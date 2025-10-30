BursaDEX+
Whales are loading up on Bitcoin, paying little mind to the market volatility.Whales are loading up on Bitcoin, paying little mind to the market volatility.

6,311 $BTC Whale Transactions in a Week: Could Bitcoin Hyper Lead the Next Altcoin Rally?

Oleh: Brave Newcoin
2025/10/30 21:28
KEY POINTS:
➡ Bitcoin is battling to clear $110K, but whales are stacking Sats like it’s Black Friday.
➡ In fact, whale activity has hit a two-month high of 6311 transactions worth over $1M each.
➡ Related crypto infrastructure projects continue to draw interest, with Bitcoin Hyper’s Bitcoin Layer 2 at the center of this hot trend.

Despite a brief surge to $115K, Bitcoin is now fighting to reclaim $110K.

Even so, the market jitters haven’t bothered whales. If anything, they’ve leapt at the opportunity to stock up on Bitcoin and related infrastructure coins like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) ahead of the next crypto super cycle.

In a recent post, crypto analyst Ali Martinez shared on-chain data from Santiment that clearly reveals the trend.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez shares insights about increasing whale activity.

Source: @ali_charts on X

Whales have been busy, recording over 6,311 BTC transactions this week – with each transfer worth over $1M. That’s the highest whale activity recorded in two months, boldly defying broader market volatility and potentially signaling a broader bull move.

$BTC currently sits at $108.625, but experts believe it could move toward a breakout in the absence of any macro shocks.

Table showing Bitcoin price performance over the last 24hrs.After all, the macroeconomic backdrop is turning favorable once again, with the recent Fed rate cut and renewed hopes around US-China trade negotiations. Lower interest rates and easing geopolitical tension could channel more capital into crypto over the coming days.

While retail investors await stronger signals to buy in, companies like Strategy and American Bitcoin Corp are steadily expanding their Bitcoin reserves, taking advantage of lower prices and softer crypto regulations.

Strategy acquires 390 BTC, bringing its holdings to 640,808 BTC as of 26 Oct 2025.

Source: Michael Saylor on X

Both institutions and governments increasingly view $BTC as a strategic reserve asset, which has strengthened investors’ long-term conviction.

What makes $BTC more appealing than gold is its technological foundation. While gold preserves value, Bitcoin generates value through blockchain innovation.

That’s why macroeconomists like Lyn Alden compare $BTC to equities rather than gold, stating, ‘Bitcoin is gold combined with a tech stock.’

It’s also why strategic investors are expanding their portfolios to include Bitcoin infrastructure coins, as these are poised to shape the direction of the market.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Viral Presale Smashes $25M

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) just broke the $25M milestone in its viral presale.

The project is building a layer-2 solution that could potentially change the way we interact with Bitcoin.

Although Bitcoin is the undisputed king of the cryptocurrency market, its underlying blockchain is severely limited in terms of speed and functionality.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is on a mission to erase these limitations and equip Bitcoin for the modern Web3. This is how it works:

  • Bitcoin Hyper’s non-custodial Canonical Bridge lets users securely transfer $BTC between the base layer and the layer 2, unlocking new use cases across DeFi, NFTs, gaming, trading, and more.
  • The Layer 2 brings Solana-grade speed to Bitcoin through SVM (Solana’s Virtual Machine), which can potentially drop the transaction fees to near-zero.
  • SVM integration will also enable programmability on the Bitcoin network, turning it into Web3 hub.

Crypto investors have seen their share of early-stage projects that rely on little more than buzzwords. While most of them fail to launch beyond the TGE, Bitcoin Hyper’s hype seems to be well-founded.

The team has been actively developing the product, sharing regular updates across social media channels, anchoring investor confidence in its tech progress, and delivering more than just a vision.

Security is another core pillar of the project. Bitcoin Hyper preserves Bitcoin’s reputation for security and transparency by periodically settling transactions on the base layer using ZK Proofs.

The native token $HYPER has also undergone security audits by Coinsult and Spywolf, eliminating any concerns investors may have regarding its technical integrity.

Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem update announcing recent development milestones.

Source: X

Whales are taking note, and betting big on the project, with some purchases as large as $379.9K, $274K, and $161.3K.

🔍 Read our ‘How to Buy $HYPER’ guide for detailed instructions on how to participate in the presale.

$25M Raised: Why You Shouldn’t Let this Presale Opportunity Slip By

As macroeconomic conditions improve and Bitcoin revs up, Bitcoin Hyper could be one of the first altcoins to benefit from the uptrend.

According to our Bitcoin Hyper price predictions, $HYPER could outperform $BTC by year-end, due to its lower market cap and layer-2 solution closely tied to Bitcoin’s future.

Now in its presale, the token is priced at just $0.013195. But once it hits exchanges – especially if the debut listing aligns with the next crypto super cycle – it wouldn’t be surprising to see the token light up the charts with a 10 to 100x surge.

The current staking APY of 46% gives another reason for investors to join early.

Please note: The price will rise and the staking APY will decrease as more investors join, and the next price surge is just a day away.

Join the $HYPER presale now to unlock the best early investor perks.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

Rachel Reeves told the Bank of England that her November budget will focus on fighting inflation, after the Bank decided to keep interest rates at 4%. The Chancellor said inflation is still too high and confirmed that Cabinet ministers had been asked to work with their departments to figure out new actions that could help […]
