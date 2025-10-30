6,311 $BTC Whale Transactions in a Week: Could Bitcoin Hyper Lead the Next Altcoin Rally?

KEY POINTS:

Bitcoin is battling to clear $110K, but whales are stacking Sats like it’s Black Friday.

In fact, whale activity has hit a two-month high of 6311 transactions worth over $1M each.

Related crypto infrastructure projects continue to draw interest, with Bitcoin Hyper’s Bitcoin Layer 2 at the center of this hot trend.

Despite a brief surge to $115K, Bitcoin is now fighting to reclaim $110K.

Even so, the market jitters haven’t bothered whales. If anything, they’ve leapt at the opportunity to stock up on Bitcoin and related infrastructure coins like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) ahead of the next crypto super cycle.

In a recent post, crypto analyst Ali Martinez shared on-chain data from Santiment that clearly reveals the trend.

Source: @ali_charts on X

Whales have been busy, recording over 6,311 BTC transactions this week – with each transfer worth over $1M. That’s the highest whale activity recorded in two months, boldly defying broader market volatility and potentially signaling a broader bull move.

$BTC currently sits at $108.625, but experts believe it could move toward a breakout in the absence of any macro shocks.

After all, the macroeconomic backdrop is turning favorable once again, with the recent Fed rate cut and renewed hopes around US-China trade negotiations. Lower interest rates and easing geopolitical tension could channel more capital into crypto over the coming days.

While retail investors await stronger signals to buy in, companies like Strategy and American Bitcoin Corp are steadily expanding their Bitcoin reserves, taking advantage of lower prices and softer crypto regulations.

Source: Michael Saylor on X

Both institutions and governments increasingly view $BTC as a strategic reserve asset, which has strengthened investors’ long-term conviction.

What makes $BTC more appealing than gold is its technological foundation. While gold preserves value, Bitcoin generates value through blockchain innovation.

That’s why macroeconomists like Lyn Alden compare $BTC to equities rather than gold, stating, ‘Bitcoin is gold combined with a tech stock.’

It’s also why strategic investors are expanding their portfolios to include Bitcoin infrastructure coins, as these are poised to shape the direction of the market.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Viral Presale Smashes $25M

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) just broke the $25M milestone in its viral presale.

The project is building a layer-2 solution that could potentially change the way we interact with Bitcoin.

Although Bitcoin is the undisputed king of the cryptocurrency market, its underlying blockchain is severely limited in terms of speed and functionality.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is on a mission to erase these limitations and equip Bitcoin for the modern Web3. This is how it works:

Bitcoin Hyper’s non-custodial Canonical Bridge lets users securely transfer $BTC between the base layer and the layer 2, unlocking new use cases across DeFi, NFTs, gaming, trading, and more.

The Layer 2 brings Solana-grade speed to Bitcoin through SVM (Solana’s Virtual Machine), which can potentially drop the transaction fees to near-zero.

SVM integration will also enable programmability on the Bitcoin network, turning it into Web3 hub.

Crypto investors have seen their share of early-stage projects that rely on little more than buzzwords. While most of them fail to launch beyond the TGE, Bitcoin Hyper’s hype seems to be well-founded.

The team has been actively developing the product, sharing regular updates across social media channels, anchoring investor confidence in its tech progress, and delivering more than just a vision.

Security is another core pillar of the project. Bitcoin Hyper preserves Bitcoin’s reputation for security and transparency by periodically settling transactions on the base layer using ZK Proofs.

The native token $HYPER has also undergone security audits by Coinsult and Spywolf, eliminating any concerns investors may have regarding its technical integrity.

Source: X

Whales are taking note, and betting big on the project, with some purchases as large as $379.9K, $274K, and $161.3K.

$25M Raised: Why You Shouldn’t Let this Presale Opportunity Slip By

As macroeconomic conditions improve and Bitcoin revs up, Bitcoin Hyper could be one of the first altcoins to benefit from the uptrend.

According to our Bitcoin Hyper price predictions, $HYPER could outperform $BTC by year-end, due to its lower market cap and layer-2 solution closely tied to Bitcoin’s future.

Now in its presale, the token is priced at just $0.013195. But once it hits exchanges – especially if the debut listing aligns with the next crypto super cycle – it wouldn’t be surprising to see the token light up the charts with a 10 to 100x surge.

The current staking APY of 46% gives another reason for investors to join early.

Please note: The price will rise and the staking APY will decrease as more investors join, and the next price surge is just a day away.

Join the $HYPER presale now to unlock the best early investor perks.