
