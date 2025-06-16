Vietnam Just Legalized Crypto — Here’s What the New Law Actually Says

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/16 11:59
DAR Open Network
D$0.03039-8.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.1132-13.85%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005892-1.24%
Triathon
GROW$0.0326-34.80%
Wink
LIKE$0.008093+1.11%
SphereX
HERE$0.000209-12.91%

Vietnam has taken a decisive step toward regulating its booming digital economy by officially legalizing crypto assets.

On Saturday, the National Assembly passed the Law on Digital Technology Industry, a sweeping measure that defines, classifies and outlines the management of digital assets for the first time in the country’s history.

The move follows years of regulatory ambiguity and mounting international pressure. Since 2023, Vietnam has remained on the Financial Action Task Force’s “gray list” due to insufficient anti-money laundering safeguards around virtual assets.

In response, the government accelerated efforts to formalize digital asset regulations, culminating in this law, which is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

Vietnam Moves to Clarify Digital Asset Rules After PM’s March Directive

It comes after Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in March urged faster progress on crypto regulation, directing the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of Vietnam to submit a complete draft of the legal framework. The move reflected the government’s growing urgency to bring clarity to the fast-evolving digital asset space.

The new law separates digital assets into two broad categories — virtual assets and crypto assets.

Virtual assets are defined as non-financial digital tools used for exchange or investment. They explicitly exclude securities like stocks or bonds, and digital versions of fiat currency such as tokenized Vietnamese Dong.

Crypto assets, by contrast, are encrypted digital units that use blockchain or similar technologies to confirm ownership and process transactions. This category also excludes financial instruments covered by civil or banking laws. It mainly refers to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, along with other blockchain-based tokens that rely on encryption for security and decentralization.

With $105B in Crypto Inflows, Vietnam Targets Safer Market Structure

Critically, the law gives the government the responsibility to define business conditions, operational categories and compliance requirements for digital asset activities.

In addition, it directs regulatory agencies to enforce standards on cybersecurity, anti-money laundering and terror financing prevention. These measures are based on international best practices, aiming to bring Vietnam in line with global norms.

These new safeguards are expected to help Vietnam align with FATF guidelines. They also aim to boost investor confidence by providing clearer rules.

Vietnam is one of the world’s leading countries in crypto adoption, with 17m citizens holding digital assets. Given this scale, the new legal clarity marks a significant turning point for the country’s digital economy.

According to Chainalysis, Vietnam ranks fifth globally in crypto interest, with $105b in capital inflows recorded across 2023 and 2024.

Legislation Signals Broader Tech Ambitions, From AI to Semiconductor Supply Chains

The legislation forms part of a wider strategy to grow Vietnam’s digital technology sector. In addition to crypto regulation, it promotes innovation in semiconductors, AI systems and digital infrastructure.

To support this, the law introduces tax incentives, land-use benefits and R&D funding for companies in these fields. It also encourages the development of technical talent through training programs run by both public and private institutions.

Le Quang Huy, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee on Science, Technology and Environment, said the law reflects Vietnam’s ambition to become a meaningful player in the global semiconductor supply chain.

It outlines a national plan to support chip design, production and testing, while attracting foreign investment and integrating these efforts with the local electronics industry.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01539-5.23%
READY
READY$0.01466+14.35%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.52-7.00%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Share
Aster introduces 300x leverage trading for $HYPE token

Aster introduces 300x leverage trading for $HYPE token

The post Aster introduces 300x leverage trading for $HYPE token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aster, a multichain perpetual exchange, now offers 300x leverage trading for the HYPE token. This is one of the highest leverage ratios available in decentralized finance, targeting the $HYPE token. Aster, a multichain decentralized perpetual exchange, today introduced 300x leverage trading for the HYPE token, marking one of the highest leverage ratios in decentralized finance. The move allows traders to significantly amplify their positions on the Hyperliquid ecosystem token. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/aster-300x-leverage-trading-hype-token-bnb-chain/
Binance Coin
BNB$983.68-4.94%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.13-7.88%
Movement
MOVE$0.1133-13.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 05:47
Share
Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge

The post Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin News CompareMarketCap data shows Pepe trading 1.74x below SHIB’s market valuation Annual metrics favor PEPE with 18.13% gains versus SHIB’s 17.67% decline Current gap requires 74% Pepe rally to achieve market cap parity with SHIB Shiba Inu’s established position as the cryptocurrency sector’s second-largest meme token faces its most serious challenge since claiming the ranking in early 2022. Data compiled by meme coin advocate Pepetoshi Nakamoto illustrates how significantly Pepe has closed the valuation distance with SHIB over recent trading periods. The competitive dynamic has intensified as both tokens navigate volatile market conditions that have affected their respective valuations. While maintaining different trajectories across various timeframes, both assets have encountered substantial headwinds that have altered their relative positioning within meme coin rankings. Divergent Performance Patterns Create Opportunity Market performance data reveals contrasting patterns between the competing tokens across different measurement periods. Year-to-date figures show Shiba Inu declining 42.7% while Pepe has dropped 51.2%, indicating both assets have faced selling pressure throughout 2025. Recent monthly and weekly data continues this trend, with SHIB falling 9.13% over 30 days and 10.96% across seven days. Pepe has posted steeper declines during these periods, losing 15.7% monthly and 13.7% weekly according to tracking data. However, annual comparisons present a different competitive landscape. Pepe has generated 18.13% gains over twelve months, contrasting with Shiba Inu’s 17.67% decline during the identical timeframe. This performance gap has contributed to the narrowing valuation difference between the two meme tokens. The mathematical relationship between these valuations indicates Pepe would need to rally approximately 74% to match SHIB’s current market cap. This 1.74x multiplier represents the competitive gap that has developed between the two meme-focused cryptocurrencies. Market observers note that meme token hierarchies can shift rapidly due to their dependence on community sentiment and viral marketing rather than fundamental…
1
1$0.008698-6.33%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000012-4.38%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004549-12.23%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:05
Share

Trending News

More

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Aster introduces 300x leverage trading for $HYPE token

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 22

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance