OSL Trading Hours: Market highlights contradictory investor sentiment, Bitcoin ETF sees nearly $300 million in outflows

By: PANews
2024/12/23 11:42

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETH, ETF, BTC

After climbing to $99,500, Bitcoin continued to fall and has now fallen below $94,500. The market is also facing challenges, with the U.S. Bitcoin ETF experiencing an outflow of nearly $300 million.

Institutional attitudes are also polarized. While some companies continue to build up Bitcoin reserves, technology giants such as Microsoft are opposed. It is worth noting that Nexo and 7RCC Global have taken a different approach and launched ESG-oriented Bitcoin ETFs. In the face of market volatility, Anthony Pompliano, founder of Pomp Investments, remains optimistic and expects Bitcoin to perform strongly in 2025.

The Ethereum market also showed signs of recovery, with buying momentum gradually increasing. Although prices are still facing obvious downward pressure, the interest of institutions, especially large investors, is rising. During this period, the entire crypto industry continued to develop rapidly, and Bitcoin still maintained its market dominance. However, Bitcoin failed to hold the $100,000 mark, raising market concerns about a possible pullback.

Meanwhile, crypto investment remains hot. Halliburton invested in bitcoin mining through its Austin-based subsidiary 360 Energy, and Chinese auto dealer Cango plans to expand its crypto business. UAE bitcoin investment hit a record high of $40 billion. As author Robert Kiyosaki acknowledges, despite the advent of the digital age, traditional financial institutions still face many questions.

Overall, the performance of the Bitcoin and Ethereum markets reflects the contradictions in investor sentiment, with expectations of breaking new highs but also concerns about the risk of a pullback.

2. Key data (as of 10:25 HKT on December 23)

  • S&P 500: 5,930.85 (+20.74% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,572.60 (+30.55% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.532% (+64 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 107.73 (+6.26% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $95,487.38 (+119.0% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $43.499 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,330.05 (+45.70% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $22.795 billion

3. ETF flows (EST, December 20)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$277 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$75,115,900

4. Important Dates

With the Christmas holiday approaching, Hong Kong stocks and financial markets in many European countries will be closed for two and a half days starting from Tuesday (24th), and US stocks will be closed for one and a half days.

5. Hot News

  • Weekly preview | MicroStrategy officially joins the Nasdaq 100 Index; Ethena (ENA) and Cardano (ADA) will unlock tokens worth tens of millions of dollars
  • Japanese listed company Metaplanet increases its holdings of 619.7 Bitcoins
  • Suspected Sun Yuchen's address redeemed 39,999 ETH from Lido and Etherfi in the past 7 days and deposited it into HTX
  • Pump.fun denies Christmas airdrop rumors
  • Trump nominates outgoing a16z partner Krishnan as senior AI policy advisor at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy
  • Bezos clarifies $600 million wedding rumor, MicroStrategy founder takes the opportunity to recommend Bitcoin investment
  • Arthur Hayes deposited 2 million ENA into Bybit, worth $2.06 million
  • Securitize proposes to add BlackRock’s BUIDL token as backing for stablecoin Frax USD
  • Data: MRS, ADA, ENA and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which MRS unlocked value is about 34.7 million US dollars
  • Wormhole DAO will be launched in the first quarter of next year
  • At least 10 companies are currently considering adopting MicroStrategy's Bitcoin strategy
  • Decentralized liquidity protocol THORChain releases V3
  • Vitalik: I support building intelligence enhancement tools for humans, not creating super intelligent life
  • Analysis: Bitcoin may see a "God candle" near Trump's inauguration day
  • Macro Outlook This Week: Christmas season may be fraught with dangers; beware of liquidity shortages that may amplify market volatility
  • Yuga Labs co-founder: Sold some Fartcoins, but still one of the top ten holders
  • Uniswap L2 network Unichain mainnet will be launched early next year
  • The blind computing network Nillion mainnet will be launched in February 2025
  • Tether CEO: Tether AI platform website is expected to be launched at the end of the first quarter of 2025
  • IOST releases new token economics: 97% of new tokens will be used by the community
  • MANTRA’s new proposal proposes to update OM token economics, including reducing on-chain inflation to 3%
  • 10 of the top 500 crypto tokens by market cap have fallen by more than 50% in 30 days, 8 of which are meme coins

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The crypto market lost altitude on Tuesday, slipping 2% to about $3.9 trillion as Bitcoin fell toward $112,000 and erased the week’s gains, with roughly $1.7 billion in liquidations accelerating the sell-off as leveraged positions unwound. Bitcoin was last down about 1.8% near $112,561, while Ethereum fell 3.3% to $41,197, BNB dropped 4% to $991.3, and Solana slid 6.2% to $219.03. In the past 24 hours, about $1.7b of mostly long positions were wiped out, the largest long liquidation event this year, Coinglass said. Macro Boost Meets Micro Headwinds, FTX Cash Returns And Sentiment Sours Flows into crypto funds remained a bright spot last week. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $556m in net inflows, lifting total net assets to $29.6b, according to SoSoValue. Over the same period, spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $886.6m, taking total net assets to $152.31b. Macro signals set the stage. The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points last week to a target range of 4.00% to 4.25%, and signaled two more possible cuts this year. That first move initially buoyed altcoins, which rallied into the weekend. Momentum faded on Monday. Sentiment cooled shortly after the defunct crypto exchange FTX said it will begin its third distribution on Sept. 30, returning about $1.6b to holders of allowed claims as part of its Chapter 11 process. Social gauges turned more cautious. Analysts at Santiment noted on Sunday that more traders are now “betting that the price of Bitcoin will go down, as opposed to betting that Bitcoin’s price will go up,” and said they were seeing a “much more negative narrative forming across social media.” Liquidation Spike Signals Possible Local Low As Funding Turns Negative Positioning also shifted. 10X Research said that sharp liquidation spikes often mark local lows and can raise the odds of a rebound, a view supported by negative funding rates that show faster traders are net short. The note urged traders to weigh positioning, technical signals and how the market is priced into October before buying dips. Industry executives framed the sell-off as a leverage flush rather than a fundamental break. Maja Vujinovic, CEO and co-founder of Digital Assets at FG Nexus, said, “Roughly $1.7B in liquidations reflects excess leverage, not failing fundamentals. Overheated funding post-Fed left traders exposed; once Bitcoin rolled over, forced unwinds hit ETH and alt-books hard.” “But history shows that these ‘leverage washes’ often mark a healthier base. With spot demand, ETF flows, and stablecoin rails intact, we’re more likely heading into consolidation than capitulation and that typically precedes the next sustained leg higher,” she added. Liquidations Drive ‘Margin Call Avalanche,’ Traders See Healthy Reset Traders echoed that view on market structure. Doug Colkitt, initial contributor to Fogo, said, “This is crypto’s version of a margin call avalanche. When Bitcoin sneezes, the entire market catches leverage flu. $1.7B in liquidations isn’t fundamentals breaking—it’s over-levered traders getting rinsed. Leverage is always highest at the top, and when prices roll over, the cascade feeds on itself.” “These flushes are brutal, but they’re also healthy. They reset leverage, shake out weak hands, and clear the runway for the next leg. If you’ve been around crypto long enough, then you already know the cold hard truth: liquidations are the feature, not the bug,” he said. Others pointed to Bitcoin’s relative resilience. Mike Maloney, CEO at Incyt, said, “The $1B+ liquidation wave was driven by long liquidations. The exuberance following an ATH, the anemic Fed cut, and a mismatch of reporting and risk creates a breakdown. The real capture here is that BTC is still the king of crypto markets: despite weathering the worst liquidation, BTC decline and volatility are a fraction of other assets. This suggests to me that the market will bounce up strongly on the back of BTC’s liquidity.” As September draws to a close, traders are watching funding, ETF flows, and the pace of redemptions from bankruptcy estates. For now, the market has reset leverage and attention turns to whether dip buyers step in ahead of October
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

PANews reported on September 23rd that on-chain data showed that hackers allegedly issued an additional 1 billion UXLINK tokens on-chain, increasing the total token supply to 1.995 billion. Following the issuance, the hackers then continuously sold the tokens via Cow Protocol in batches of 1 million UXLINK at a time.
Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base

The post Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kalshi, the US-regulated prediction market exchange, rolled out a new program on Wednesday called KalshiEco Hub. The initiative, developed in partnership with Solana and Coinbase-backed Base, is designed to attract builders, traders, and content creators to a growing ecosystem around prediction markets. By combining its regulatory footing with crypto-native infrastructure, Kalshi said it is aiming to become a bridge between traditional finance and onchain innovation. The hub offers grants, technical assistance, and marketing support to selected projects. Kalshi also announced that it will support native deposits of Solana’s SOL token and USDC stablecoin, making it easier for users already active in crypto to participate directly. Early collaborators include Kalshinomics, a dashboard for market analytics, and Verso, which is building professional-grade tools for market discovery and execution. Other partners, such as Caddy, are exploring ways to expand retail-facing trading experiences. Kalshi’s move to embrace blockchain partnerships comes at a time when prediction markets are drawing fresh attention for their ability to capture sentiment around elections, economic policy, and cultural events. Competitor Polymarket recently acquired QCEX — a derivatives exchange with a CFTC license — to pave its way back into US operations under regulatory compliance. At the same time, platforms like PredictIt continue to push for a clearer regulatory footing. The legal terrain remains complex, with some states issuing cease-and-desist orders over whether these event contracts count as gambling, not finance. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/kalshi-ecosystem-hub-solana-base
